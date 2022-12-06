Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Will Tonight’s Arcata City Council Meeting Happen? It Depends on Whether or Not Brett Watson Shows
This was going to be a very different article about tonight’s Arcata City Council meeting. It was going to include an in-depth summary of an appeal hearing the council was going to hold that may reverse the Planning Commission’s approval of the Westwood Garden Apartments expansion. But alas, as this reporter was preparing the final touches on her story, LoCO got word that the appeal hearing will be continued to the council meeting on Jan. 4, 2023.
North Coast Journal
Humboldt County Fair General Manager Resigns
Rich Silacci, general manager of the Humboldt County Fair Association, announced to the HCFA Executive Committee last night that he has submitted his resignation letter to board President Andy Titus. Silacci began work at the job Jan. 3 and will officially exit the position Jan. 31. In his remarks to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
TODAY in SUPES: Should Humboldt Become a Charter County? Plus, Fishermen Aim to Navigate Wind Energy Development, SoHum Looks for Financial Help
We asked this yesterday, and we’ll ask it again: Should the county place a measure on 2024 ballots asking the public to create a Department of Finance? This hypothetical department would consolidate two currently separate, elected positions — treasurer-tax collector and auditor-controller — into a single Department of Finance.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arise, Da’ Yas! The Rechristening of 20/30 Park Headlines Tomorrow’s Eureka City Council Agenda
Now, we’re aware that at least a few people aren’t in favor of the big rebranding of 20/30 Park that the Eureka City Council is looking to finalize at its Tuesday night meeting. They carry some sort of torch for that civic club of yore which built the current park – an association of young men in their 20s and 30s that apparently made a point of doing good deeds around town, way back when. And that’s fine. History is important.
lostcoastoutpost.com
SOLD! BOEM Names California North Floating and RWE Offshore Wind Holdings as Provisional Winners of Two Offshore Wind Leases Off the Humboldt Coast
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) just announced the provisional winners of the first-ever offshore wind energy lease auction on the West Coast. California North Floating, LLC, a subsidiary of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, LLC, a German multinational energy company, placed the winning bids for two lease areas in the Humboldt Wind Energy Area (WEA), which spans more than 132,000 acres approximately 20 miles west of Eureka.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Offshore Wind Bidding Closed for the Day, but Will Resume Tomorrow
Bidding has closed for the day in the Bureau of Ocean Land Management’s big offshore lease auction. So far, the bids for the two areas off Humboldt up for lease have reached $141.5 million, and the three larger areas off Morro Bay have reached $260.6 million. You can follow...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Files a Motion to Dismiss the Institute for Justice’s Federal Class Action Lawsuit Against Its Cannabis Abatement Program
On November 23, Humboldt County urged the Northern District of the United States District Court to dismiss the Institute for Justice’s class action lawsuit filed in early October that alleges the cannabis abatement program is “unconstitutional” on five general counts. The Institute filed the lawsuit after learning about the fines and penalties assessed against the Thomases, Blu Graham, Rhonda Olsen and other residents in earlier Redheaded Blackbelt stories.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATE) ‘It’s Beyond Frustrating’: Yurok Vice-Chair Calls Out Provisional Winners of Offshore Wind Bid for Failing to Engage With the Tribe Ahead of This Week’s Auction
UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: One of the winning bidders, RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, LLC, sent the following response to the Outpost’s request for additional comment:. “RWE is committed to thoughtfully engaging Tribes and tribal fisheries at all stages of project development,” Dominik Schwegmann, head of offshore development U.S. West for RWE, wrote in an email to the Outpost. “Prior to the auction, RWE has met with a number of Tribes to learn about their heritage. We look forward to meeting with all affected Tribes to continue discussing their interests surrounding our new lease area off the Northern Coast.”
North Coast Journal
Public Health Reports Another COVID Death
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed one new COVID-19 death, a resident in their 70s, since its last report Nov. 30. Nine new hospitalizations were reported and, according to a state database, 18 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including two receiving intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 162nd since the pandemic began.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Going, Going, Gone: Feds Hold First-Ever Auction for California Offshore Wind Leases
Federal officials today will auction off leases for 583 square miles of ocean waters off California that could lead to the nation’s first massive floating wind farms. The auction — the first on the West Coast — includes five sites in deep ocean waters about 20 miles off Morro Bay and Humboldt County. The leases are the first step in a years-long regulatory process that could culminate in the first commercial-scale floating wind turbines off California’s coast.
kymkemp.com
Titlow Hill Receives Three Inches of New Snow
Humboldt County issued a Road Conditions advisory stating that there is three inches of new snow on Titlow Hill. The road remains open at this time. It is recommended that travelers carry chains in the area due to heavy snow. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your...
lostcoastoutpost.com
WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Snowfall and Heavy Winds Descend Upon Humboldt
Snow is falling across the upper elevations of Humboldt County, creating a winter wonderland atop Berry Summit and dropping three accumulated inches (and counting!) at Titlow Hill. Time to check your generators and bust out the thick blankets because more inclement weather is on the way. Strong south winds are...
kymkemp.com
The Visiting Angels Eureka Team Take Top Honors Nationwide
The Visiting Angels Eureka team, captained by Visiting Angels Executive Director Jeanne O’Neale, finished in second place nationwide for most money raised by a Visiting Angels team ($23,040.88) and teammate Lynn McKenna finished in first place for most money raised by an individual ($16,095). The team also won the award for having the largest Visiting Angels team. The team will be awarded $40,000 from the Visiting Angels CEO which will increase the Visiting Angels team total to $63,040.88.
kymkemp.com
Death at City Hall
Staff arrived yesterday morning at Arcata’s City Hall front doors to discover a woman laying still under the awning where homeless frequently sleep overnight, but this time, the individual wasn’t sleeping, she was deceased. According to Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn, “An unhoused female, known to City Hall...
North Coast Journal
Snow, Rain, Wind Set to Start Hitting Humboldt
Enjoy the sun while it lasts. Up to 7 inches of snow is expected, mostly above 2,500 feet, in the interior areas of Humboldt County starting Thursday, prompting the Eureka office of the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Employees at Phone Kiosk in Eureka Costco Laid Off With less Than 9 Minutes Notice Yesterday
When Benjamin Goodman, a sales representative at the Wireless Advocates kiosk in Eureka’s Costco woke up yesterday he had a job. But an email sent at 1 a.m. told him there was a mandatory company wide phone call at 8 a.m. By about 8:10 a.m., he was out of a job in the middle of the Christmas season. Almost all the employees were told not to go into work anymore.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Trial of Arcata Rancher Ray Christie Delayed Yet Again, as the Accused’s Medical Problems Worsen
Another lengthy trial continuance has been granted for Arcata rancher Ray Christie, who is facing worsening medical problems. This morning Judge Gregory Elvine-Kreis granted defense attorney Rick Richmond’s motion to continue the trial, which had been scheduled to begin Jan. 17. The trial on felony animal cruelty charges was...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Heavier Rain And Snow With Much Stronger Wind Coming
Areas of rain, mountain snow and gusty wind arrived in northern California Thursday. This small storm leaves tonight, but a much more powerful storm will bring potentially dangerous weather Friday and this weekend. The first of two storms is moving over northern California this evening. This storm is also the weaker of the two storms we'll get through the weekend. We will have valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind through late this evening, with fewer clouds overnight. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. Friday will begin in a quiet way, but we'll have afternoon/evening rain and snow with gusty wind. Highs will range from 30s in them mountains to near 50 in the valley.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(CONTEST) Your Art Critic Skills are Needed to Judge Humboldt Inmates’ Holiday Illustrations
History has proven, time and again, that there is no group of sophisticates more qualified to appreciate, interpret and judge art than LoCO readers. Thus, who better to weigh in on the fifth annual Humboldt Correctional Facility Holiday Art Contest than y’all. Your talents are needed, people! Let’s get to work.
