wktn.com
Ag Society Conducts December Meeting
The Hardin County Agricultural Society met this past Wednesday evening for their December monthly board meeting. Board President Brad Murphy read Tyler Overly’s letter of intent to join the fair board and represent Buck Township. The directors agreed to appoint Overly for a period of one year. Also at...
wktn.com
Fenton Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Ada
The Fenton for Mayor Committee submitted the following release:. Today, I have taken out a petition to run for Mayor of Ada in the November 2023 election. I am a long-time resident of the Village who believes that we need new energy and new direction to move Ada ahead. While...
wktn.com
Obituary for Alex Shull
Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
Kaufman named VP, CMO at Lima Memorial
LIMA — Dr. Susan Kaufman has been named vice president and chief medical officer for Lima Memorial Health System as current VP and CMO Dr. Dennis Morris plans to retire in April. Kaufman, who has practiced primary care for 31 years, has been with Lima Memorial Physicians for a...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Mary Rutan Health welcomes plastic surgeon Dr. Avila
Mary Rutan Health welcomes Dr. Suzie Avila back to her hometown of West Mansfield and is pleased that she chose Bellefontaine to continue her plastic and reconstructive surgery practice. Dr. Avila offers expert surgical and non-surgical areas of specialty, including cosmetic surgery, reconstructive surgery, injectables and medical-grade skin care. A...
wktn.com
Recent Shop with Cop Event a Success
The recently held 2022 Hardin County Sheriff’s Office annual “Shop with a Cop” was a big success. 27 children had the opportunity to go shopping with a law enforcement officer to purchase gifts for their families. Once the gifts were purchased, they returned with their officer to...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Post announces Trooper of the Year
MARION—Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Matthias L. Carson has been selected 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Marion Post. The selection of Trooper Carson, 25, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Marion Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Marion Post chose Trooper Carson based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Best of the Region winners honored
LIMA – There were almost 265,000 votes representing 10,000 people who voted in the Best of The Region Community Choice Awards. The program experienced a number of changes. An obvious change in the number of categories. Categories went from 50 to 178 in twelve varied, broad areas such as dining, pets, services and shopping. The voting consisted of three rounds instead of one round and done.
Sidney Daily News
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
wktn.com
Coffee with a Cop Forum in Findlay Saturday
Law enforcement agencies in Hancock County are coming together for another Coffee with a Cop tomorrow. It is scheduled for Saturday from 9 until 11am at Coffee Amici in downtown Findlay. There is no agenda or speeches, as it is a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Animal death investigation in Morrow Co.
MORROW COUNTY- On December 1, 2022 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When Morrow County Deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still alive though all indications pointed to the horse having life threatening injuries. A licensed veterinarian was contacted to euthanize the second horse.
Sidney Daily News
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
wktn.com
Village of Lakeview Decorating Contest Underway
The Village of Lakeview is holding its 2022 Christmas Light Contest. This year, village residents will have the option to nominate other homes. The 1st place winner will get all of their December Electric bill paid, second place will get half of the bill paid and third place winners will get a quarter of their December bill paid.
crawfordcountynow.com
Lawsuit against former Bucyrus Attorney charges fraud
BUCYRUS–A civil lawsuit filed Monday in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Attorney Adam Stone of negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit, filed by Mindy Straker, who is represented by Columbus Attorney Rob Miller, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Stone and...
Sidney Daily News
Scott promoted to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Wapakoneta, Ohio, native was recently promoted to the rank of chief petty officer serving aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford. Chief Petty Officer Christian Scott, a 2005 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and American Military University alumnus with a Bachelor of Arts...
Daily Standard
150 years after brutal murder, a victim's grave is restored
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP - When the remains of 13-year-old Mary Arabelle Secaur were discovered in a thicket north of Tama Road on June 24, 1872, it sent shockwaves through the community. Secaur had been missing since she was last seen walking home from church on June 23, 1872. By the time...
wktn.com
Santa Visiting with Children in Forest December 17
Santa Claus is coming to Forest on Saturday December 17. He will be at the Forest Fire Station from one until 2 that afternoon. Kids will have the opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus during the visit. They can tell them all that they would like to get for...
Sidney Daily News
Lighting up the way for Christmas
The lawn at the Shelby County Courthouse is decorated with the holiday spirit as county residents prepare to celebrate Christmas. A train of lights features candy canes, a jack in the box, a snowman, Christmas tree and a caboose.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Mansfield Ohio
Situated in Northeast Ohio and the seat of power of Richland County, Mansfield is halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. It’s known as “The Fun Center of Ohio” due to being the largest city in the Mid-Ohio region. The city became an industrial hub during the 19th and 20th centuries when the railroad connected Mansfield with the larger cities nearby.
