Farmers can plan for 2023 with discussions on the past year and its many challenges while focusing on making the new year profitable. That will be the focus at Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo, set for Dec 15 at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo. The expo, which begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 2:15 p.m., will be in the Gayle Hatton Pavilion at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO