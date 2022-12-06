ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inquisitr.com

Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'

American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Collider

Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP

Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
Deadline

Antonio Banderas Reveals The Name Of The Actor He’d Pass The Torch To If ‘Zorro’ Reboot Happened

Antonio Banderas famously portrayed the masked vigilante in 1998’s film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro. Banderas recently opened up about being game for a third installment of the franchise and who he would like to pass on the torch to play the titular character. “Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas told ComicBook of starring in a third film. “Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for...
epicstream.com

The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return

With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
digitalspy.com

Robert Pattinson's new movie confirms release date as first teaser lands

Warner Bros has released the first teaser and confirmed the release date for Robert Pattinson's new movie Mickey 17. The Twilight and The Batman actor has teamed up with Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho for a film about... well, the teaser doesn't give all that much away, just featuring Pattinson in a science-fictiony tube.
digitalspy.com

Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy land next movie roles

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and X-Men's James McAvoy have landed their next movie roles in Jeymes Samuel's new movie The Book of Clarence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two stars have boarded the project along with a whole host of other famous names. Director Jeymes Samuel, whose 2021...
murphysmultiverse.com

Zoe Saldana Says Working With Marvel Studios Is Like ‘A Cult’

At this point, Zoe Saldana is a superhero veteran. The actress has been playing Gamora, reformed daughter of Thanos and the universe’s deadliest assassin, since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Since debuting as the character, Saldana has gone on to reprise her role in four more films, with the latest effort being Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – next year’s grand conclusion to Marvel Studios’ space-faring trilogy. Her future with the company past this point is currently unknown, though she has quickly become a favorite among fans who would probably love if she stuck around.
AdWeek

Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon

Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Variety

Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’

Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres.  Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels.   This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
GAMINGbible

DC has cancelled one of its biggest sequels

Chaos continues to reign supreme in the DCEU. It’s a shame to see but there’s no denying that the DCEU lacks focus and direction. One of this year’s major releases, Black Adam, is struggling to break even and could lose the studio up to $100M. Yikes. I shouldn’t imagine that 2023 will be smooth sailing either. Both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are plagued by their own casting controversies.
Collider

'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale

And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.

