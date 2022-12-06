ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
topshelfmusicmag.com

Wonderfront Fest 2022: Day 2

As Wonderfronters gathered for day 2 of bliss in sunny San Diego, the festival vibe was in full affect. Cue the cute festival outfits, sun hats, selfie stations, and even a ball pit. That’s right, a ball pit! Wonderfront is a festival that you come to for the incredibly stacked lineup, but you could also find yourself hanging at a super “instagram-able” drink station complete with cute benches and arches for photos.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hollywood Star Sandra Bullock Sells San Diego County Hideaway for $5.6 Million

The fact that “Miss Congeniality” herself had a home in San Diego's North County was one of her best-kept secrets. Sandra Bullock's luxurious spread, which boasts 5,938 square feet of stunning Mediterranean-style architecture and a carefully crafted interior design sold last month for $5.6 million, according to a local real-estate company spokeswoman. "The Proposal" star's dwelling sat atop 91 acres of property filled with avocado and citrus groves and lush vistas.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons

San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Garnet Peak is a gem that lives up to its name

Located north of Mount Laguna, Garnet Peak is a fairly easy hike. With a length of 2.3 miles and an elevation gain of around 500 feet, the hike will take most people an hour and a half to reach the summit and descend. Dogs are allowed and a Cleveland National Forest daily pass is required for parking.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

The planet Mars vanishes in San Diego!

The planet Mars vanished from San Diego’s night sky early this evening!. Members of the San Diego Astronomy Association had telescopes trained on the Red Planet near the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park when it disappeared!. But nobody seemed in the least distressed. That’s because those gazing skyward...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Robb Report

Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide

Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $13 Million, This Resort Like Estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California comes with Numerous Outdoor Venues for Entertaining

17020 El Vuelo Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 17020 El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe, California is an impressive custom estate with seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout with 5 bedroom suites, resort-like setting offering privacy, numerous outdoor venues for entertaining or relaxing. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17020 El Vuelo, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 619-913-3879) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
Narcity USA

6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19

FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ employees attacked by homeless men

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following up on KUSI’s story from Tuesday regarding the Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant being vandalized by homeless people. Tuesday morning, the owner, Mari Iaquinta, of Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ arrived to explicit graffiti spraypainted on the walls of her patio, an act of retaliation by the homeless because she turned off her power so they couldn’t use her electricity to charge their phones.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy