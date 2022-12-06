Read full article on original website
CME Center – A 2.4 million square feet two 40-story-tower complex built in the 80’s needed to regain viability in a market focused on attracting young talents. The transformative ground-plane repositioning radically changed the building’s street presence and its place identity by creating an urban communal realm furnished with living rooms for the people in and around the building. The living rooms provide the place varieties necessary for both private and social daily routine. The project focuses on creating a new urban destination supporting people’s identities and communities. The project went on to achieve a 96% lease occupancy during the pandemic market conditions.
Renowned Chinese architecture firm MAD Architects has won a plethora of A+Awards for projects across a wide range of typologies. As Architizer invites entries to the 11th Annual A+Awards, we welcome the firm’s visionary founder and principal partner, Ma Yansong, to the virtual stage to present some of the core ideas behind MAD’s past, present and future work, as well as possibilities for future public spaces in our cities.
For its 11th season, Architizer has created a suite of sustainability-focused A+Awards recognizing designers working toward a better future. Start your submission today. Straw is a well-known vernacular construction material. In rural regions of the United States, farmers have been using straw bales to insulate houses since at least the 19th century. This building technique, like many vernacular technologies, might have been born out of necessity and eventually replaced by modern materials, but the advantages of straws shouldn’t be overlooked in the 21st century.
Text description provided by the architects. EUROPEAN PRIZE FOR URBAN PUBLIC SPACE 2012 / NOMINATIONGoclaw is the largest apartment block complex, built in Warsaw between 1975 and 1990. It is currently inhabited by more than fifty thousand people. In recent years neglected urban area in the central part of the complex was designated for the recreational park.
Architizer Journal is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. The trees are glittering, the fires are crackling, the mulled wine is flowing, and the Santas are ho, ho, ho-ing. It can only mean one thing — the holiday season is well underway, and for the “organizationally challenged” amongst our readers, Architizer is here to save the day. Let’s be honest; we’ll probably only save you a little bit of time from scrolling through the internet and give you a bit more back for your family and friends — or to watch Christmas movies alone, whichever your preferred tradition may be. However, as the old saying goes, it’s the thought that counts.
