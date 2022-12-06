Areas of rain, mountain snow and gusty wind arrived in northern California Thursday. This small storm leaves tonight, but a much more powerful storm will bring potentially dangerous weather Friday and this weekend. The first of two storms is moving over northern California this evening. This storm is also the weaker of the two storms we'll get through the weekend. We will have valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind through late this evening, with fewer clouds overnight. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. Friday will begin in a quiet way, but we'll have afternoon/evening rain and snow with gusty wind. Highs will range from 30s in them mountains to near 50 in the valley.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO