‘Rae of Sunshine’ memorial held in support of family
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together to honor a young girl who passed away last weekend. 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on Sunday after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the flu. People from across the Wyoming Valley came all wearing […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks fire companies pay tribute to fallen firefighters
READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks fire community feels impact of 2 firefighters’ deaths
READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified
The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
uncoveringpa.com
Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays
I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
Flames tear through Honesdale business
HONESDALE, Pa. — Flames damaged a business in Wayne County on Tuesday. Alert Hook and Ladder Company posted photos of the fire on Facebook. The fire started around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Honesdale. You can see the windows of Persist, a gift shop, blown out. The...
North Branch of Susquehanna River named finalist for PA River of the Year
Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper As Angie Tuttle paddled and fished her way down the North Branch of the Susquehanna River from Howland Preserve to Riverside Park in Tunkhannock, she had a feeling something was watching her and following along. “I just kept fishing and floating and then I heard cracking branches up on the bank,” she said. “I looked and saw a tiny little fox face looking around...
Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday
Tremors across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have been reported in the last 36 hours from North Jersey, South Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The first tremors were reported at around 12:44 pm in the Vineland area of South Jersey. Later that night, more tremors were reported in the Essex County area. Early Tuesday morning, at around 10:20 tremors were reported near East Stroudsburg, PA. At this point, the tremors have been unconfirmed and its not certain whether or not the incidents are related to seismic activity or earthquakes. In those areas, witnesses reported windows vibrating and building shaking slightly. The post Scientists, officials trying to figure out what shook New Jersey on Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues in deadly Schuylkill County fire that killed two Lehigh County firefighters
WEST PENN TWP. — Authorities, including the ATF, are investigating Wednesday's fatal fire at a Schuylkill County home that killed two Lehigh County firefighters. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both of the New Tripoli section of Lynn Twp., died in the fire at 1121 Clamtown Road, said the Schuylkill County coroner's office. The home is about four miles south of Tamaqua.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County fire that killed two Lehigh County firefighters is 'suspicious', police say
WEST PENN TWP. — A deadly fire at a Schuylkill County home that killed two Lehigh County firefighters is 'suspicious,' police said Thursday. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both of the New Tripoli section of Lynn Twp., died in Wednesday's fire at 1121 Clamtown Road, said the Schuylkill County coroner's office. The home is about four miles south of Tamaqua.
WFMZ-TV Online
Santa to ride through Allentown, give out candy canes along the way
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend. The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
East Stroudsburg Salvation Army packs holiday food boxes
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One by one, nonperishable food was placed into boxes and passed down in an assembly line at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army. The boxes are going to those in need as part of the nonprofit's holiday food distribution. Maj. John Wheeler says the need is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton official accused of threatening child applies for ARD program in effort to have his charges expunged
EASTON, Pa. - A top Easton official accused of following two kids and threatening one of them has applied for Northampton County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. If the program is completed successfully, charges brought against Public Works Director Dave Hopkins would be expunged, according to county Assistant District Attorney Adrianne...
Judge refuses to recuse self from trial despite claims of pre-determined guilt
WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County judge denied a request to recuse himself from overseeing a jury trial related to a Wilkes-Barre shooting
Third person dies after Monroe County crash, victims named
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A third person has died after a wreck in Monroe County Sunday night. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near Route 611 and Route 715 in Tannersville, according to Pocono Township police. Authorities said both drivers — Alejandro Roman, 33, of Hazleton, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Owner of now-closed Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown speaks with 69 News after plans to sell the property fell through
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Sorrentino thought The Brass Rail would be long gone by now. "Unfortunately our agreement of sale with Royal Farms, they decided to walk, basically," Sorrentino said. Instead, the property is sitting, unusable, on Allentown's Lehigh Street. Sorrentino says Royal Farms asked for several extensions before backing...
Pa. physician convicted for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pike County doctor was found guilty on Dec. 5 for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death. Following a three-week trial, Dr. Martin Evers, 64, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. The counts involved the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam.
