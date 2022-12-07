ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Mirabai Chanu wins silver in 2022 World Weightlifting Championships

By ESPN Staff
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NA0YH_0jZkfK0a00

Mirabai Chanu won silver in the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia. She lifted a combined weight of 200 kg, with 87kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk. China's Jiang Huihua won the gold medal with a combined lift of 206 kg (93kg plus 113kg). This was Jiang's third World Championships gold (she also has a silver). Bronze went to Olympic champion Hou Zhihui, also of China, with a total of 198 (89kg plus 109 kg).

Mirabai, the reigning Olympic silver medallist, had started slowly, with an 85kg lift in snatch. She couldn't lift her second attempt at 87kg before clearing her third with the same weight. This put her in fifth - behind Jiang, Romania's Mihaela Cambei, Brazil's Nina Sterckx and Hou. Jiang was clear atop the field with her 93kg, with Cambei second on 90kg.

She failed on her first attempt at the clean and jerk but powered through to lift 111kg in her second attempt. This immediately lifted her into the medal positions. At this point Sterckx and Cambei fell off failing in their second and third attempts in the clean and jerk, while Hou skipped her last attempt at the clean and jerk having lifted 'only' 109 kg. Mirabai then hit 113 kg in her third attempt, to match Jiang's best in the clean and jerk. Jiang then failed on her world record breaking attempt of 120 kg in her final lift.

Olympic champion Hou appeared to be struggling on the day, lifting well below her world record personal best of 96 kg in snatch and national record personal best of 118kg in clean and jerk (Mirabai holds the world record in that, at 119kg).

Meanwhile, this was Mirabai's second medal at a Worlds after having earlier won gold in the 2017 World Championships, with a lift of 194kg (85kg plus 109kg). She had finished fourth in the 2019 edition.

"It's an emotionally proud moment for me to bring another world championship medal back home after five long years. The competition at the world championship is always intense with the best Olympians competing at the highest level," said Mirabai after winning the medal.

"I had wrist pain but I am always ready to push myself to cross the line for my country....I hope I'll be able to give India more of such moments preferably a Gold at the Asian Games and Paris Olympics as well,"

"We couldn't do much (about the injury) because we didn't want to skip the World Championships. Now, we will focus on her wrist because we have a lot of time before the next event," India's head coach Vijay Sharma told PTI.

"We were not taking any pressure for this event. This is the weight Mira lifts regularly. From now we will start increasing the weights and improving. Seeing Mira I believe we are on the right track and she is definitely going to only work harder to bring out her A- game in the upcoming Asian Games and the Olympics."

Earlier this year she had breezed to Commonwealth Games gold with a lift of 201 kgs (88kg plus 113kg).

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

2022 World Cup, quarterfinals: Croatia vs. Brazil; Netherlands vs. Argentina

We’re down to just eight teams from the 32 that began play at the World Cup a couple weeks ago, and those who remain are truly the cream of the crop (and also Morocco). Nearly every quarterfinal is a must-see matchup. CROATIA vs. BRAZIL. Date / Time: Friday, December...
The Associated Press

Vlhová leads Holdener after 1st run of World Cup slalom

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Olympic champion Petra Vlhová led after the opening run of a World Cup slalom on Sunday as she searched for her first win of the season. The Slovakian skier posted a time of 58.51 seconds in Sestriere to take an advantage of 0.24 over Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, who ended her lengthy wait for a slalom victory last month in Killington, Vermont. Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States was third, 0.33 slower than Vlhová. Two other skiers were within a second of Vlhová — Lena Dürr and Anna Swenn Larsson, who also won in Killington in a joint first-place finish.
VERMONT STATE
BBC

World Cup 2022: Neymar equals Pele's 'official' Brazil scoring record

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Neymar has equalled Brazil legend Pele's 'official' goalscoring record of 77 for the men's national team...
NBC Sports

2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
WNEP-TV 16

Croatia stuns Brazil in penalty kicks to reach World Cup semifinals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post. The...
AOL Corp

World Cup 2022: Argentina and Brazil are each a win away from an epic semifinal

Brazil to win (-275) This has to be where Croatia’s run ends, right? This is a team that deservedly made the quarterfinals but also looks thoroughly vulnerable against a top-flight side. Croatia has been well-equipped to successfully play the way it has against teams like Belgium, Morocco and Japan but we simply can’t see how they can muck it up for 90 minutes against the Brazilians. We’ll take the under at +100 and fully expect Brazil to advance.
ESPN

ESPN

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy