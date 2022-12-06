Read full article on original website
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
fox8live.com
Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said. Long is...
Fast Food Italian, Unlimited Breadsticks Coming to Shreveport, LA
I've been saying it for years, Shreveport needs this restaurant/franchise to come to town! I'm not going to lie, the news that Fazoli's is coming to town has my inner fat kid insanely happy. I first encountered the wonder that is Fazoli's when I was living in Cincinnati, right across...
ktalnews.com
Bossier City locals get the perfect blend from the Cares Krewe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In honor of the holiday giving spirit, the Cares Krewe headed to PJ’s Coffee in Bossier City to surprise locals by giving away free java and beignets. “I love community projects and giving back,” said PJ’s franchise owner, Brandy Craft. “I do that the...
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl
For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
KTBS
Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway set for Dec. 17 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to spread the joy of the holidays? Here's your chance. The African American Parade Committee is launching a Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That's at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
KSLA
Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year. Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
Mother faces jail time, fine for not reporting son missing
CPSO found that Horache violated Louisiana statute RS 14:403.7 - failure to report a missing child.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Shreveport Police department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday evening. The accident happened on Shreveport's East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road. Police claim that an 18-wheeler pulled out onto the highway in a dangerous manner, causing two vehicles to come to a stop.
How to Get a Ticket to Free Preview of New Shreveport Restaurant
Shreveport is getting a new hamburger spot. This place is called Hopdoddy Burger Bar. They are bringing specialty burgers to a whole new level in our area. Hopdoddy is set to open inside the former Grub Burger spot on East 70th Street on Tuesday, December 13. Grub Burger shut down last week so the Hopdoddy folks could get in and make all the needed changes.
KSLA
Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice
Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
KSLA
New restaurant coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
KSLA
Hearing set Feb. 14 for former Ware Youth Center guard
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A pretrial conference was held Thursday (Dec. 8) for a former Ware Youth Center guard who faces one count of malfeasance in office. A judge ordered a hearing date of Feb. 14 for 28-year-old Jhanquial Gemarrio Smith, of Coushatta. That’s when his trial date will be decided.
caddoda.com
NOVEMBER 2022 REPORT
These are the weeks we set aside to give thanks for the blessings in our lives and express hope for the year to come. I sincerely want to thank all of my office staffers for all the hard work they have done this year. Here are some highlights:. In November,...
KSLA
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
The national average is sitting at $3.31, while the ArkLaTex has a max average of $2.90. The checks were given as an act of gratitude for employees who worked through the pandemic. Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The checks were given...
ktalnews.com
Early voting results show low turnout in Caddo Parish
Louisiana’s third-largest city is Shreveport. It would seem that in a city with an incumbent mayor whose favorability waned, there would be more excitement around choosing the next leader; but early voting returns tell a different tale. All the details here » https://trib.al/QB9GT2G. Early voting results show low...
