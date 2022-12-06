ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
99.9 The Point

NoCo’s Christmas At The Coast Was Amazing. See The Pix

As the holidays creep even closer, we threw a sold-out Christmas Party at the Coast in Fort Collins and it was epic. Scroll down to see the pix from this unforgettable night. December 7th, 2022 will be a day we won't soon forget as we rocked Downtown Fort Collins with our first-ever Christmas at the Coast. National favs lovelytheband alongside local favs the Timberline and Neighborhood Watch, tore the house down at the Coast in Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
commercecitysentinel.com

Thornton lights up the Winterfest night

Thornton kicked off its annual Winterfest celebration — and the count down to Christmas — Dec. 9 with a tree lighting ceremony. Winterfest continues through Dec. 11, with a 5k footrace Dec. 10, carolers and a Christmas fireworks and plenty of opportunities for kids to visit with Santa Claus.
THORNTON, CO
94.3 The X

Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making

People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
WINDSOR, CO
99.9 The Point

Join The Santa Catch Race in Windsor On Dec. 17th

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Run Windsor's Owner and Race Director, Mandy Mullen, about an upcoming race on December 17th in Windsor, CO. All proceeds from the race will go to Northern Colorado families in need through. Adopt-A-Family. To sign-up, volunteer or donate to the Santa...
WINDSOR, CO
CBS Denver

UCHealth surgeons help save rural woman who weighed nearly 900 pounds

A woman who once weighed nearly 900 pounds says she has been given a second lease on life thanks to surgeons and health experts with UCHealth in northern Colorado. Katie Peterson, who weighed more than 870 pounds in 2021, has lost more than 300 pounds since having nearly 80% of her stomach removed by doctors. "I've always been a big person, even when I was little," Peterson told CBS News Colorado. Peterson recalled weighing more than 400 pounds by the time she graduated high school. She said she comes from a long family lineage of tall and heavier people. She said a combination...
COLORADO STATE
People

Colo. Girls with 'Bright Smiles and Caring Hearts' Are Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide

The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday Two Colorado girls were fatally shot by a man, who then turned the gun on himself. The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday. The girls were found dead, alongside 36-year-old Adam Zipperer, who authorities say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The relationship between the deceased people, who share the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft

Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop. Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft. Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
