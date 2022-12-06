ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks

Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
5-star DL David Hicks takes last minute trip to Eugene before signing day

The visitor list for the Oregon Ducks this weekend was looking pretty solid, with some key transfers and current commits coming to town before the early signing period gets underway later this month. That list got a lot more impressive on Saturday when the news came out that 5-star DL David Hicks, a Texas A&M commit, was also on campus for an unofficial visit. I can now confirm On3 Justin Hopkins’ report that Hicks is in Eugene. The Ducks have been making a push for Hicks over the past couple of months after making a good early impression. We will see over the next couple of weeks if they can end up flipping him from the Aggies, while the Oklahoma Sooners are also in the mix. David Hicks Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX  Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon offer on July 7, 2021 Took official visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Committed to Texas A&M on Sept. 28, 2022 Top Schools Texas A&M Aggies Oregon Ducks Oklahoma Sooners 11
Mariners select former first-rounder in MiLB portion of Rule 5 Draft

As if understanding the Rule 5 Draft isn’t complicated enough, there’s also a minor-league portion that goes on after the major-league portion that has a separate set of rules. We usually don’t get too far into the weeds talking about the minors side of the Rule 5, which is complicated enough to understand (also, read up on who the Mariners took in the major-league portion of the Rule 5 here). However, in this case it seems significant to do so, as the Mariners took a former first-round pick in the MiLB Rule 5 Draft: INF Logan Warmoth from the Blue Jays.
