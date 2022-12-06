ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

iheart.com

Governor, Homeless Go To Court Over Tent City Residents

Rhode Island has been served a temporary restraining order over an eviction notice against a homeless encampment outside the State House. The injunction was filed in Superior Court. The attorney who filed it tells the news station he represents 40 people who have been living at the encampment. He says...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in RI: Cranston Street Armory to open “after December 7”. Status today.

This morning it is 52 degrees in Providence – it will rain throughout the day – it is December 7th. When the Cranston Street Armory was proposed to be activated as an emergency shelter in response to the state’s growing homeless crisis, on November 30th, the Governor’s office began the process of seeking approval from the various groups necessary to open the doors “starting after December 7” for a maximum of 50 people to be located in the “ballroom” room. Portable toilets and shower facilities need to be brought in. Cooking will not be allowed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
Brown Daily Herald

‘Tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses burdens Rhode Island health care system

After years of dealing with the spread of a contagious and dangerous virus, Rhode Island is now facing its next challenge: three viruses at once. Respiratory viruses influenza and COVID-19 are well known, but Respiratory Syncytial Virus is less discussed. Elevated cases of RSV are adding burden to hospitals in the state already grappling with COVID-19 and the flu, creating what some have called a “tripledemic.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried

After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
TIVERTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Direct Flights to LAX Are on From RI International Airport

Breeze Airways has announced new and resuming service between Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD), including non-stop routes to Columbus (CMH), Cincinnati (CVG), and Los Angeles (LAX) in 2023. “We are thrilled that Breeze has continued to enhance its service to Rhode Island, now offering a total of...
PROVIDENCE, RI

