They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Yakima Herald Republic
Geno Smith closing in on rare season completing 70% of his passes for Seahawks
RENTON — After throwing for a career-high 367 yards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Geno Smith said the only stat that mattered was the 27-23 on the scoreboard. “The win means something,’’ Smith said. “The numbers don’t mean a thing.”. There is one number that...
Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for 'Hard to Get' Win Over Panthers
While the Seahawks are favorites over the Raiders, Pete Carroll is making sure they avoid another upset loss.
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks
Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
New Rumor Hints at Broncos GM George Paton's True Job Security
Is the Denver Broncos' general manager on as much notice as Nathaniel Hackett?
Travis Homer, the only injured Seahawks rusher who’s returned to practice. What’s next?
The wisest, safest move may be to rest rookie starter Kenneth Walker for the 49ers game in Seattle four days after Carolina.
Baker Mayfield expected to finish 2022 season as Los Angeles Rams’ starting QB
The Los Angeles Rams took a gamble on Thursday Night Football by throwing Baker Mayfield onto the field less than
KSNT News
Bengals safety fined for faking injury vs. Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jesse Bates was issued a $50,000 fine by the NFL on Saturday for allegedly faking an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith on the mend after battling illness
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury but still made his weekly appearance at the podium to speak to the media. Smith discussed his status last from Sunday when he faced off against the Rams while battling...
Pete Carroll: Seahawks S Jamal Adams Needs 'Whole Offseason' to Rehab Quad Injury
Though he's making steady progress in his return from a torn quad suffered in the Seattle Seahawks season opener, Jamal Adams won't have any shot to return even if the team earns a playoff spot winning the NFC West or as a wild card.
No. 8 Alabama sends No. 1 Houston to first loss
Noah Clowney scored 16 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:12 remaining, to lift No. 8 Alabama to a 71-65
8 News Now
Golden Knights sign Brabenec, fourth-round pick in 2021 draft
Forward Jakub Brabenec, the Golden Knights' fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, has signed a three-year, entry-level contract, the team said Saturday.
Nelly Cummings’ big day pushes Pitt past Sacred Heart
Nelly Cummings made six 3-pointers to highlight his season-high 24-point performance and propel host Pittsburgh to a 91-66 victory over
5-star DL David Hicks takes last minute trip to Eugene before signing day
The visitor list for the Oregon Ducks this weekend was looking pretty solid, with some key transfers and current commits coming to town before the early signing period gets underway later this month. That list got a lot more impressive on Saturday when the news came out that 5-star DL David Hicks, a Texas A&M commit, was also on campus for an unofficial visit. I can now confirm On3 Justin Hopkins’ report that Hicks is in Eugene. The Ducks have been making a push for Hicks over the past couple of months after making a good early impression. We will see over the next couple of weeks if they can end up flipping him from the Aggies, while the Oklahoma Sooners are also in the mix. David Hicks Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon offer on July 7, 2021 Took official visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Committed to Texas A&M on Sept. 28, 2022 Top Schools Texas A&M Aggies Oregon Ducks Oklahoma Sooners 11
Lookout Landing
Mariners select former first-rounder in MiLB portion of Rule 5 Draft
As if understanding the Rule 5 Draft isn’t complicated enough, there’s also a minor-league portion that goes on after the major-league portion that has a separate set of rules. We usually don’t get too far into the weeds talking about the minors side of the Rule 5, which is complicated enough to understand (also, read up on who the Mariners took in the major-league portion of the Rule 5 here). However, in this case it seems significant to do so, as the Mariners took a former first-round pick in the MiLB Rule 5 Draft: INF Logan Warmoth from the Blue Jays.
Surging Wisconsin set to tackle improved Iowa
After taking down in-state rival Marquette on the road and then beating No. 13 Maryland at home to open Big
Gonzaga Tops Huskies for 70th Consecutive Win at Home
The Zags score another easy victory over their state rival.
