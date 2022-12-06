Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Like cats and dogs: Legislative district divides discussed during public hearing
There were over 100 commenters, with some in person in Helena and others on Zoom, at a public hearing on the tentative map proposal for legislative districts from the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission on Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) “Do not force a wildcat and a...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana releases draft grizzly bear management plan
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana wildlife officials released a draft grizzly bear management plan out to the public for review on Tuesday. The 468 page document outlines how the state plans to address human and grizzly conflicts and support the reconnection of isolated populations of bears. It was opened for public comment for 30 days but many conservation groups stated that period was not a long enough time for that size of a document, especially around the holidays. Those groups included the Western Watersheds Project, Swan View Coalition and Sierra Club, among others. Some stated that at least 60 days seems reasonable for public comment.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana makes GoFundMe’s list of 10 Most Generous States of 2022
HELENA, Mont. - Montana has made GoFundMe’s list of top 10 most generous states of 2022. Montana has ranked 9th on their list after residents rallied together to donate to causes following flooding earlier this year and families struck by tragedies. GoFundMe provided the following details on a few...
Fairfield Sun Times
With Hanukkah coming, Montana Jewish Project celebrates by creating classroom kits
Boxes are loaded and ready to be sent to teachers across the state with materials related to Hanukkah and Montana Judaism Volunteers prepare Hanukkah education boxes for classrooms around the state at the newly dedicated Montana Jewish Community Center in Helena, the site of the state's oldest synagogue An example of the education materials sent to 50 classrooms around the state that teach about Judaism, Montana and Hanukkah (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Stanfel of the Montana Jewish Project).
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Department of Justice alerting of false active shooter reports across the state
The Montana Department of Justice is alerting the active shooter reports law enforcement agencies across the state have been receiving Friday are a hoax. The DOJ said in a release dispatchers received calls in Billings, Colstrip, Forsyth, Manhattan, Miles City, Red Lodge, and Cascade and Madison counties. “This is likely...
Comments / 0