Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
At least one injured in shooting on N. Dixie Drive and Hillsdale Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are on the scene of a shooting at North Dixie Drive and East Hillsdale Ave. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says one victim was shot in the abdomen, and has been transported to Grandview Medical Center. The suspect is said to be driving in a...
dayton247now.com
Reports of shots fired and a large fight at Meadowdale High School
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are on scene at Meadowdale High School after reports of shots fired and a large fight, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. There are no injuries reported at this time, but dispatch says that two shell casings were found on the ground. Dayton Police are...
dayton247now.com
Fairfield Township Police find human remains, possibly linked to missing man
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - Police made a shocking discovery that may be connected to a man reported missing two years ago. Fairfield Township Police found human remains around the Hueston Woods State Park at the Butler County/Preble County border on Wednesday. Michael Allen McKenney was reported missing on June...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County detectives release photo of vehicle in suspected abduction attempt
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the report of an attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl. Detectives with the Washington Township Substation said the girl, who was walking her dog, was approached by an older white man with a gray beard about 6 p.m. Dec. 4. He reportedly tried to entice her to get into his vehicle, described as a gray four-door sedan, with dark tinted windows. That incident happened on Spindletop Lane in Washington Township.
dayton247now.com
Dayton car thefts up 110%, mostly teens arrested
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department has seen a 110% increase in car thefts this year on the west side of Dayton. Citywide that increase is up 68%. Police said the majority of those committing the crimes are teens. When it's dark out, in the night or in...
dayton247now.com
Springfield kindergartener who beat cancer rings bell at Dayton Children's
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Aeryn Miller, a Kenwood Elementary School kindergartener, completed her chemotherapy on Friday, December 9, after a battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Aeryn was diagnosed in 2020, and her mother says that her journey started out poorly with a grim diagnosis. "She was seizing badly and had...
dayton247now.com
32nd Annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service being held on Dec. 12
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Friday that the annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 12, this year. The service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, on the corner of First and Perry Streets in downtown Dayton at...
dayton247now.com
Teen will be tried as adult in killing of Lyft driver, family files suit against company
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) –- Brandon Cooper was murdered almost a year ago while working as a Lyft driver in Dayton. His family is now demanding justice and accountability. One of the four teens accused of killing Cooper will be tried as an adult. 15-year-old Da'trayvon Mitchell is facing more than a dozen charges, and his case will go before a grand jury.
dayton247now.com
Trotwood hosting Christmas decor competition for residents
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- This Christmas season, the City of Trotwood is holding an outdoor holiday light contest for residents. Residents are urged to decorate their homes for the holiday season and then send in photos of their beautiful decor to Chwheeler@trotwood.org. Name, contact information, and address for the resident...
dayton247now.com
Springfield elementary celebrates kindergartener who beat cancer
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Every student at Kenwood Elementary School in Springfield lined the halls on Thursday to celebrate kindergartener Aeryn Miller, who is now cancer-free. In 2020, Aeryn was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. On Friday, December 9, she will go to the hospital to officially ring the bell...
dayton247now.com
The Foodbank hosting food distribution event at old Salem Mall on Dec. 8
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Foodbank is hosting a food distribution event at the old Salem Mall property from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. This is a drive-thru distribution event. You can enter the Salem Mall property off Shiloh Springs Road, next to the RTA Northwest Hub, where staff members from the Foodbank will lead traffic towards the back of the property.
dayton247now.com
Dick Church Jr., former mayor of Miamisburg, has died at 81
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) - Dick Church Jr., who was the longest serving mayor in the history Miamisburg (28 years) has passed. Mr. Church was a retired local business owner when he first entered public office as a member of Miamisburg City Council in 1988. Four years later, he ran for mayor and defeated the incumbent by 27 votes. He retired in 2019.
dayton247now.com
Xenia man faces up to 43 years in prison for drug charges
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Adam Norris II has been found guilty of four counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and four counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs in Greene County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, December 7. Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes announced the guilty verdicts in court...
dayton247now.com
RTA to expand northern service with creation of North Community Connector
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Greater Dayton RTA is working to improve service in the northern part of Montgomery County with the launch of the new North Community Connector. The new Community Connector comes as part of the RTA’s transit redesign plan called 'What Connects You'. The North Community...
dayton247now.com
FOP President responds to the City of Dayton potential government shutdown
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A city government shutdown could happen after an estimated $190 million 2023 city budget didn’t pass in last night's Dayton City Commission meeting. If this budget doesn’t pass, it could have a massive impact on city workers, like police officers and firefighters. The Fraternal...
dayton247now.com
Pyramid Healthcare celebrates new location in Moraine
MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pyramid Healthcare hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, celebrating its new Dayton location. Pyramid Healthcare provides substance use and mental health programs that, through education and therapy, assist people of all ages in managing their substance use disorder, mental health, eating disorders and autism with education and treatment.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Funk Museum targets new, expanded location
TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center, dba The Funk Center, has designs on a new Dayton-area site. The project would create a destination option, as well as new jobs. It's now eying the former Sears site in Trotwood. Although not formally...
dayton247now.com
Springfield NAACP hosts 'Your Voice Youth Summit' on gun violence
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield NAACP and Springfield City School District hosted a youth summit on gun violence at Springfield High School on Thursday evening. The ‘Your Voice Youth Summit’ is a teen-led conversation about gun violence, its impact and how to keep peace in the community. Anyone could attend the event, but high school students in Springfield and Clark County were highly encouraged to attend.
dayton247now.com
Local nonprofit plans new center in West Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local nonprofit is requesting funding to build a resource center that will provide free and low-cost services to those in need. The project not only would aid the region, it also would create jobs. Njoy Njoy, a non-profit charity, is requesting $300,000 in...
dayton247now.com
Scene75 featured in 'The 10 Best Indoor Amusement Parks in the U.S.'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Scene75 Entertainment Center located at 6196 Poe Ave., has just been featured in “The 10 Best Indoor Amusement Parks in the U.S.” by U.S. News. Alongside major names in entertainment like Nickelodeon Universe at The Mall of America, Scene75 is praised for possessing one of the largest indoor roller coasters in the state of Ohio, a two-story carousel and 10 other thrilling offerings.
Comments / 0