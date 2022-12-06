Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
Fox11online.com
Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
NBC26
Max Klesmit's journey home: Why the Neenah native is back, and how he's fit in so quickly at Wisconsin
MADISON (NBC 26) — Max Klesmit remembers watching the Wisconsin-Marquette rivalry growing up. Now, he's etched his name into its history. The Neenah native scored 13 points and hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of overtime of Saturday's game, sealing a wild Wisconsin win in one of the best games the series has ever seen.
WBAY Green Bay
Greater Green Bay YMCA plans new Allouez location
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay YMCA announced its plan to construct a new building that will replace the current Broadview YMCA in Allouez. The new, $34 million full-service facility will be built at the Broadview soccer complex, south of Highway 172, between East River Drive and Libal Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
wearegreenbay.com
Shopping Downtown Neenah: Day two
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve had so much fun shopping downtown Neenah and there’s so much to show, that we’re doing it again today. Be sure to stop at Great Harvest Bread Co. at 116 West Wisconsin Avenue. In addition to tasty gift baskets, they have take-and-bake items to feed your holiday crowd. Find out more at http://neenahgreatharvest.com/.
wearegreenbay.com
A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Learn about Victorian Traditions in a beautiful setting with beautiful music. It’s happening over the next two weekends at Hazelwood Historic House in Green Bay and Local 5 Live gets a preview of the event where history comes to life to celebrate the magic of Christmas.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
Neenah common council strikes down Shattuck property development
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)-In a 5-4 vote Wednesday night, Neenah city council members voted against a controversial development project that would have brought mixed-used housing to the Shattuck Middle School property. This comes after opponents of the project had submitted a last-minute petition that forced city council to need a super majority (75 percent) to move […]
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
Door County Pulse
Beacon Merger Creates Boat House of Door County
Deal keeps business local, increases brands, employment. A collegial relationship in a business-owners group evolved into a friendship and then a partnership that will help a Door County dealership expand its presence and employment. Beacon Marine this fall merged with The Boat House, a boat sales and service company with...
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market
(WFRV) – With more than 80 flavors of brats you will find a flavor everyone enjoys at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market. They have convenient locations in Suamico and Crivitz. You can learn more at pelkinsmeat.com.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Metro cuts routes due to bus driver shortage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver shortage is forcing green bay metro to cut service hours on certain routes, the new schedule taking effect yesterday. Routes 6 and 7 will now only run one bus per hour instead of 2. Route 6 is one of the more popular...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Apartment Fire Causes $40,000 In Damages
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – A fire at an Appleton apartment building caused an estimated $40,000 worth of damage Wednesday evening. The Appleton Fire Department responded to a call at a 12-unit apartment building on Woodmere Court shortly after 6:30 p.m. They were informed that the fire was in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment and that the resident was out of the apartment.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Porlier Pier in Green Bay being removed, city working on replacement options
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Porlier Pier in Green Bay has been closed for several months. Now, the city is saying it’s time for it to go. “It’s kind of sad because I don’t go on the pier that much anymore, but then I walk by, I’ve always seen like families, and kids, whenever [ I ] go out to the pier,” Green Bay resident Debbie August said.
wearegreenbay.com
Snow across the north Wednesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting boundary will slide across northern Wisconsin Wednesday bringing light snow. Accumulations will be around an inch or less for areas north of Green Bay, which could make roads a bit slippery late morning and afternoon. Quiet conditions elsewhere with mostly cloudy skies. The high is 35 degrees.
voiceofalexandria.com
'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison
Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
WBAY Green Bay
Exterminators kill spiders in Manitowoc school
Investigators who questioned Beyer say the more they pressed him on his explanations, he'd offer new ones. Leavy-Carter upset over lack of attorney, bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of giving a gun to children before one was fatally shot. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Make-a-Wish fundraiser uses...
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Dispatcher’s Husband Pleads for Help
The husband of a Manitowoc County Dispatcher is asking for the public to help someone who has served her community for years. Zachery Benzinger reached out to Seehafer News to tell the story of his wife Steph. This past Saturday, Steph was working a 12-hour shift, when her leg went...
Comments / 0