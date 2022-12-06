Read full article on original website
Related
Angry Chickz Reopening in Oceanside
Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Has Been Closed Since Devastating Fire Last Year
topshelfmusicmag.com
Wonderfront Fest 2022: Day 2
As Wonderfronters gathered for day 2 of bliss in sunny San Diego, the festival vibe was in full affect. Cue the cute festival outfits, sun hats, selfie stations, and even a ball pit. That’s right, a ball pit! Wonderfront is a festival that you come to for the incredibly stacked lineup, but you could also find yourself hanging at a super “instagram-able” drink station complete with cute benches and arches for photos.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 9-11 – Boats on the Bay
This San Diego weekend, it’s time for two of the more prominent local holiday celebrations – and there’s more than one chance to see them both. Just in time for chilly, Cali-style winter wonderland weather too. “Noel Noel,” three days of performance led by the San Diego...
NBC Los Angeles
Hollywood Star Sandra Bullock Sells San Diego County Hideaway for $5.6 Million
The fact that “Miss Congeniality” herself had a home in San Diego's North County was one of her best-kept secrets. Sandra Bullock's luxurious spread, which boasts 5,938 square feet of stunning Mediterranean-style architecture and a carefully crafted interior design sold last month for $5.6 million, according to a local real-estate company spokeswoman. "The Proposal" star's dwelling sat atop 91 acres of property filled with avocado and citrus groves and lush vistas.
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
KPBS
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County as people, City of San Diego and event organizers are prepared for the weather.
Orion spacecraft no longer landing off San Diego coast: NASA
NASA's Orion spacecraft will no longer be splashing down off the San Diego Coast when it returns to the earth's surface on Sunday.
San Diego nets No. 32 spot on new ranking of World’s Best Cities
San Diego’s diversity in its population and business sector and beauty makes it one of the best cities in the world.
San Diego weekly Reader
Garnet Peak is a gem that lives up to its name
Located north of Mount Laguna, Garnet Peak is a fairly easy hike. With a length of 2.3 miles and an elevation gain of around 500 feet, the hike will take most people an hour and a half to reach the summit and descend. Dogs are allowed and a Cleveland National Forest daily pass is required for parking.
coolsandiegosights.com
The planet Mars vanishes in San Diego!
The planet Mars vanished from San Diego’s night sky early this evening!. Members of the San Diego Astronomy Association had telescopes trained on the Red Planet near the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park when it disappeared!. But nobody seemed in the least distressed. That’s because those gazing skyward...
Couple says unsheltered person attacked husband in downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man says he was attacked in downtown by an unsheltered person and he caught some of what happened on his iPhone camera. Then, his wife contacted CBS 8 with their story and cell phone video, seen in the video featured in this story.
Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide
Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
Rogue wave damages cruise ship, kills one
A San Diego couple’s trip to Antarctica was cut short after a rogue wave crashed into their cruise ship.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $13 Million, This Resort Like Estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California comes with Numerous Outdoor Venues for Entertaining
17020 El Vuelo Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 17020 El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe, California is an impressive custom estate with seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout with 5 bedroom suites, resort-like setting offering privacy, numerous outdoor venues for entertaining or relaxing. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17020 El Vuelo, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 619-913-3879) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
kusi.com
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19
FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
kusi.com
Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ employees attacked by homeless men
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following up on KUSI’s story from Tuesday regarding the Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant being vandalized by homeless people. Tuesday morning, the owner, Mari Iaquinta, of Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ arrived to explicit graffiti spraypainted on the walls of her patio, an act of retaliation by the homeless because she turned off her power so they couldn’t use her electricity to charge their phones.
San Diego survivor of colon cancer talks about the importance of prevention
The sudden death of actress Kirstie Alley is generating attention to colon cancer. The actress' family said she died after only recently being diagnosed.
Comments / 0