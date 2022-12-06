Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Waterloo Road reveals first look at Coronation Street stars in new roles
Waterloo Road has revealed its first look at Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh, Sonia Ibrahim and Ryan Clayton in their roles for the show’s revival. The trio, who played Michelle Connor, Mel Maguire and Josh Tucker respectively on the ITV soap, were all announced to be appearing in the reboot of the BBC drama, which was commissioned last year.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs Zack update after exit scenes
EastEnders spoilers follow. Thursday's (December 8) EastEnders instalment started with a bang, with Whitney telling her housemates Finlay and Felix about her pregnancy, and confirming to them that Zack is the father. However, when the mother-to-be starts questioning why Zack is unreachable after the heated revelation, her flatmates opt to...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders producer addresses missing characters in Dot Branning's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the big returns – and notable absences – in Dot Branning's funeral episodes. Some familiar faces will head back to Walford next week as the local community gathers to pay its respects to Dot following her sad death.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders boss explains Sonia Fowler focus in Dot Branning's death storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the decision for Sonia Fowler to play the central role in Dot Branning's death storyline. Sonia has taken centre stage in emotional scenes this month following the sad news that her beloved grandmother Dot had passed away in Ireland.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street airs Griff’s shocking move in alt-right storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Griff has pulled a vile move in his extremism storyline, continuing spreading racist misinformation in Weatherfield. In tonight's (December 8) double bill, Griff (Michael Condron) confronted councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) in the street over her proposal to help refugees. She stood in stunned...
digitalspy.com
Chicago Fire boss explains decision to bring back controversial character in season 11 fall finale
Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Season 11 of Chicago Fire has ended with a bang this year, quite literally, as a grenade went off leaving Carver and Stella's lives in the balance. But before that, we saw the similarly explosive return of Emma, the disgraced paramedic played...
digitalspy.com
Glee documentary promises to unpack the scandals behind hit musical series
A new Discovery+ documentary will unveil the behind-the-scenes scandals and tragedies of feel-good musical show Glee. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, the series ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Glee catapulted its young cast into TV stardom as well as providing many iconic musical numbers and one-liners, but its legacy has been somewhat marred by rumoured feuds.
digitalspy.com
Letitia Wright opens up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of The Silent Twins
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright has opened up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of her new film The Silent Twins. Inspired by Marjorie Wallace's book of the same name, the film tells the true story of twins June (played by Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance), who later earned the moniker The Silent Twins due to their refusal to communicate with anyone but each other.
digitalspy.com
Kate Winslet discusses if there will be another series of Mare of Easttown
Mare of Easttown season 2 isn't dead just yet, insists Kate Winslet. Released last year, HBO's seven-episode crime drama amassed quite a following thanks to the actress' bruised and dogged portrayal of DS Mare Sheehan, while Jean Smart (Hacks) and Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) gave their own strong performances.
digitalspy.com
Yellowjackets season 2 confirms start date with new teaser
Yellowjackets season 1 spoilers follow. Yellowjackets fans, it's time to brush up on your theories as the Showtime series has finally revealed when we'll feast our eyes upon season 2. The survival mystery teen drama will return for a second round on March 24, 2023 in the US. A UK...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders cameos for June Brown's real-life children in Dot's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have revealed that three of June Brown's real-life children will play a role in Dot Branning's funeral episode next week. The BBC soap has prepared an emotional tribute to June's iconic character, which airs in a specially-extended edition on Monday (December 12). June passed away...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals horror accident in killer Stephen storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid secretly hopes for another death this Christmas as Teddy Thompkins suffers a shocking accident. Stephen has spent the past few weeks desperately covering up several secrets – with his guilt over Teddy's son Leo top of the list. Back in...
digitalspy.com
Best Christmas TV for 2022 – What's on across Netflix, Disney Plus, the BBC and more
Christmas television season is upon us and, with so much available to watch across the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and beyond, we thought we'd give you a helping hand by compiling a guide to the very best TV to tune in for now we're reaching the end of 2022. (After just movies on TV this Christmas? We've got you covered.)
digitalspy.com
Netflix's Bastard Son and the Devil Himself has been cancelled after just one season
Netflix won't be making a second season of The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself. Premiering close to Halloween on the streaming platform, this fantasy drama originated from Sally Green's Half Bad book series, starring Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes and Emilien Vekemans as witches Nathan, Annalise and Gabriel. Despite a...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies confirms Christmas special plans
Returning showrunner Russell T Davies has announced that he is working on a Christmas special for the fourteenth season of Doctor Who. The It's A Sin creator revealed the exciting news in a new interview for Doctor Who Magazine. Davies explained: "For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special... at Christmas!"
digitalspy.com
Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and For All Mankind cast among guests in new Carpool Karaoke series
Apple TV+ has confirmed a new series of Carpool Karaoke is set to hit our screens today (December 9), featuring Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, the cast of For All Mankind and plenty more. In a trailer released for the Emmy award-winning series, we see Oh join forces with her idols...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who star David Tennant admits he had concerns about "awkward" comeback
Doctor Who star David Tennant has admitted he was initially worried it would be "awkward" reprising his role as the titular Time Lord. In the episode marking Jodie Whittaker's final outing as the Doctor in October, a regeneration twist revealed Tennant as the not-so-new fourteenth Doctor – a role he'll continue to portray in next year's 60th anniversary specials before Ncuti Gatwa takes up the mantle.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle and Amy Wyatt face police shock over Kyle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt and Moira Dingle will face mounting pressure as they try to hide the truth about Al Chapman's death from the police. Cain Dingle is currently in prison charged with Al's murder but, as viewers already know, his killer was actually Cain and Amy's son Kyle – with Cain instead planning to take the blame for Al's death. The revelation caused Amy, Kyle and Moira to briefly flee the village as they struggled to deal with the fallout and Kyle struggled to adjust back to normal life.
digitalspy.com
Law and Order: SVU star says goodbye to the show after 13 seasons
Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. Law and Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish has said goodbye to the show after 13 seasons. The actress, who played Amanda Rollins since 2011, bid farewell in last night’s (December 8) episode, with the detective marrying Sonny (Peter Scanavino) before taking a new job at Fordham University.
digitalspy.com
Neighbours' 2023 revival teased as Freevee shares more details
Details of the Neighbours reboot have been teased ahead of its revival by Amazon Freevee next year. The long-running Australian soap was recently given a lifeline by the channel after its cancellation earlier this year, and the head of content and programming for Amazon Studios has now offered a glimpse of what fans can expect.
Comments / 0