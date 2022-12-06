ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bU7lW_0jZkoGED00
ITV/Shutterstock

As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.

Who Is Late Actor Jim Nabors’ Husband, Stan Cadwallader?

After appearing in 23 episodes of The Andy Griffith Show from 1962 to 1964, Jim landed his own spinoff show, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. The series ran from 1964 to 1969. The Hollywood funnyman soon became the host of The Jim Nabors Hour until 1971. He was also a frequent guest on The Carol Burnett Show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DO4ft_0jZkoGED00
James Yee/AP/Shutterstock

In 1976, Jim decided to make the move from California to Hawaii. He fell in love with the islands after vacationing there for the first time a decade earlier. Stan was working as a firefighter in Hawaii at the start of his private romance with the TV icon. Together they ran a macadamia nut farm in Maui and enjoyed their quiet life together out of the spotlight. The pair got married in 2013 in Washington, one month after same-sex marriage was legalized in the state.

“I’m 82 and he’s in his 60s and so we’ve been together for 38 years and I’m not ashamed of people knowing, it’s just that it was such a personal thing, I didn’t tell anybody,” Jim explained in a 2013 interview with Hawaii News Now about keeping their relationship private before announcing news of their nuptials. “I’m very happy that I’ve had a partner of 38 years and I feel very blessed. And what can I tell you, I’m just very happy.”

The Emmy nominee made an appearance at the Indy 500 in May 2014 where he announced that he planned to take a step back from show business to focus on his health and personal life.

“In Hawaii, Jim worked less and less as time went on,” author Geoffrey Mark once told Closer of Jim’s step back from Hollywood. “He was happy in his life, happy not having to worry about what people were saying about him. And he found his personal serenity there. And good for him and good for him going public before others did. So, with Jim, you had another celebrity showing you that there was no reason to stay in the shadows.”

Jim underwent a life-saving liver transplant after contracting hepatitis B in 1994. He lived for 23 more years before Stan announced his spouse’s death at the age of 87 on November 30, 2017.

“Everybody knows he was a wonderful man. And that’s all we can say about him,” he said in a statement at the time. “He’s going to be dearly missed.”

Comments / 100

Krazy Ass Kat
3d ago

why are they bringing him up now???, he's been dead for sometime now and I don't think anyone cares who his partner was. he kept it to himself leave it that way

Reply(4)
55
Priscilla Geier Duckworth
3d ago

We watched Gomer Pyle when we were kids and thoroughly enjoyed it. He also had a great singing voice. But do we need to know what his sexual preference was, NO. Why does the media feel the need to make sure we all know what everyone’s sexual preference is? Does it make their acting better? The point is no one cares, keep that crap to yourself and private.

Reply
16
Debbie Burtwell
3d ago

Their was No One Like Him. He was Great. Let's Respect Him, because that's what he wanted and earned and deserves. He, was a very private respectful SWEETHEART.🤗❤️ And that's exactly how we should all remember him. God, Bless 🤗❤️🙏

Reply
8
Related
DoYouRemember?

Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
DoYouRemember?

After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One

From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Seen In Rare Full Family Photo For Thanksgiving

Those wanting to keep up with Clint Eastwood have very particular options that don’t include many direct lines of communication. Eastwood doesn’t have an Instagram account of his own, for instance. But his family members do and one recently shared a photo of Eastwood enjoying Thanksgiving with his extended family.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Family Mourns 'Tragic' Loss

Duck Dynasty stars Missy and Jase Robertson shared heartbreaking news with their fans on Instagram early last month. Dr. David Genecov, who helped their daughter Mia Robertson, died in a car accident. Genecov was a renowned pediatric surgeon who changed Mia's life by correcting her cleft lip and palate. "Dr....
DALLAS, TX
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
HollywoodLife

Michael Strahan’s Kids: Meet His 4 Children, Including Model Isabella

Michael Strahan‘s greatest gift in life is being a dad to his four children. The Good Morning America anchor, 51, has one son, Michael Jr., 27, and three daughters, Tanita, 30, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 18. Michael shares his two older children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. His second wife, Jean Muggli, is the mother of his twin daughters. Michael spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July 2022 about being a dad of four. “I love the challenge of being a parent, and I look forward to the challenge they’re gonna have when they’re parents,” he said.
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

65K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy