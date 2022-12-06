Read full article on original website
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: The woman behind the revitalization of downtown Oconto Falls
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto County woman has made it her mission to give back to make her downtown a vibrant place. Thursday in Small Towns, we introduce you to Barb Salscheider at the downtown holiday festival in Oconto Falls. In 1976, Barb and her husband John took...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Snow across the north Wednesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting boundary will slide across northern Wisconsin Wednesday bringing light snow. Accumulations will be around an inch or less for areas north of Green Bay, which could make roads a bit slippery late morning and afternoon. Quiet conditions elsewhere with mostly cloudy skies. The high is 35 degrees.
$100,000 Holly Jolly Raffle top prize sold in De Pere
For a customer of Kwik Trip on Main, 746 Main Ave. in De Pere, a $5 raffle ticket purchase has turned into $100,000 just in time for the holidays.
cwbradio.com
Nine Couples Nominated for 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Nine farm couples and individuals will compete next month to become the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, organizers say a special awards weekend is being planned for January 27-29 at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc, where the candidates will be interviewed, tested and evaluated by a panel of judges.
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
wearegreenbay.com
Shopping Downtown Neenah: Day two
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve had so much fun shopping downtown Neenah and there’s so much to show, that we’re doing it again today. Be sure to stop at Great Harvest Bread Co. at 116 West Wisconsin Avenue. In addition to tasty gift baskets, they have take-and-bake items to feed your holiday crowd. Find out more at http://neenahgreatharvest.com/.
WBAY Green Bay
SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
Yahoo Sports
Here's a stocking full of holiday events in Appleton and the Fox Cities
If you're looking for ways to get into the spirit of the holidays, the Appleton area offers a variety of festivities to enjoy the season. Here are just a few of the activities scheduled for December:. Fox Cities Festival of Lights. Fox Cities Festival of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m....
thebaycities.com
If you’re using the Bay of Green Bay this Winter you should be especially cautious
Recent water rescues serve as chilly reminders that early-season ice on any Wisconsin waterbody is thin, weak, and potentially life-threatening to anyone looking to get a jump on winter fun. Gavin Brault Wisconsin Conservation Warden says, “the Bay is a very different body of water versus an inland lake were there are some streams flowing into it but on the Bay it’s obviously a big body of water.”
spectrumnews1.com
Once a high school drop, today Maria Munoz is a successful businesswoman focused on helping others
APPLETON, Wis. — As Maria Munoz rattled off everything she’s got going on in her life, and what’s on the horizon, it made you feel frazzled. “I don’t ever feel, like, stress,” she said. She made this proclamation because running multiple health and wellness businesses,...
seehafernews.com
All But Two Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report Sub $3.00 Gas Prices
Nearly all seven counties we cover are reported sub $3.00 gas prices this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc and Door Counties are the only areas still above that $3.00 mark. Since last week, Manitowoc County’s average price dipped 10 cents to $3.03 per gallon, while Sheboygan...
stevenspoint.news
Local farm group works toward sustainability
PORTAGE/WAUPACA COUNTY – Sustainability has been a hot topic in recent years, but it can sometimes feel distant, out-of-reach to the average person. Aiming to change this perception, the Farmers for Tomorrow Watershed Council (FTWC) is a group of farmers in North Central Wisconsin who hope to improve groundwater quality in the local watershed through education about and the implementation of responsible and sustainable farming practices.
NBC26
It's 'Great Being Home'
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NeighborWorks of Green Bay launched a new housing assistance program today designed to help Green Bay employees work towards. According to Realtors.com, The average price of a home in Green Bay is around $249,000, while the average income per household is $52,000. But, NeighborWorks...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Residents Asked for Input in Name for New Elementary School
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to having a name for its new elementary school. The district has narrowed the list down to four names. An online public survey will help pick the winning name. The four finalists are:. Jessie Jack Hooper.
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market
(WFRV) – With more than 80 flavors of brats you will find a flavor everyone enjoys at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market. They have convenient locations in Suamico and Crivitz. You can learn more at pelkinsmeat.com.
94.3 Jack FM
Apartment Proposed For Downtown Green Bay Location
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the last remnants of the old Port Plaza Mall in downtown Green Bay could soon be getting new life and it’s a building the city has had its eye on because it owns the parking lot next to it, which has major development potential.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Utilities Welcomes Residents to Exchange Old Christmas Lights
Many people have already hung their Christmas decorations, and others are still working on them, but what do you do with your old lights that no longer work?. Manitowoc Public Utilities is inviting Manitowoc residents to bring strands with incandescent bulbs to Lights at Lincoln Park located at 1215 North 8th Street on Friday (December 9th) to exchange them for new lights.
WBAY Green Bay
Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public for any information about a suspicious incident reported by a child early Thursday afternoon. The child was left in a vehicle while a parent went inside a store on the 1000-block of N. Washburn St. The child says an older man approached the vehicle and asked if the child wanted candy. He also told the child he had a puppy.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
