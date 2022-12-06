Though the date of the next general election has not yet been announced, Chloe Smith, Harriet Harman and Sajid Javid amongst others have confirmed that they will not be standing.The maximum term of any Parliament is five years from the day it first met, meaning that the current Parliament will automatically dissolve on Tuesday 17 December 2024.MPs had been asked to confirm their intention to stand – or not – by 5 December.Which MPs are confirmed to be standing down?Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West SuffolkFollowing his divisive appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Matt Hancock went public with his...

1 DAY AGO