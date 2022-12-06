Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Christmas market was named best in the countryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
One Of Illinois’ Best Christmas Displays Features Over 200,000 Lights
A Tinley Park family's famous Christmas light display is back and features over 200,000 lights while raising money for a local non-profit. One of Chicagoland's best Christmas light displays can be found in Tinley Park, Illinois. The creative mind behind this attraction is Dominic Kowalczyk. For years, he has been...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Big Week | Nov. 7-14
Riverside Parks & Recreation invites kids to drop off a letter in Santa’s Mailbox, which is located near the water tower on Longcommon Road, by Dec. 20 and, as long as there’s a return address on your letter, you will receive a special note back from Santa. Aging...
Expansive Redevelopment Plan at Westfield Old Orchard Mall Unveiled
An expansive redevelopment plan that would add residences and an outdoor plaza as well as additional dining and retail options to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie was unveiled Tuesday, the mall's parent company announced. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield revealed the ambitious plan on Tuesday, highlighted by proposals for a park and event...
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train To Make Final Stop in Chicago Area Thursday
After making stops in Bensenville and Pingree Grove earlier this month, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour will make one more stop in the Chicago area Thursday evening. The 2022 tour kicked off in cities across Maine on Nov. 23, featuring a colorfully decorated train alongside live music,...
Hometown Gift Guide 2022: 12 unique gifts from 12 local shops to help you conquer your holiday shopping list
Shopping local has a sleigh-ful of benefits. Not only are you driving your local economy and supporting your neighbors, but also you will find gifts you cannot find anywhere else. The North Shore is fortunate to have numerous ma-and-pop storefronts to help you with your holiday list. We went around town and found just a […] The post Hometown Gift Guide 2022: 12 unique gifts from 12 local shops to help you conquer your holiday shopping list appeared first on The Record.
15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL
Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
Tattoo establishments now permitted in Brookfield
If you’re pondering just where to get a new tattoo in the future, you won’t have to wait long until you can type the word “Brookfield” into your Google search. On Nov. 28, village trustees voted unanimously to amend the village code adding tattoo establishments as a permitted use in all of Brookfield’s commercial districts and along the 47th Street industrial corridor.
A brick is not a leaf in the city of Sandwich
Damage to the city of Sandwich’s leaf vacuum has been the cause of delays among other things. That indication was provided at this week’s Sandwich City Council meeting. After a large water main pipe burst on South Main Street and a short-staff public works crew, there have been some overtime days from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. using its machine to suck up the leaves.
Alpine Beer Village Launches at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Illinois
LONG GROVE, Illinois – Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove (35 miles NW of Chicago) has transformed its two acres of picturesque grounds into a winter biergarten retreat – an authentic German concept that owner Mike Marr proudly emulates at his authentic German brewery. This year,...
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
Broadview To Demolish Eyesore Commercial Property
The derelict building at 2412 S. 9th Ave. in Broadview, which will soon be demolished thanks to the village’s partnership with Cook County. | File. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A derelict commercial building in Broadview that the mayor called one of the village’s...
200 South Side Families Can Grab A Free Children’s Bike Saturday
AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned foundation established by a husband-and-wife duo is bringing early holiday cheer to the South Side this month. The Always Giving Back Foundation, the charitable branch of security company AGB Investigative Services, Inc., will host its third annual drive-thru bike giveaway 11 a.m. Saturday at 7545 S. Western Ave.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
Cozy Dining at The Little Corner Restaurant
The Little Corner Restaurant (5937 N. Broadway) is a small establishment nestled, as the name states, on the corner of Broadway and Thorndale. The wood-paneled interior and brown leather booths create the perfect cozy diner atmosphere. Sitting at the counter of the Little Corner Restaurant and staring into a cup of hot coffee, the walls of time and space begin to break down.
Turkey Spotted In Beverly Last Month Is Not Wild After All, Rescuer Says
BEVERLY — A turkey who wandered the streets of Beverly around Thanksgiving is not a wild turkey after all. Lucky — as the turkey was dubbed by neighbors — was spotted in the Far Southwest Side neighborhood multiple times, with neighbors excitedly posting on social media about the bird’s adventures.
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
Under new ordinance, first chickens move in to Glencoe
Meet Glencoe’s newest residents: Tina, Rosie, Dolly and Rainbow. The feathered friends have settled into a custom-built, two-story coop that includes plenty of yard space and a personal cleaning service. The four hens are the first chickens to reside in Glencoe under the town’s new ordinance passed in March and belong to the Martin family […] The post Under new ordinance, first chickens move in to Glencoe appeared first on The Record.
How to Watch Live Coverage of Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration, Mass in Des Plaines
Watch live coverage of the 6 p.m. Sunday Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass, 11 p.m. "Las Mañanitas" performance and midnight Mass from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the player above. This weekend, NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will host special bilingual streaming coverage of...
