TODAY.com
Charlize Theron shares daughter’s hilarious reaction to seeing her on a billboard: ‘Put a shirt on!’
Charlize Theron’s daughters like to poke fun at their mom and her glamorous job as a Hollywood star from time to time. The 47-year-old actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Dec. 7 and reflected on the wide-range of roles she has portrayed during her career. While opening up about getting her start in the industry and how she became successful, Theron shared a funny story about her daughter recently seeing one of her billboard ads.
TODAY.com
Ryan Reynolds has priceless reaction when Shania Twain swaps his name into her song
Shania Twain's creative lyric swap left Ryan Reynolds in stitches at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The singer, 57, received the Music Icon award and performed a lengthy medley of some of her biggest hits during the show. At one point during her performance, she sang "That Don't Impress Me Much" and switched the lyrics up a bit.
TODAY.com
Toni Collette and husband David Galafassi are divorcing after almost 20 years of marriage
Toni Collette and her husband, David Galafassi, are ending their relationship after almost 20 years of marriage. The “Pieces of Her” actor and musician announced that they are going their separate ways in a joint statement posted on Collette’s Instagram on Dec. 7. “It is with grace...
TODAY.com
How and where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' for free in 2022
Leave it to good ol' Charlie Brown to remind everyone that it's not the gifts, songs or decorations that matter at Christmastime, but the spirit of the season. Nearly 60 years after "A Charlie Brown Christmas" first aired, that message of gratitude is as meaningful as ever. And the Charlie Brown Christmas tree? Well, it's got a permanent place in our hearts.
TODAY.com
‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown says Kody’s approach to marriage is ‘disturbing’
After years of trying to work on her marriage, Meri Brown says she's frustrated that Kody won't reciprocate the effort in an upcoming episode of "Sister Wives." The reality star, 51, sits down with Kody, Robyn and Janelle for a family meeting in the new episode and the group discusses the status of their plural marriage, now that Christine has departed for Utah.
TODAY.com
Lady Gaga just re-created the Wednesday Addams dance and it's chillingly good
Lady Gaga is practically Wednesday Addams. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lady Gaga shared a video of herself re-creating Jenna Ortega's creepy dance moves in Ortega's hit show, "Wednesday." While attending a dance with her classmates, Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the series, is seen throwing her arms in the...
Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Recall How Daughter Zara 'Went Completely Blue' amid RSV Battle
Jimmie and Alexis Allen's daughter, Zara James, had RSV when she was just weeks old last year Country singer Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis are recounting their daughter Zara James' experience with RSV when she was just weeks old. While chatting with PEOPLE about their partnership with Sanofi as spokespeople for Knowing RSV, an initiative that provides parents with educational resources about the illness, the couple also opens up about how their daughter, now 13 months, "went completely blue" amid her RSV battle last year. Zara's health ordeal...
ETOnline.com
Paris Hilton on Where She and Mom Kathy Stand After She Refuted Her Fertility Journey Claims (Exclusive)
There's no bad blood between Paris Hilton and her mom, Kathy Hilton, after the 41-year-old heiress refuted her mom's claims that she's been "trying and trying" to get pregnant. While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Breakfast at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in...
Charlize Theron Says 'Early Tragedy' in Life Helped Her Realize 'You Don't Have Forever'
Charlize Theron previously opened up about the life-changing moment at 15 when her father was killed Charlize Theron is fully in charge of her own life. The actress, 47, gave a wide-ranging interview to The Hollywood Reporter for the magazine's newest cover story, and revealed that she likes doing things for herself because "it's my life, and I want to participate in it." "One thing that early tragedy brought me is the realization that you don't have forever. You just don't," the Fast X actress said. "And it's easy...
TODAY.com
Mariska Hargitay writes sweet farewell note to 'SVU' co-star Kelli Giddish, who left the show afer 12 years
*Warning. This story contains spoilers from the Dec. 8 episode of "Law & Order: SVU." Captain Benson is sending an emotional goodbye to Detective Rollins. "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to castmate Kelli Giddish, whose final episode after 12 years on the show aired on Dec. 8.
TODAY.com
Jonathan Bennett on why making the 1st Hallmark holiday film led by a gay couple is so important to him
Starring in the Hallmark Channel's first Christmas movie featuring a leading gay couple is personal to actor Jonathan Bennett. "Growing up, I never saw a love that looked like my love in Christmas movies," he told TODAY. "So to be able to create that and bring the story to the screen... there are no words for it, of how excited I am."
TODAY.com
Haley Lu Richardson talks ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 finale: ‘It’s maniacal’
At the beginning of the first episode of "The White Lotus" Season Two, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovers a body (or, bodies) in the water at a Sicilian beach, and runs out screaming. So prompts the question propelling this season, and last season, of the HBO Max show: Who dies in...
TODAY.com
Al Roker returns home after second hospital stay
The TODAY weatherman shared on his Instagram on Dec. 8 that he's back home from the hospital after spending several days under medical care. “Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers,” Al wrote alongside a slideshow that included a smiling photo of himself wearing his SUNY Oswego apparel at home.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals If She'll Let Her Baby Watch Selling Sunset
Heather Rae El Moussa won't be handing the remote to her first born for quite some time. The pregnant 35-year-old, wed to Tarek El Moussa, shared whether or not she will allow their little one—who's sex they revealed in July—to watch Selling Sunset, which Heather has starred in since season one.
TODAY.com
‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know
The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
‘OutDaughtered’: What Has the Busby Family Been Up To in 2022?
It's been a long time since we've seen a new episode of 'OutDaughtered.' Here's what the Busby family has been up to in 2022.
Ian Somerhalder Shares Photos of Himself as a Smoking 16-Year-Old Versace Model
Long before 'The Vampire Diaries,' Ian Somerhalder made money as a model. In fact, he even worked for the likes of Versace.
TODAY.com
Meghan Markle's mom speaks out for the 1st time in 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries
The former Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, is letting her voice be heard in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." In Episode Two, Ragland, 66, said that the "last five years have been challenging." By that, she's referring to her daughter's romance with Prince Harry, King Charles and Princess Diana's youngest son, which began 2016.
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
The 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations were led by Abbott Elementary in the comedy category and Better Call Saul among the drama series contenders The Critics Choice Awards acknowledged the work of late actors Ray Liotta and Leslie Jordan in their 2023 nominations, which were led by ABC's Abbott Elementary with six nominations and five nominations for AMC's Better Call Saul. The late actors are part of the exclusive list of nominees that were announced by the Critics Choice Association on Tuesday. Liotta, who died at the age of 67 in May,...
TODAY.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share rare wedding photos in new doc
The world watched Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle get married in 2018. ceremony. In the new six-part docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the couple shares images that the public hasn't seen. One of the photos revealed in the docuseries is a casual pose rendered in black-and-white, and captured by...
