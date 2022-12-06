Read full article on original website
Defense One
The Defense Department’s New Data King Is Skeptical of AI ‘Pixie Dust’
Artificial intelligence may decide who wins and loses future wars but not everything that calls itself “artificial intelligence” promises real intelligence, says Craig Martell, the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer, in an interview as part of the Defense One Outlook series. More importantly, says Martell, many of the agencies, offices, and organizations within DoD that are asking for artificial intelligence really just need to understand their own data. If they can do that, he says, they’ll be able to create their own AI tools that better fit their needs.
ZDNet
How to manage your Microsoft 365 subscription in Windows 11
I have a Microsoft 365 subscription that I periodically need to view and manage. Normally, I have to sign in to my Microsoft account page to do that. But with Windows 11, I can handle that directly in the operating system. Windows 11 includes a section in Settings under Accounts...
9to5Mac
Apple debuts Advanced Data Protection to bring end-to-end encryption to Messages in iCloud, Photos, device backups, much more
Apple today has announced a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for its various cloud services. Called Advanced Data Protection, this initiative expands end-to-end encryption to a number of additional iCloud services, including iCloud device backups, Messages backups, Photos, and much more. iCloud already offered end-to-end encryption for 14 different data...
jguru.com
4 Easy Ways to Unblock Restricted Websites
As you know, when you’re online, you have to face blocked websites. Such websites are blocked due to many reasons by different stakeholders. If you’re a school-going, management can restrict your access to some violent or irrelevant websites. You can’t access entertainment websites in the office, and things work like that.
TechRadar
Web skimming hackers infiltrate over 40 ecommerce websites - that we know of
A new set of web skimming attacks have been discovered by JavaScript monitoring company Jscrambler, including attacks using methods that are reportedly unrecognizable. In a blog post (opens in new tab), the company outlined how it detected a web skimming attack on a discounted web marketing and analytics service occurred through the acquisition of its domain name (Cockpit). The domain name has not been in use since 2014.
Apple: Most iCloud data can now be end-to-end encrypted
BOSTON — (AP) — As part of an ongoing privacy push, Apple said Wednesday it will now offer full end-to-encryption for nearly all the data its users store in its global cloud-based storage system. That will make it more difficult for hackers, spies and law enforcement agencies to access sensitive user information.
Cult of Mac
Apple vastly expands iCloud data encryption with 3 security updates
Apple said Wednesday users are gaining three new security features to protect their data in the cloud, with some available now and some to come. The overall program is called Advanced Data Protection. The three new functions to help keep data and communications safe are iMessage Contact Key Verification, Security...
TechCrunch
Salesforce to expand Sustainability Cloud into full ESG reporting tool
Ari Alexander, GM for Salesforce Net Zero Cloud and Net Zero Marketplace, says the idea is to take advantage of the range of Salesforce tooling from MuleSoft for connecting to data sources to Tableau for data visualization to help companies better understand their progress towards ESG goals. “ESG is a...
salestechstar.com
IrisAgent AI-powered Support Operations Automation now available on Atlassian Marketplace
IrisAgent, the leading AI-powered Support Operations Automation Platform is now available on Atlassian AppExchange powering seamless integration with Jira Service Desk, Jira Software, and Confluence. IrisAgent, the leading AI-powered Support Operations Automation Platform is now available on the Atlassian Marketplace, powering seamless integration with Jira Service Desk, Jira Software, and...
makeuseof.com
What Is Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you have a work phone, you probably have mobile device management (MDM) software installed. You may not know about it, but it’s there. Intended...
Soft Gear will be Launching Their Online Multiplayer Game and Metaverse Development Service Strix Cloud in Korean
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Soft Gear Co., Ltd. (head office: Shinjuku, CEO: Kengo Aoki), which develops networking libraries and conducts business in server development for online multiplayer games, has launched their service, which is a server solution for developing online multiplayer games and Metaverses called “Strix Cloud”, to the Korean market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005004/en/ Strix Cloud Service Launched for Korea (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
Telegram to allow no-sim accounts via anon-blockchain-numbers
Messaging app Telegram has rolled out a new update enabling users to create accounts using blockchain-based anonymous numbers, as opposed to cell phone numbers. Telegram already hides people’s private phone numbers from non-added users on the app. However, users will now be able to hide numbers from everyone, which is likely to please people who value privacy-focused features.
Alphabet’s Google Has a Big Problem With its Ad Manager
It may be a blessing for readers, but Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Free Report Google is having a problem with its ad manager, which is a key part of the search giant’s business. The company posted a message on its Google Ads Status Dashboard shortly after 8 p.m....
financefeeds.com
Pico launches Corvil Cloud Analytics as trading industry moves into cloud
“Since Corvil Cloud Analytics is software only, this accelerates our deployments and also provides an expedited avenue for proof-of-concept use cases. It’s now easier than ever for clients to access the platform so they can see firsthand what makes Corvil an industry leader in data analytics.”. Pico has launched...
How to stop uploading updates to other devices on Windows 11
In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps to stop Windows 11 from using your internet connection to upload updates to other computers.
Report: Google Merging Maps and Waze Teams to Cut Costs
Google is reportedly merging two of its mapping teams under pressure to reduce costs. The tech giant will combine the team overseeing its mapping service Waze with workers handling its Maps feature, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The move comes near the end of a year that...
TechRadar
Open-source Linux utility is being hijacked to hack devices
A new report has highlighted how some hackers are not interested in having malware or viruses installed on the target endpoints, but instead work at bringing their entire toolbox to the victim’s device, which would then help them pick and choose the best malicious tool for each individual target.
What is Customer Data Platform?
Customer data platforms leverage the vast amount of data generated by customers daily. These tools can collect insights from your website, customer relationship management (CRM), contact center, and so on to help you map the customer journey. Since there are many CDPs, the question now is, which data platforms are...
Defense One
Aerojet Rocketdyne Struggling to Deliver Rocket Motors, Raytheon CEO Says
Aerojet Rocketdyne is struggling to deliver quality rocket motors and has become “the weak link” in Raytheon Technologies’ supply chain, the latter company’s CEO said. Raytheon has between 35 and 50 people working with Aerojet with scheduling and “working through…some of the quality issues that they're seeing,” Greg Hayes said in an interview.
itsecuritywire.com
New Backdoor Targeting Redis Servers in Redigo
Researchers at cloud security company Aqua Security are raising alarm on a newly identified backdoor targeting Redis servers. The malware, known as Redigo, is written in the Go programming language and was spotted being used in an attack that gained initial access using a known Redis vulnerability (CVE-2022-0543, CVSS rating of 10). The bug, which could result in remote code execution (RCE), gained attention in April after security researchers discovered more than 2,000 servers that were exposed to the internet. In February, patches were made available. Because Redis uses the Lua scripting engine to let users load and run Lua scripts directly on the server, it is vulnerable.
