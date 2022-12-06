ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Big Week | Nov. 7-14

Riverside Parks & Recreation invites kids to drop off a letter in Santa’s Mailbox, which is located near the water tower on Longcommon Road, by Dec. 20 and, as long as there’s a return address on your letter, you will receive a special note back from Santa. Aging...
RIVER GROVE, IL
NBC Chicago

Expansive Redevelopment Plan at Westfield Old Orchard Mall Unveiled

An expansive redevelopment plan that would add residences and an outdoor plaza as well as additional dining and retail options to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie was unveiled Tuesday, the mall's parent company announced. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield revealed the ambitious plan on Tuesday, highlighted by proposals for a park and event...
SKOKIE, IL
The Record North Shore

Hometown Gift Guide 2022: 12 unique gifts from 12 local shops to help you conquer your holiday shopping list

Shopping local has a sleigh-ful of benefits. Not only are you driving your local economy and supporting your neighbors, but also you will find gifts you cannot find anywhere else. The North Shore is fortunate to have numerous ma-and-pop storefronts to help you with your holiday list. We went around town and found just a […] The post Hometown Gift Guide 2022: 12 unique gifts from 12 local shops to help you conquer your holiday shopping list appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL

Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
GENEVA, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Tattoo establishments now permitted in Brookfield

If you’re pondering just where to get a new tattoo in the future, you won’t have to wait long until you can type the word “Brookfield” into your Google search. On Nov. 28, village trustees voted unanimously to amend the village code adding tattoo establishments as a permitted use in all of Brookfield’s commercial districts and along the 47th Street industrial corridor.
BROOKFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

A brick is not a leaf in the city of Sandwich

Damage to the city of Sandwich’s leaf vacuum has been the cause of delays among other things. That indication was provided at this week’s Sandwich City Council meeting. After a large water main pipe burst on South Main Street and a short-staff public works crew, there have been some overtime days from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. using its machine to suck up the leaves.
SANDWICH, IL
Brewbound.com

Alpine Beer Village Launches at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Illinois

LONG GROVE, Illinois – Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove (35 miles NW of Chicago) has transformed its two acres of picturesque grounds into a winter biergarten retreat – an authentic German concept that owner Mike Marr proudly emulates at his authentic German brewery. This year,...
LONG GROVE, IL
vfpress.news

Broadview To Demolish Eyesore Commercial Property

The derelict building at 2412 S. 9th Ave. in Broadview, which will soon be demolished thanks to the village’s partnership with Cook County. | File. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A derelict commercial building in Broadview that the mayor called one of the village’s...
BROADVIEW, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house

GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
GLENCOE, IL
CBS Chicago

Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
TINLEY PARK, IL
R.A. Heim

Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
CHICAGO, IL
rogersedgereporter.com

Cozy Dining at The Little Corner Restaurant

The Little Corner Restaurant (5937 N. Broadway) is a small establishment nestled, as the name states, on the corner of Broadway and Thorndale. The wood-paneled interior and brown leather booths create the perfect cozy diner atmosphere. Sitting at the counter of the Little Corner Restaurant and staring into a cup of hot coffee, the walls of time and space begin to break down.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Under new ordinance, first chickens move in to Glencoe

Meet Glencoe’s newest residents: Tina, Rosie, Dolly and Rainbow. The feathered friends have settled into a custom-built, two-story coop that includes plenty of yard space and a personal cleaning service. The four hens are the first chickens to reside in Glencoe under the town’s new ordinance passed in March and belong to the Martin family […] The post Under new ordinance, first chickens move in to Glencoe appeared first on The Record.
GLENCOE, IL

