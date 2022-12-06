Read full article on original website
EastEnders star Shane Richie speaks out on Alfie's Christmas story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Shane Richie has given more details about his character Alfie Moon's upcoming Christmas storyline which will see him attempt to win back Kat Slater. As fans will know, Alfie has been desperate to reconcile with his ex-wife Kat despite the fact that she is currently...
Coronation Street's Jacob Hay in angry clash with his dad Damon
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has shared more details about the arrival of Jacob Hay's estranged dad. Show bosses have cast former Shameless actor Ciarán Griffiths as Damon Hay, who makes his first appearance on the cobbles this month. Upcoming scenes see Jacob give his father short shrift...
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks reveals Shirley twist in Janine story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has responded to upcoming scenes where Shirley Carter becomes suspicious of Janine Butcher. Janine is currently in the midst of plotting her dream wedding to Mick Carter and their impending departure from the Square, not aware that Shirley suspects she's having an affair.
Coronation Street reveals horror accident in killer Stephen storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid secretly hopes for another death this Christmas as Teddy Thompkins suffers a shocking accident. Stephen has spent the past few weeks desperately covering up several secrets – with his guilt over Teddy's son Leo top of the list. Back in...
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
"She Asked Me To Hold In My Pregnancy Until Mother's Day As A Special Gift To Her": People Are Sharing The Most Unhinged Things Their In-Laws Have Done, And It's Outrageous
"My husband was in a very bad accident, and while in the ICU, my mother-in-law told the nurses that he was well insured and my visits should be supervised because I would try to kill him."
Coronation Street's Griff Reynolds hints at sinister plan in racism storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Griff Reynolds has hinted at a sinister plan in Coronation Street's racism storyline. Earlier this week, the racist agitator enacted a sinister plot to fool his followers after a confrontation with Alya Nazir. Alya had objected to Griff's bullying of councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and...
Hollyoaks star Ela-May Demircan addresses change in Leah's storylines
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Ela-May Demircan has opened up about the changes in her character Leah Barnes' storylines, as she grows into her rebellious teenage years. In an upcoming episode, Leah gets drunk at Charlie's house party and after a few too many passes out. Mason Chen-Williams, who is...
Emmerdale reveals first look at Cain Dingle's flashback episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has offered fans their first glimpse of a special flashback episode that's due to air on Boxing Day. The ITV1 soap will be turning the clock back to the early '90s in order to explain the latest life-changing twist for the Dingle family. Show bosses have...
Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley feared bosses were trying to replace Cain Dingle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has admitted that he was nervous when he first heard about Cain Dingle's newest storyline. Show bosses have cast former Waterloo Road actor Will Ash as newcomer Caleb, who'll be revealed as Cain's long-lost brother in a big Christmas plot. The soap's hour-long...
EastEnders airs Zack update after exit scenes
EastEnders spoilers follow. Thursday's (December 8) EastEnders instalment started with a bang, with Whitney telling her housemates Finlay and Felix about her pregnancy, and confirming to them that Zack is the father. However, when the mother-to-be starts questioning why Zack is unreachable after the heated revelation, her flatmates opt to...
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle and Amy Wyatt face police shock over Kyle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt and Moira Dingle will face mounting pressure as they try to hide the truth about Al Chapman's death from the police. Cain Dingle is currently in prison charged with Al's murder but, as viewers already know, his killer was actually Cain and Amy's son Kyle – with Cain instead planning to take the blame for Al's death. The revelation caused Amy, Kyle and Moira to briefly flee the village as they struggled to deal with the fallout and Kyle struggled to adjust back to normal life.
Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid covers his tracks with two more lies
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Stephen Reid continued to pile lie upon lie in tonight's (December 7) episode. The latest instalments of the ITV soap started with Stephen and Elaine Jones enjoying each other's company at the café, with him trying to play down his arm being in a cast to everyone as just a little accident and nothing major (when in reality he crashed his moped and had to go to hospital).
EastEnders cameos for June Brown's real-life children in Dot's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have revealed that three of June Brown's real-life children will play a role in Dot Branning's funeral episode next week. The BBC soap has prepared an emotional tribute to June's iconic character, which airs in a specially-extended edition on Monday (December 12). June passed away...
Line of Duty star explains tense interrogation scenes in A Spy Among Friends
Line of Duty favourite Anna Maxwell Martin is well-versed in interrogation scenes, so naturally, she has a few thoughts on those within A Spy Among Friends. The actress plays Lily Thomas opposite Guy Pearce's Kim Philby and Damian Lewis's Nicholas Elliott in the new ITVX espionage thriller, and while exclusively catching up with Digital Spy, we asked her to dive into some pivotal one-on-one sequences.
Emmerdale airs sad Arthur Thomas scenes after Noah run-in
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired sad scenes for Arthur Thomas after a run-in with Noah Dingle. The teen has been struggling with the realisation that long-time friend April has a crush on him since he doesn't feel the same way. Friday's episode saw Cathy apologise to April for trying...
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy promises new direction for Sonia Fowler
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has promised happier times for her character Sonia Fowler. The fan favourite has been tipped for a new romance storyline when Dot Branning's great-nephew Reiss Colwell arrives in Albert Square next week. Reiss arrives in Walford to pay his last respects to Dot...
Dove Cameron Told Us The Advice She Got From Selena Gomez When She First Was Cast In "Liv And Maddie" On The Disney Channel
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
The Big Soap Quiz 2022 crowns winner as Emmerdale and Coronation Street face off
Tonight (December 9) saw the cobbles and the village face off once more as The Big Soap Quiz had Emmerdale and Coronation Street go head-to-head to prove who knows the most about their soap. Rescheduled from earlier this week, host Stephen Mulhern's questions saw Emmerdale triumph following Coronation Street's win...
Simon Cowell teases new reality show with former X Factor contestant
Simon Cowell has teased the possibility of a new reality show with former The X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan. Appearing on The One Show last night (December 8) with the singer-songwriter, Cowell was asked by host Alex Jones if there was a "new vehicle to re-feed that pop engine", with the pair hinting that a new show could be in the works.
