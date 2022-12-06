Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'
American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
Dwayne Johnson says Warner Bros. didn't want Henry Cavill back as Superman: 'We were not going to take no for an answer'
Dwayne Johnson said Warner Bros. "inexplicably" didn't want Henry Cavill to return to the cape and tights as Superman for a role in "Black Adam."
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
DC is ending Aquaman franchise, Jason Momoa being cast as a new character
A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and that the new DCU has plans to cast him as another character. Yes, that's the DCU, not the DCEU. The revamped universe will...
Collider
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
Jennifer Lawrence Gets Reminded That No, ‘The Hunger Games’ Wasn’t the First Female-Led Action Movie
Jennifer Lawrence invited pushback on social media today after stating in an interview between herself and Viola Davis that Katniss Everdeen was essentially the first female action hero. While the conversation with fellow actress Viola Davis covers a number of subjects, the excerpt Variety chose to excerpt was of the...
Antonio Banderas Reveals The Name Of The Actor He’d Pass The Torch To If ‘Zorro’ Reboot Happened
Antonio Banderas famously portrayed the masked vigilante in 1998’s film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro. Banderas recently opened up about being game for a third installment of the franchise and who he would like to pass on the torch to play the titular character. “Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas told ComicBook of starring in a third film. “Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for...
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
digitalspy.com
Chicago Fire boss explains decision to bring back controversial character in season 11 fall finale
Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Season 11 of Chicago Fire has ended with a bang this year, quite literally, as a grenade went off leaving Carver and Stella's lives in the balance. But before that, we saw the similarly explosive return of Emma, the disgraced paramedic played...
digitalspy.com
Robert Pattinson's new movie confirms release date as first teaser lands
Warner Bros has released the first teaser and confirmed the release date for Robert Pattinson's new movie Mickey 17. The Twilight and The Batman actor has teamed up with Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho for a film about... well, the teaser doesn't give all that much away, just featuring Pattinson in a science-fictiony tube.
digitalspy.com
Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy land next movie roles
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and X-Men's James McAvoy have landed their next movie roles in Jeymes Samuel's new movie The Book of Clarence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two stars have boarded the project along with a whole host of other famous names. Director Jeymes Samuel, whose 2021...
murphysmultiverse.com
Zoe Saldana Says Working With Marvel Studios Is Like ‘A Cult’
At this point, Zoe Saldana is a superhero veteran. The actress has been playing Gamora, reformed daughter of Thanos and the universe’s deadliest assassin, since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Since debuting as the character, Saldana has gone on to reprise her role in four more films, with the latest effort being Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – next year’s grand conclusion to Marvel Studios’ space-faring trilogy. Her future with the company past this point is currently unknown, though she has quickly become a favorite among fans who would probably love if she stuck around.
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’
Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres. Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels. This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
DC has cancelled one of its biggest sequels
Chaos continues to reign supreme in the DCEU. It’s a shame to see but there’s no denying that the DCEU lacks focus and direction. One of this year’s major releases, Black Adam, is struggling to break even and could lose the studio up to $100M. Yikes. I shouldn’t imagine that 2023 will be smooth sailing either. Both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are plagued by their own casting controversies.
Collider
'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale
And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.
Comments / 0