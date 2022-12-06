Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Cazenovia School Superintendent says college closure is a "gut punch" to the community
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Spirits were high in the hallways of Cazenovia Middle School Friday, with students preparing to start their weekend after a half day. Community wide, spirits are dimmer with the news of the Cazenovia College closure looming. In the tight-knit community, Cazenovia Central School District Superintendent Chris...
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
wrvo.org
Cazenovia leaders plan for community change following Cazenovia College closing
When Cazenovia College closes in the spring, the Village of Cazenovia will lose part of its community. Bill Zupan, the Town of Cazenovia supervisor, said the college's closure came as a shock. "I always expected that they could pull a rabbit out of their hat or a white knight would...
Company news: Onondaga County Soil & Water Conservation District staff announcements
The Onondaga County Soil & Water Conservation District recently made announcements about staff changes over the past several months. Alyssa Derr started with the SWCD as a 600-hour intern from SUNY Morrisville on May 16, 2022. On June 24, she was promoted to crew leader for the municipal hydroseeding program. She has immersed herself in the NYS DEC grant that funds the project and has been doing an outstanding job revegetating exposed soils across Onondaga County.
wxhc.com
County to Rescind The Purchase of 4 Transit Buses After Issues Found
Cortland County looks to rescind its original resolution of approving the purchase of 4 transit buses from Oneida County after issues with the buses were found. The County was originally going to spend $5,700 dollars on two 2017 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses and 2015 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses. All buses were under 100,000 miles and were still within New York States useful life span guidelines.
Oneida County Plows To Have Feature Green Lights, Not Yellow
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. A recently passed New York State law will mean you may see snow plow trucks with flashing green lights, or alternating green and yellow flashing lights, instead of the typical yellow lights ones we've come to expect. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente...
cnycentral.com
Higher-education experts weigh in on Cazenovia College closing announcement
The clock on campus at Cazenovia College. As many grapple with the news that Cazenovia College won't make it to its bicentennial milestone, Washington D.C.-based expert Eric Kelderman says it could be worse. "The fact that they announced it so far ahead of time is actually really good and much better, a much more responsible action than some colleges," explained Kelderman, "some colleges close suddenly. One day you go to class, and the next day the door shuts."
uticatangerine.com
Safe Trax closes its doors after three years
A campus wide email sent on Nov. 2 announced that the Safe Trax office will be closing its doors after three years at Utica University and the student body has expressed concerns. According to Utica’s website, the Safe Trax effort was funded through a $298,330 grant from the Reduce Sexual...
Recount slightly shrinks Mannion’s lead in state Senate race; result still uncertain
Syracuse, N.Y. — John Mannion’s lead over Rebecca Shiroff in their state Senate race shrank by four votes in a hand recount of more than 120,000 ballots. The seven-day recount cut Mannion’s lead in the 50th District race from 51 to 47 votes. The Onondaga County Board...
WKTV
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
Outdoor recreation group calls new 110-foot bridge in Tug Hill state forest a ‘game changer’
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation just opened a new bridge over Little Sandy Creek Bridge, in Winona State Forest. The 110-foot wooden structure is located in the Tug Hill town of Boylston, in Oswego County. The new bridge is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek...
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
Good Nature Farm Brewery Struggles Amid Mounting Financial Issues
Good Nature Farm Brewery, the local craft beer hotspot and favorite amongst Colgate students, has forfeited its operations to a court-appointed receiver after not being able to pay mortgage debts. As a result, owner and co-founder Carrie Blackmore ’08 stepped away from the business last month. The future of...
cnycentral.com
Trade workers are frustrated by I-81 project delays, blame union leader
Syracuse, N.Y. — After 14 years of public discussion, meetings and research, the New York State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration decided that the Community Grid Alternative would replace the I-81 viaduct that cuts through the City of Syracuse. It set the stage for hundreds of jobs for local trade union members over the next 6 plus years; one of the biggest names in Central New York labor is now standing in the way, leaving others scratching their heads.
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
cortlandvoice.com
Political advertising at Gutchess complex sparks debate
Political ads in support of a slate of candidates who ran to represent Cortlandville this past November were the subject of controversy at Wednesday’s town board meeting. Bob Martin, a resident of Cortlandville, brought up the presence of the advertisements at Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex of Congressman-elect Marc Molinaro, New York State Senate candidate Rich David, and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. The billboard is managed by Park Outdoor Advertising, an Ithaca-based company.
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
Vera House staff calls for leader to step down, says Syracuse institution teetering on destruction
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 30 staff members at Vera House have signed a letter demanding the resignation of the agency’s new interim executive director and the board leaders who appointed her. The group represents more than half of the agency’s full-time staff of 51. Members from Vera...
cortlandvoice.com
Tompkins Cortland Community College announces new microcredential in semiconductor field coming soon
Press release from Tompkins Cortland Community College. Tompkins Cortland Community College is developing a new microcredential program that will prepare people for employment in the semiconductor field. The 10-credit credential will provide students with the fundamental knowledge required to work safely and effectively in the semiconductor cleanroom environment as well as other high tech scientific facilities.
WKTV
New business coming to Schuyler Business Park
The last plot of land at the Schuyler Business Park has been sold, but the Herkimer County IDA has not revealed the name of the buyer. Last plot of land sold at Schuyler Business Park; buyer not yet announced. The last lot at the Schuyler Business Park has been sold...
waer.org
The threat of eminent domain likely played a role in sale of property near future Micron site
Homeowners adjacent to the future site of Micron’s semiconductor plant in Clay have been living with the possibility of the county using eminent domain to seize their property for over a year. It’s never come to that, but the county has been paying homeowners along Burnet Road premium prices for their property in order to add acreage to White Pine Park. However, the county’s approach has rubbed some the wrong way.
Comments / 0