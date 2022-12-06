Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
nodq.com
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
TikTok star Overtime Megan: That was not me in bed with Antonio Brown
TikTok star Megan Eugenio, also known as “Overtime Megan,” took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to seemingly deny that she was pictured cozying up to free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. On Tuesday, the internet was buzzing about a photo that Brown apparently posted to his Snapchat story that appeared to show him laying in bed with a mystery woman. “I cannot believe I have to say this but that is not me,” Eugenio wrote alongside several crying laughing emojis, which TMZ reports is a response to the since-expired photo. Eugenio did not provide further context about the matter, despite...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
webisjericho.com
Former NXT Wrestler Debuts For AEW On Rampage
During this week’s Dynamite, Orange Cassidy offered Kip Sabian a shot at the All-Atlantic Championship. However, because he was hurt from earlier in the evening, Sabian would turn down the shot but would get a replacement for Rampage. With it revealed at the taping, which followed Dynamite, former NXT wrestler and fellow British wrestler Trent Seven was the man to take up the opportunity. And without giving away spoilers on the match, Sabian, Seven, and Penelope Ford could be a group.
stillrealtous.com
Tony Khan Reveals Real Reason Why William Regal Is Leaving AEW
Everyone’s been talking about William Regal as of late as it was reported that Regal is leaving AEW to return to WWE. During the ROH Final Battle media call Tony Khan addressed the situation and he noted that Regal wants to return to WWE so that he can work with his son NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey.
nodq.com
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
Wrestling icon teases WWE return at 74 years old for storyline with Lacey Evans
COULD Sgt. Slaughter be set for a spectacular return?. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't set foot in the ring in earnest since he retired back in 2014, but he has hinted at a potential return alongside Lacey Evans. 50 years on from his pro wrestling debut, the 74-year-old former...
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking
Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show. Prior to that...
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Starks’ AEW Dynamite Promo Compared To John Cena In Huge Way
Ricky Starks is currently one of the highlights of AEW television, and there is a good reason for that. Starks has worked hard to establish himself as a solid talent, and fans continue to support him all the time. In fact, his latest promo on AEW Dynamite has helped raise his stock. So much so, that even Mark Henry compared his promo to John Cena.
ewrestlingnews.com
Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star’s Contract Expiring Next Year
There are a number of wrestlers in AEW who have been there since day one, and one of them happens to be none other than Dustin Rhodes. However, Rhodes recently announced that his career is winding down and next year will be his last year as an active competitor. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, And Johnny Gargano
Two major WWE stars will not be appearing on upcoming shows, while a third star is being teamed up with Kevin Owens at an upcoming event. PWInsider.com reported that Matt Riddle was pulled from WWE events taking place this coming weekend. No explanation was given for his abrupt absence. Riddle...
wrestletalk.com
John Cena WWE Return Date Officially Revealed
As WWE enters the new year, and WrestleMania season is upon us, more and more big names that have been rumoured for the show will be making appearances on WWE television. One name who is reportedly set for WrestleMania is John Cena, who has only made one appearance for the company in the year 2022 to celebrate his 20 year anniversary.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Rejects Creative Plans For Return To TV
The All Elite Wrestling roster is loaded with talent, but fans have often made it clear that they want to see more of Miro on AEW programming. It’s been months since Miro has wrestled a match in AEW, and it was recently reported that creative has nothing for him.
stillrealtous.com
Main Roster Stars Returning To NXT Long Term?
Fans have seen a lot more crossover between the brands in recent months and main roster stars have been making frequent appearances on NXT. This week The New Day appeared on NXT and it was revealed that they will challenge Elton Prince & Kit Wilson for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Deadline.
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets New Ring Name In AEW
It appears that AEW star W. Morrissey has a new ring name. In a Twitter post from All Elite Wrestling's official account, a graphic for an upcoming match refers to him as Big Bill. AEW announced that Big Bill and his colleague from The Firm, Lee Moriarty, are set to...
Comments / 0