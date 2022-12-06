Read full article on original website
Related
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'
How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt
The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado’s Stoneyard Distillery Invites Guests to Stay Overnight
After a night of drinking, nothing is better (and safer) than being steps from your bed. Fortunately, Colorado's Stoneyard Distillery makes this concept entirely possible with its convenient Hipcamp setup. Stoneyard Distillery is situated in the scenic town of Gypsum, Colorado, on a site that was chosen because of its...
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines
As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
Sleep Under the Stars in this Amazing Colorado Bubble Dome Airbnb
More and more trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and are instead opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Amazing Colorado Bubble Dome Airbnb. This...
Heaven's Door Ranch seen as future 'crown jewel' open space in northern Colorado
A big, scenic property on Colorado's Front Range has entered the public trust as part of a bold vision for conservation and recreation. "We fully intend this property to join the ranks as one of the crown jewels of the incredible open space system in northern Colorado," Daylan Figgs, director of Larimer County Natural Resources, said in a news release.
Colorado AG investigating Kroger-Albertsons merger plan
Attorney General Phil Weiser is concerned with the possible merger of two grocery store chain corporations and he's discussing why it is significant for Colorado.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Bakery
Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
Dear Colorado Drivers: It’s Time to Learn How to Zipper Merge
According to Ayres, it's a driving technique that goes like this: "Drivers use both lanes of the highway until the point where one lane ends, and then take turns merging into the single lane — just like a zipper closing." In case that didn't make sense, here's a video.
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Here’s where Colorado stands with COVID-19
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are rising in Colorado.
New Study Ranks Colorado as the No. 7 Most Stressed State in America
Although 2022 has given us a slight break from a pandemic-riddled past, this year hasn't been all sunshine and roses. Taking into account the lingering effects of COVID-19, foreign turmoil, and economic difficulties, it might be safe to say that we're all still feeling stressed out. However, some states are...
Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks
According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
Top 50 baby names for boys in Colorado
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration.
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
KDVR.com
Next chance for snow in Denver
Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
KJCT8
US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
What we know about next week’s snowstorm
With Colorado's next snowstorm about a week away, there are still many uncertainties in the timing and totals.
Colorado mom calls 18 pharmacies trying to find amoxicillin
FIRESTONE, Colo. — It's been a tough few weeks in the Schott household. “It started with the baby. Then I got it,” said Aselyn Schott, mother of two daughters. Her youngest, four-year-old Zayla, has been sick. “She just had a runny nose, a cough, a fever, a headache...
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0