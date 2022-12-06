Read full article on original website
Obituary For Deborah L. Gilley
Deborah L. Gilley, age 65, of Findlay and formerly of Kenton, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Manor at Greendale in Findlay. She was born to parents, Jesse C. and Phyllis J. (Ford) Gilley Sr. on May 15, 1957 in Kenton, Ohio. Debi was a graduate of Kenton...
Fenton Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Ada
The Fenton for Mayor Committee submitted the following release:. Today, I have taken out a petition to run for Mayor of Ada in the November 2023 election. I am a long-time resident of the Village who believes that we need new energy and new direction to move Ada ahead. While...
Recent Shop with Cop Event a Success
The recently held 2022 Hardin County Sheriff’s Office annual “Shop with a Cop” was a big success. 27 children had the opportunity to go shopping with a law enforcement officer to purchase gifts for their families. Once the gifts were purchased, they returned with their officer to...
Ag Society Conducts December Meeting
The Hardin County Agricultural Society met this past Wednesday evening for their December monthly board meeting. Board President Brad Murphy read Tyler Overly’s letter of intent to join the fair board and represent Buck Township. The directors agreed to appoint Overly for a period of one year. Also at...
Coffee with a Cop Forum in Findlay Saturday
Law enforcement agencies in Hancock County are coming together for another Coffee with a Cop tomorrow. It is scheduled for Saturday from 9 until 11am at Coffee Amici in downtown Findlay. There is no agenda or speeches, as it is a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to...
Santa Visiting with Children in Forest December 17
Santa Claus is coming to Forest on Saturday December 17. He will be at the Forest Fire Station from one until 2 that afternoon. Kids will have the opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus during the visit. They can tell them all that they would like to get for...
Minutes from Lions Meeting on December 7, 2022
The Kenton Lions club held the Annual Christmas Dinner meeting on Wednesday December 7, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 16 members and 5 guest present. President Lion Bill Keller led with the pledge and Lion...
Christmas Market Scheduled in Kenton
A Christmas Market will be held on Saturday December 16. It will go from 3 until 8pm at the Coterie in downtown Kenton. There will be shopping opportunities, santa photos, baked goods, hot cocoa and more. Several local vendors will be participating.
Village of Lakeview Decorating Contest Underway
The Village of Lakeview is holding its 2022 Christmas Light Contest. This year, village residents will have the option to nominate other homes. The 1st place winner will get all of their December Electric bill paid, second place will get half of the bill paid and third place winners will get a quarter of their December bill paid.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Toys for Tots Continues
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is supporting Toys for Tots again this year. Donation boxes are set up in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office located at 200 West Crawford Street in Findlay. They will be accepting donations through Thursday December 15.
MLJ Library Coat, Scarf, Sock and Glove Drive Enters Final Week
The Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library’s 5th Annual Coat, Scarf, Sock and Glove drive continues. This week, 84 items were donated to two local charities, Helping Hands and JoAnns Closet. Those items included 12 coats, 32 hats, 8 scarves, 18 gloves or mittens, 2 snow pants and...
Threats Made to Upper Sandusky High School Investigated
The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating an incident involving threats made through social media to Upper Sandusky High School. After the incident was investigated this week, it was determined there was no active threat to the school. Officers were present at the school on Thursday morning as a precaution,...
Circumstances of Man’s Death Under Investigation; Man Being Held on Unrelated Charges
The death of a Foraker man this past Tuesday afternoon is being investigated by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release issued late Wednesday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 8005 Flora Street where they found 45 year old Billy Jack Shears suffering from an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound.
OFCC Approves Funding for New Arlington School Building
The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission approved more than $210 million in state funding for five school construction projects. In our region, that includes nearly 16 million dollars for the Arlington School District in Hancock County. That represents the state share of the just under 39 million cost of the project.
December Meeting Dates and Times Announced in Forest
Meeting dates and times in the Village of Forest were announced. The Finance Committee is scheduled to meet at 6 this (Thursday) evening. Forest Village Council will meet this evening and on December 22. Both council sessions will start at 7. The Park Board will meet at 10am on December...
KMS Principal Threatened; Incident is Under Investigation
An incident involving the threat of an administrator at the Kenton Middle School Wednesday night is under investigation. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were notified that a juvenile threatened to shoot the middle school principal. No other information is being released at this time. The...
Hardin Hills Hosting Santa Paws Event Next Week
Hardin Hills Health Center is hosting a Santa Paws event on December 15. It will run from 5:30 until 7 next Thursday evening at the facility in Kenton. It offers you a chance to get your pets picture taken with Santa. Everyone will be provided with a free 5 x...
