WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the report of an attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl. Detectives with the Washington Township Substation said the girl, who was walking her dog, was approached by an older white man with a gray beard about 6 p.m. Dec. 4. He reportedly tried to entice her to get into his vehicle, described as a gray four-door sedan, with dark tinted windows. That incident happened on Spindletop Lane in Washington Township.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO