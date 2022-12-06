Read full article on original website
US software house buys Mistral
US software company Aptean has acquired Mistral Group, the French developer of ERP software for rental companies and distributors of construction and agricultural equipment. The seller was private equity company Omnes Capital and other private shareholders. Mistral’s software is used by more than 500 dealers, distributors, rental companies and workshops...
Construction in the Antarctic
Construction is to resume at the Rothera Research Station in the Antarctic – the station is a research and operations hub that supports researchers in frontier science in the region. The Antarctic Infrastructure Modernisation Programme (AIMP) is part of the long-term UK Government investment programme to modernise its research...
