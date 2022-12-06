ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

fox8live.com

Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said. Long is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City locals get the perfect blend from the Cares Krewe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In honor of the holiday giving spirit, the Cares Krewe headed to PJ’s Coffee in Bossier City to surprise locals by giving away free java and beignets. “I love community projects and giving back,” said PJ’s franchise owner, Brandy Craft. “I do that the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees

Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway set for Dec. 17 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to spread the joy of the holidays? Here's your chance. The African American Parade Committee is launching a Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That's at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year. Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice

SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

New restaurant coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hearing set Feb. 14 for former Ware Youth Center guard

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A pretrial conference was held Thursday (Dec. 8) for a former Ware Youth Center guard who faces one count of malfeasance in office. A judge ordered a hearing date of Feb. 14 for 28-year-old Jhanquial Gemarrio Smith, of Coushatta. That’s when his trial date will be decided.
COUSHATTA, LA
caddoda.com

NOVEMBER 2022 REPORT

These are the weeks we set aside to give thanks for the blessings in our lives and express hope for the year to come. I sincerely want to thank all of my office staffers for all the hard work they have done this year. Here are some highlights:. In November,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash

The national average is sitting at $3.31, while the ArkLaTex has a max average of $2.90. The checks were given as an act of gratitude for employees who worked through the pandemic. Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The checks were given...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Early voting results show low turnout in Caddo Parish

Louisiana’s third-largest city is Shreveport. It would seem that in a city with an incumbent mayor whose favorability waned, there would be more excitement around choosing the next leader; but early voting returns tell a different tale. All the details here » https://trib.al/QB9GT2G. Early voting results show low...
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

