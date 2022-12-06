ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'

How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
Colorado Newsline

Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt

The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Bakery

Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
OutThere Colorado

Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks

According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
KDVR.com

Next chance for snow in Denver

Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
KJCT8

US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
