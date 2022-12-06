ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
techeblog.com

Jason Persoff Photographs Snowflakes Like You’ve Never Seen Before

Photographer Jason Persoff has captured snowflakes like you’ve never seen them before, thanks to the recent Colorado winter storms and the culmination of 6-years of honing this particular skill. How does it work? You need to capture the flakes as they are coming down since processes such as sublimation causes them to lose their beautiful structure.
COLORADO STATE
Maya Devi

Man who had the World's Longest Nose was his generation's Elephant Man

A man has been found to have the world's longest nose measuring an astonishing 7.5 inches long. Thomas Wedders, commonly known as Thomas Wadhouse, an English Circus Performer, has been recognized for having a 19 centimeters long nose by Guinness World Record. He was considered an elephant man during his time.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy