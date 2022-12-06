Read full article on original website
Chicago Fire boss explains decision to bring back controversial character in season 11 fall finale
Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Season 11 of Chicago Fire has ended with a bang this year, quite literally, as a grenade went off leaving Carver and Stella's lives in the balance. But before that, we saw the similarly explosive return of Emma, the disgraced paramedic played...
Clarkson's Farm season 2 air date has finally been revealed
Jeremy Clarkson is officially returning for a second season of Clarkson's Farm on Prime Video, set to premiere in the new year. Following the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Grand Tour host as he runs his Cotswolds farm, the series will debut its new instalment on February 10, 2023.
Netflix reveals The Circle season 5 cast – including a Big Brother star
Netflix has unveiled the cast of the fifth season of The Circle, and it includes former Big Brother star, Brett Robinson. The Circle is a social experiment and strategic competition series which sees online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way into winning an enormous cash prize as they compete to become the top influencer.
Emmerdale reveals first look at Cain Dingle's flashback episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has offered fans their first glimpse of a special flashback episode that's due to air on Boxing Day. The ITV1 soap will be turning the clock back to the early '90s in order to explain the latest life-changing twist for the Dingle family. Show bosses have...
Yellowjackets season 2 confirms start date with new teaser
Yellowjackets season 1 spoilers follow. Yellowjackets fans, it's time to brush up on your theories as the Showtime series has finally revealed when we'll feast our eyes upon season 2. The survival mystery teen drama will return for a second round on March 24, 2023 in the US. A UK...
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Law and Order: SVU star says goodbye to the show after 13 seasons
Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. Law and Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish has said goodbye to the show after 13 seasons. The actress, who played Amanda Rollins since 2011, bid farewell in last night’s (December 8) episode, with the detective marrying Sonny (Peter Scanavino) before taking a new job at Fordham University.
EastEnders' Dot Branning to get special ending theme in funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air a new version of the soap's ending theme next week as a tribute to June Brown's iconic character Dot Branning. A special episode next week will see Walford residents past and present gather to pay their respects to Dot following the sad news that she has died.
EastEnders airs Zack update after exit scenes
EastEnders spoilers follow. Thursday's (December 8) EastEnders instalment started with a bang, with Whitney telling her housemates Finlay and Felix about her pregnancy, and confirming to them that Zack is the father. However, when the mother-to-be starts questioning why Zack is unreachable after the heated revelation, her flatmates opt to...
EastEnders boss explains Sonia Fowler focus in Dot Branning's death storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the decision for Sonia Fowler to play the central role in Dot Branning's death storyline. Sonia has taken centre stage in emotional scenes this month following the sad news that her beloved grandmother Dot had passed away in Ireland.
EastEnders producer addresses missing characters in Dot Branning's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the big returns – and notable absences – in Dot Branning's funeral episodes. Some familiar faces will head back to Walford next week as the local community gathers to pay its respects to Dot following her sad death.
Kate Winslet discusses if there will be another series of Mare of Easttown
Mare of Easttown season 2 isn't dead just yet, insists Kate Winslet. Released last year, HBO's seven-episode crime drama amassed quite a following thanks to the actress' bruised and dogged portrayal of DS Mare Sheehan, while Jean Smart (Hacks) and Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) gave their own strong performances.
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks reveals Shirley twist in Janine story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has responded to upcoming scenes where Shirley Carter becomes suspicious of Janine Butcher. Janine is currently in the midst of plotting her dream wedding to Mick Carter and their impending departure from the Square, not aware that Shirley suspects she's having an affair.
Emmerdale confirms when Chas Dingle will finally be caught out
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's executive producer Jane Hudson has confirmed that Chas Dingle's affair will finally be exposed this month. Chas' husband Paddy will be devastated as he finds out the truth about her relationship with Al Chapman, leading to a heartbreaking Christmas period for the once-solid couple. Earlier this...
Coronation Street airs Griff’s shocking move in alt-right storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Griff has pulled a vile move in his extremism storyline, continuing spreading racist misinformation in Weatherfield. In tonight's (December 8) double bill, Griff (Michael Condron) confronted councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) in the street over her proposal to help refugees. She stood in stunned...
Hollyoaks lines up Christmas fire in killer Bobby storyline
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks schoolboy Bobby Costello resorts to arson later this month as he tries to kill off another target. Bobby has been unveiled as the Channel 4 soap's newest villain after being responsible for the deaths of Sylver McQueen, Silas Blissett and Verity Hutchinson this year. Upcoming episodes...
Neighbours' 2023 revival teased as Freevee shares more details
Details of the Neighbours reboot have been teased ahead of its revival by Amazon Freevee next year. The long-running Australian soap was recently given a lifeline by the channel after its cancellation earlier this year, and the head of content and programming for Amazon Studios has now offered a glimpse of what fans can expect.
Line of Duty star explains tense interrogation scenes in A Spy Among Friends
Line of Duty favourite Anna Maxwell Martin is well-versed in interrogation scenes, so naturally, she has a few thoughts on those within A Spy Among Friends. The actress plays Lily Thomas opposite Guy Pearce's Kim Philby and Damian Lewis's Nicholas Elliott in the new ITVX espionage thriller, and while exclusively catching up with Digital Spy, we asked her to dive into some pivotal one-on-one sequences.
EastEnders cameos for June Brown's real-life children in Dot's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have revealed that three of June Brown's real-life children will play a role in Dot Branning's funeral episode next week. The BBC soap has prepared an emotional tribute to June's iconic character, which airs in a specially-extended edition on Monday (December 12). June passed away...
Glee documentary promises to unpack the scandals behind hit musical series
A new Discovery+ documentary will unveil the behind-the-scenes scandals and tragedies of feel-good musical show Glee. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, the series ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Glee catapulted its young cast into TV stardom as well as providing many iconic musical numbers and one-liners, but its legacy has been somewhat marred by rumoured feuds.
