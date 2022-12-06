ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Soybeans post ‘resilient’ yields

While corn yields suffered from wide weather variability, this year’s soybean crop appeared to resist much of the drought seen in Iowa. Results from the Iowa Crop Improvement Association yield trials are reflecting those higher yields in what Ryan Budnik called a “resilient” season. “It’s something to...
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Keystone Pipeline rupture leaves cattle pasture covered in crude

After 14,000 barrels of oil spewed out of a break in a northern Kansas section of the Keystone Pipeline, farmer Bill Pannbacker of Washington, Kansas said he’s left with clumps of crude oil on his pasture. No livestock were impacted, since it’s mainly a summer pasture. Pannbacker, a former...
WASHINGTON, KS
agupdate.com

WASDE comes with small changes

Highlights of USDA’s WASDE report released this morning, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services: USDA did lower US corn exports, left South America corn & soybean crops unchanged, lowered Argentina wheat crop and raised Australia, and lowered Ukraine Corn crop. Ideas are that Chinese demand will improve...
agupdate.com

Manage grass-cover-crop termination

Spring fieldwork like cover-crop termination will begin when fields are fit. While some farmers may opt to use mechanical methods of cover-crop termination like tillage or roller-crimping, chemical termination is the most common and often most effective way to kill a cover crop in preparation for the following cash crop. With the inflated cost and tight supply of inputs, follow some tips to ensure cover-crop termination is effective.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

WASDE report coming tomorrow

“Grains were mixed today, with March beans extending their rally, up 13 cents, March corn slightly higher, up 1 ¼, and March KC wheat down 4 cents,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crude oil started the day strong, but finished down 55 cents… The USDA will release their December WASDE report tomorrow, Friday, December 9 at 11am CT.”
agupdate.com

Silage plans for 2023 hinge on silking dates

Drought conditions resulted in more corn acres ending up as silage in 2022, but for producers who use silage as a regular part of their cattle rations, planning ahead can help produce a large and high-quality crop. Planting dates are determined by location and corn varieties, says Dan Loy, Iowa...
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Rural veterinary shortages create risks for food system, report says

The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas, threatening public health, food safety, and economic growth in communities that depend on agriculture, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation. More than 500 counties across the U.S. have shortages...
agupdate.com

EIHPA endures as rare hay organization

Hay organizations could be found all across the Midwest 30 years ago, but only one remains in Iowa. The Eastern Iowa Hay Producers Association have remained in operation through good and bad times, in large part through their partnerships. “Many of the founding members were also on their local Soil...
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Livestock buildings require cold-weather maintenance

Preparing livestock buildings for winter is the easy part. The challenges come when the white stuff starts to fall. “It’s an ongoing process,” says Brett Ramirez, Extension ag engineer with Iowa State University. Hog buildings need to be frequently checked for any type of hole or leakage, and...
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Plan for 2023 at Nebraska Soybean Day

Farmers can plan for 2023 with discussions on the past year and its many challenges while focusing on making the new year profitable. That will be the focus at Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo, set for Dec 15 at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo. The expo, which begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 2:15 p.m., will be in the Gayle Hatton Pavilion at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
agupdate.com

Feedlot Forum to feature strategies for increasing income

Feedlot Forum 2023 returns to the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center Jan. 17 with a production-focused agenda. Iowa State University extension beef specialist Beth Doran said the session presenters will provide information to increase income for beef producers and allied agri-business professionals. “This year’s short, power-packed program features...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
agupdate.com

Cost to raise a cow could top $1K, according to Kansas economics professor

Estimated average cow-calf costs are up due to inflation. In 2014, it cost $879 to run a cow, compared to $852 in 2021. In 2022, it will be up by more than $100 per cow to $963. In 2023, the cost to run a cow will hit $1,000, according to Glynn Tonsor, professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University.
KANSAS STATE
agupdate.com

Cherry County rancher learns from her experiences both on the ranch and abroad

Anita Keys is a lifelong learner. Nearly everything she does revolves around learning, teaching and agriculture. Her passion for the latter is why she is distinguished as the 2022 Ag-ceptional Woman of the Year. Keys received recognition during the Ag-ceptional Women’s Conference Nov. 18 at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.
NORFOLK, NE
agupdate.com

Project aims to boost field connectivity

Many farmers and agricultural experts see digital farming as the way of the future. Managing farms using sensors, drones and robots, artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and more will be key to efficiently feeding the world’s increasing population, expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. But maximizing agricultural technology’s...
agupdate.com

2022 sunflower season comes to a close

The 2022 sunflower season came to an end this month as the year itself was coming to an end. And although prices in the first week of December finished lower than the last week in November, they remained higher than normal for this time of year. Sunflower growers across the...
agupdate.com

Cover crops face dry fall conditions

Dry conditions across much of the Midwest during the fall allowed for good harvest progress, although it also presented some challenges for farmers looking to get cover crops up and established. University of Missouri field specialist Charles Ellis says the dry conditions had a few impacts. “Crop harvest progressed pretty...
COLUMBIA, MO
agupdate.com

Drought may affect seed decisions for 2023

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That is one piece of advice agronomists have for farmers deciding what seeds to purchase following a season that for many was characterized by lack of rainfall. “With 2022 being pretty dry, the first thing we need to look at is...
agupdate.com

Battle Creek FFA receives grant to promote soil health

The Battle Creek High School FFA Chapter has received a grant for $1,500 from the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund (DGSHF) and Nebraska Community Foundation’s Youth Engagement Grant, made possible through the generosity of an anonymous donor. The grant will further students’ efforts to develop education and educational practices...
BATTLE CREEK, NE
agupdate.com

Corn sees divergence between cash, futures

The corn market may not be the strongest among the commodities, but it may be the most interesting. “Corn is more interesting because you’ve got a real divergence between cash and futures,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “I think you could see futures continuing to get pressure, but I think basis is going to remain strong, respectively.”
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy