BBC
Worker with a chair enforces two-year Coventry road closure
Using a worker with a chair to enforce the partial closure of a Coventry city centre road is not a long-term solution, the local council has said. A 100m stretch outside the council HQ has been one-way to traffic since 2020 to create a pedestrian-friendly street. The local authority's highways...
BBC
Leeds apartment block plans approved by single vote
Plans for two new city centre tower blocks in Leeds have been approved by a single vote. Developer Glenbrook is now set to build the 16 and 19-storey buildings near the city's railway station on Whitehall Road. Residents in neighbouring flats had objected, saying the flats would overshadow their own...
BBC
Stretford and Urmston by-election: Nine candidates in bid to be MP
Nine candidates are bidding to become the new MP for Stretford and Urmston after Kate Green stepped down. She has replaced Baroness Bev Hughes as the new deputy mayor of Greater Manchester. The move by Ms Green, who was first elected in 2010, triggered a by-election when she made the...
BBC
North Yorkshire Council: Redundancy pay for leaving leaders to hit £535,000
Council bosses set to be made redundant when one larger governing authority is created in North Yorkshire are to be paid £535,000 between them. The redundancy packages are to be paid as new unitary authority North Yorkshire Council will replace several smaller district councils. In total, eight local authorities...
All the MPs standing down at the next general election as Matt Hancock pursues ‘new possibilities’ - OLD
Though the date of the next general election has not yet been announced, Chloe Smith, Harriet Harman and Sajid Javid amongst others have confirmed that they will not be standing.The maximum term of any Parliament is five years from the day it first met, meaning that the current Parliament will automatically dissolve on Tuesday 17 December 2024.MPs had been asked to confirm their intention to stand – or not – by 5 December.Which MPs are confirmed to be standing down?Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West SuffolkFollowing his divisive appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Matt Hancock went public with his...
BBC
Wisbech hotel will not be used to house migrants, council told
A council has welcomed the news that the Home Office will not be placing migrants in a town hotel. Fenland District Council was informed last month that the government planned to house migrants in the 45-room Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. The local authority objected, claiming the building - and...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Liverpool City Council to contribute £2m
Liverpool City Council will contribute £2m to the cost of staging the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the city, it has been confirmed. It matches the £2m Liverpool City Region Combined Authority announced last month towards the cost of the event. The musical extravaganza at the M&S Bank...
BBC
Plymouth City Council Conservatives and Labour have 24 seats each
Both the Conservatives and Labour have 24 seats each on Plymouth City Council following the resignation of another Tory councillor. Stephen Hulme, councillor for Ham, announced his resignation on Wednesday after he asked ward residents whether he should remain in the party. He said he would be an independent for...
BBC
Herefordshire Council plan to improve failing children's services
A council has set out how it plans to improve its inadequate children's services. Herefordshire council was found to be failing to protect children in its care by an Ofsted report in September. Children's Commissioner Eleanor Brazil was appointed to expedite improvements, and the council given three months to prepare...
BBC
York: Plans to transform city centre street submitted
Plans to transform a shopping street in the centre of York and build a new riverside walkway have been submitted. The walkway would be created along the River Ouse behind shops on Coney Street under developer Helmsley Group's plans. Alleys between the street and the riverside walkway would be opened...
BBC
Doubling council tax on second homes in Cornwall moves closer
Owners of second homes in Cornwall would be charged double council tax on them under a proposal to give the local authority more power to raise income. People who leave their properties empty for one year or more would also be hit with a 100% premium on their bill. The...
BBC
Evri parcels sorted outside at County Durham depot
The delivery firm Evri has been criticised after some parcels were left "soaking wet" because they are being sorted in the open air outside a depot. Hundreds of parcels are being processed in the car park of the depot, in County Durham, over the festive period. Customers claim some have...
BBC
Essex Police offer help amid Thurrock Council finance probe
Essex Police has has offered its "assistance" to inspectors investigating the financial situation at Thurrock Council. The council admitted a series of failed investments had led to a £469m budget black hole. The shortfall is one of the largest ever reported by a UK local authority and its financial...
BBC
Sunnica solar farm not acceptable says Suffolk County Council to inquiry
Plans for a giant solar farm are "not anywhere near acceptable", the Planning Inspectorate has been told. Energy firm Sunnica wants to build the project which would span 1,130 hectares (2,792 acres) around several villages in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. Suffolk County Council said its deputy leader told a planning inquiry...
BBC
Surrey County Council unveils plans for 250 homes for elderly
Plans have been unveiled for about 250 purpose-built homes to help older people live independently in Surrey. Surrey County Council is seeking outline planning permission for affordable, extra-care housing schemes in Ottershaw, Worcester Park, Camberley and Frimley. The four sites will provide a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats. A...
BBC
King Charles III meets Luton residents and community leaders
King Charles III has met residents and community leaders in a visit to Luton. He met The Ghana Society, Royal British Legion and Luton Town football academy members during his first Bedfordshire engagements since becoming monarch. The King also officially opened the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple, met volunteers at the...
BBC
Oxfordshire buses: DRT service for villages scrapped
Campaigners have welcomed the decision not to replace a village bus service with a bookable alternative. Oxfordshire County Council proposed cutting its hourly 250 bus and replacing travel to and from Oxford with Direct Responsive Transport (DRT). However, it has now proposed to split the route into two separate services...
BBC
Open-air urinals proposed for River Severn safety
A River Severn safety report has proposed fresh measures to prevent injury and death. Open-air urinals, additional signage and CCTV are among the ideas. The report suggests the creation of a water safety action group. Proposals are due before Shrewsbury Town Council on Monday. Open-air urinals alongside the Severn...
