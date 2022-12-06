Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Obituary For Deborah L. Gilley
Deborah L. Gilley, age 65, of Findlay and formerly of Kenton, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Manor at Greendale in Findlay. She was born to parents, Jesse C. and Phyllis J. (Ford) Gilley Sr. on May 15, 1957 in Kenton, Ohio. Debi was a graduate of Kenton...
wktn.com
Ag Society Conducts December Meeting
The Hardin County Agricultural Society met this past Wednesday evening for their December monthly board meeting. Board President Brad Murphy read Tyler Overly’s letter of intent to join the fair board and represent Buck Township. The directors agreed to appoint Overly for a period of one year. Also at...
wktn.com
Fenton Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Ada
The Fenton for Mayor Committee submitted the following release:. Today, I have taken out a petition to run for Mayor of Ada in the November 2023 election. I am a long-time resident of the Village who believes that we need new energy and new direction to move Ada ahead. While...
wktn.com
Recent Shop with Cop Event a Success
The recently held 2022 Hardin County Sheriff’s Office annual “Shop with a Cop” was a big success. 27 children had the opportunity to go shopping with a law enforcement officer to purchase gifts for their families. Once the gifts were purchased, they returned with their officer to...
wktn.com
Obituary for Alex Shull
Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
peakofohio.com
Wilson wins Bellefontaine Intermediate School Spelling Bee
Bellefontaine Intermediate School held its annual spelling bee on Tuesday. 34 fifth-graders competed in the bee, which was held in the gym. Fellow fifth-graders along with family members were spectators. In the 9th round, Eva Wilson correctly spelled “torment” to become the champion. William Campbell was runner-up. Both...
Sidney Daily News
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Animal death investigation in Morrow Co.
MORROW COUNTY- On December 1, 2022 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When Morrow County Deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still alive though all indications pointed to the horse having life threatening injuries. A licensed veterinarian was contacted to euthanize the second horse.
myfox28columbus.com
Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
wktn.com
Coffee with a Cop Forum in Findlay Saturday
Law enforcement agencies in Hancock County are coming together for another Coffee with a Cop tomorrow. It is scheduled for Saturday from 9 until 11am at Coffee Amici in downtown Findlay. There is no agenda or speeches, as it is a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to...
Sidney Daily News
Scott promoted to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Wapakoneta, Ohio, native was recently promoted to the rank of chief petty officer serving aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford. Chief Petty Officer Christian Scott, a 2005 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and American Military University alumnus with a Bachelor of Arts...
crawfordcountynow.com
Lawsuit against former Bucyrus Attorney charges fraud
BUCYRUS–A civil lawsuit filed Monday in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Attorney Adam Stone of negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit, filed by Mindy Straker, who is represented by Columbus Attorney Rob Miller, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Stone and...
wktn.com
Village of Lakeview Decorating Contest Underway
The Village of Lakeview is holding its 2022 Christmas Light Contest. This year, village residents will have the option to nominate other homes. The 1st place winner will get all of their December Electric bill paid, second place will get half of the bill paid and third place winners will get a quarter of their December bill paid.
Daily Standard
150 years after brutal murder, a victim's grave is restored
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP - When the remains of 13-year-old Mary Arabelle Secaur were discovered in a thicket north of Tama Road on June 24, 1872, it sent shockwaves through the community. Secaur had been missing since she was last seen walking home from church on June 23, 1872. By the time...
wktn.com
Riverdale Christmas Food Drive Taking Place in December
The Riverdale Academic Boosters is holding a Riverdale Christmas food drive at home basketball games during the month of December. With a donation of a food item, you will receive a free popcorn or water at the concession stand. All food items collected will be donated to the Riverdale Food...
wktn.com
Santa Visiting with Children in Forest December 17
Santa Claus is coming to Forest on Saturday December 17. He will be at the Forest Fire Station from one until 2 that afternoon. Kids will have the opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus during the visit. They can tell them all that they would like to get for...
Sidney Daily News
Lighting up the way for Christmas
The lawn at the Shelby County Courthouse is decorated with the holiday spirit as county residents prepare to celebrate Christmas. A train of lights features candy canes, a jack in the box, a snowman, Christmas tree and a caboose.
Sidney Daily News
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
Former local prosecutor nominated to be next director of Ohio Department of Public Safety
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate former Clark County Prosecutor, Andy Wilson, as the next Director of Ohio Department of Public Safety, according to spokesperson for the governor’s office. >>RELATED: Pike County murder trial: Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty on all charges. Wilson is...
dayton.com
Clark State students, local law enforcement team up for Shop with a Cop
Clark State College’s criminal justice students will partner with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol this weekend to help kids shop for the holidays. The annual Shop with a Cop event will take place this morning at Walmart on Tuttle Road, where students will...
