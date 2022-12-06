Charlize Theron previously opened up about the life-changing moment at 15 when her father was killed Charlize Theron is fully in charge of her own life. The actress, 47, gave a wide-ranging interview to The Hollywood Reporter for the magazine's newest cover story, and revealed that she likes doing things for herself because "it's my life, and I want to participate in it." "One thing that early tragedy brought me is the realization that you don't have forever. You just don't," the Fast X actress said. "And it's easy...

2 DAYS AGO