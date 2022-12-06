Read full article on original website
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
NoCo’s Christmas At The Coast Was Amazing. See The Pix
As the holidays creep even closer, we threw a sold-out Christmas Party at the Coast in Fort Collins and it was epic. Scroll down to see the pix from this unforgettable night. December 7th, 2022 will be a day we won't soon forget as we rocked Downtown Fort Collins with our first-ever Christmas at the Coast. National favs lovelytheband alongside local favs the Timberline and Neighborhood Watch, tore the house down at the Coast in Fort Collins.
Tip Colorado Amazon Drivers For “Free” This Holiday Season. How?
'Tis the season all around Colorado and beyond, and while for most it's "wonderful," for our local delivery drivers, it's the most stressful time of the year. What if there was a way to thank them that didn't cost you anything?. How Can We Tip Amazon Drivers This Holiday Season?
Thornton lights up the Winterfest night
Thornton kicked off its annual Winterfest celebration — and the count down to Christmas — Dec. 9 with a tree lighting ceremony. Winterfest continues through Dec. 11, with a 5k footrace Dec. 10, carolers and a Christmas fireworks and plenty of opportunities for kids to visit with Santa Claus.
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making
People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
New Pizza Joint in Greeley Looks Amazing and Has ‘Royal Slices’ – What are They?
slices. The food looks great, but what is the "Royal Slice?'. Just about everybody loves pizza; it's a comfort food. It's tasty hot or cold, it's an easy way to feed a group, and goes great with a soft drink or a beer. Greeley's new pizza restaurant is brining something new, for sure.
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
Dear Colorado Drivers: It’s Time to Learn How to Zipper Merge
According to Ayres, it's a driving technique that goes like this: "Drivers use both lanes of the highway until the point where one lane ends, and then take turns merging into the single lane — just like a zipper closing." In case that didn't make sense, here's a video.
Down But Not Out: Loveland’s Famous ‘Redman’ Sculpture Comes Down
Almost as famous as Loveland's Valentine remailing program, the town's 'Redman' has seen his better days. After four decades, he won't be as visible as he once stood, but he does live on. Those like myself, who grew up in Loveland, Colorado, during the 1970s and 1980s, hold fond memories...
Snarf’s Sandwiches Breaking New Ground in Highlands Ranch
According to a conversation with founder Jimmy Seidel, Snarf’s Sandwiches will be building a new location at 1549 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway with a goal of opening by late March 2023.
Colorado’s Biggest Teddy Bear Toss Is This Saturday. What Is It?
In Colorado, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Not just because of the holidays, but because it means it's time for the biggest teddy bear toss in all of Colorado. Are you ready?. What Is A Teddy Bear Toss?. If you're a fan of hockey or sports in...
Join The Santa Catch Race in Windsor On Dec. 17th
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Run Windsor's Owner and Race Director, Mandy Mullen, about an upcoming race on December 17th in Windsor, CO. All proceeds from the race will go to Northern Colorado families in need through. Adopt-A-Family. To sign-up, volunteer or donate to the Santa...
This $2.3 Million Home in Johnstown has its Own Little Vineyard
This four bedroom, six bathroom home has its own little vineyard in Johnstown. To learn more about this home located at 4444 Thompson Parkway in Johnstown, see the full listing on Realtor. Take a Look Inside Joe Cocker's $18 Million Colorado Mansion. Legendary rocker, Joe Cocker's Colorado mansion is for...
Here’s All You Need To Know For Our Sold-Out Christmas At The Coast
As Colorado gets ready for the holiday season, the biggest holiday party in all of Northern Colorado is finally here. People were so excited that the event sold out in less than 24 hours. Here's all you need to know. Christmas At The Coast. Our Christmas at the Coast concert,...
UCHealth surgeons help save rural woman who weighed nearly 900 pounds
A woman who once weighed nearly 900 pounds says she has been given a second lease on life thanks to surgeons and health experts with UCHealth in northern Colorado. Katie Peterson, who weighed more than 870 pounds in 2021, has lost more than 300 pounds since having nearly 80% of her stomach removed by doctors. "I've always been a big person, even when I was little," Peterson told CBS News Colorado. Peterson recalled weighing more than 400 pounds by the time she graduated high school. She said she comes from a long family lineage of tall and heavier people. She said a combination...
Colo. Girls with 'Bright Smiles and Caring Hearts' Are Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide
The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday Two Colorado girls were fatally shot by a man, who then turned the gun on himself. The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday. The girls were found dead, alongside 36-year-old Adam Zipperer, who authorities say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The relationship between the deceased people, who share the...
Denver police looking for vehicle involved in theft
According to Denver Police Department, the vehicle was spotted on Dec. 2 around 3:50 p.m. near the 200 block of North Fairfax Street.
Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft
Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop. Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft. Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop.
