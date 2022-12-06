ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

wktn.com

Obituary For Deborah L. Gilley

Deborah L. Gilley, age 65, of Findlay and formerly of Kenton, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Manor at Greendale in Findlay. She was born to parents, Jesse C. and Phyllis J. (Ford) Gilley Sr. on May 15, 1957 in Kenton, Ohio. Debi was a graduate of Kenton...
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

Ag Society Conducts December Meeting

The Hardin County Agricultural Society met this past Wednesday evening for their December monthly board meeting. Board President Brad Murphy read Tyler Overly’s letter of intent to join the fair board and represent Buck Township. The directors agreed to appoint Overly for a period of one year. Also at...
wktn.com

Fenton Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Ada

The Fenton for Mayor Committee submitted the following release:. Today, I have taken out a petition to run for Mayor of Ada in the November 2023 election. I am a long-time resident of the Village who believes that we need new energy and new direction to move Ada ahead. While...
ADA, OH
wktn.com

Recent Shop with Cop Event a Success

The recently held 2022 Hardin County Sheriff’s Office annual “Shop with a Cop” was a big success. 27 children had the opportunity to go shopping with a law enforcement officer to purchase gifts for their families. Once the gifts were purchased, they returned with their officer to...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Alex Shull

Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
URBANA, OH
peakofohio.com

Wilson wins Bellefontaine Intermediate School Spelling Bee

Bellefontaine Intermediate School held its annual spelling bee on Tuesday. 34 fifth-graders competed in the bee, which was held in the gym. Fellow fifth-graders along with family members were spectators. In the 9th round, Eva Wilson correctly spelled “torment” to become the champion. William Campbell was runner-up. Both...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Sidney Daily News

It’s been an honor

It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
OHIO STATE
morrowcountysentinel.com

Animal death investigation in Morrow Co.

MORROW COUNTY- On December 1, 2022 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When Morrow County Deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still alive though all indications pointed to the horse having life threatening injuries. A licensed veterinarian was contacted to euthanize the second horse.
myfox28columbus.com

Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Coffee with a Cop Forum in Findlay Saturday

Law enforcement agencies in Hancock County are coming together for another Coffee with a Cop tomorrow. It is scheduled for Saturday from 9 until 11am at Coffee Amici in downtown Findlay. There is no agenda or speeches, as it is a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to...
FINDLAY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Scott promoted to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Wapakoneta, Ohio, native was recently promoted to the rank of chief petty officer serving aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford. Chief Petty Officer Christian Scott, a 2005 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and American Military University alumnus with a Bachelor of Arts...
WAPAKONETA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Lawsuit against former Bucyrus Attorney charges fraud

BUCYRUS–A civil lawsuit filed Monday in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Attorney Adam Stone of negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit, filed by Mindy Straker, who is represented by Columbus Attorney Rob Miller, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Stone and...
BUCYRUS, OH
wktn.com

Village of Lakeview Decorating Contest Underway

The Village of Lakeview is holding its 2022 Christmas Light Contest. This year, village residents will have the option to nominate other homes. The 1st place winner will get all of their December Electric bill paid, second place will get half of the bill paid and third place winners will get a quarter of their December bill paid.
LAKEVIEW, OH
Daily Standard

150 years after brutal murder, a victim's grave is restored

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP - When the remains of 13-year-old Mary Arabelle Secaur were discovered in a thicket north of Tama Road on June 24, 1872, it sent shockwaves through the community. Secaur had been missing since she was last seen walking home from church on June 23, 1872. By the time...
CELINA, OH
wktn.com

Riverdale Christmas Food Drive Taking Place in December

The Riverdale Academic Boosters is holding a Riverdale Christmas food drive at home basketball games during the month of December. With a donation of a food item, you will receive a free popcorn or water at the concession stand. All food items collected will be donated to the Riverdale Food...
DAYTON, OH
wktn.com

Santa Visiting with Children in Forest December 17

Santa Claus is coming to Forest on Saturday December 17. He will be at the Forest Fire Station from one until 2 that afternoon. Kids will have the opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus during the visit. They can tell them all that they would like to get for...
FOREST, OH
Sidney Daily News

Lighting up the way for Christmas

The lawn at the Shelby County Courthouse is decorated with the holiday spirit as county residents prepare to celebrate Christmas. A train of lights features candy canes, a jack in the box, a snowman, Christmas tree and a caboose.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility

WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
WEST COLLEGE CORNER, IN

