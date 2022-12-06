ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
KEWASKUM, WI
Snow across the north Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting boundary will slide across northern Wisconsin Wednesday bringing light snow. Accumulations will be around an inch or less for areas north of Green Bay, which could make roads a bit slippery late morning and afternoon. Quiet conditions elsewhere with mostly cloudy skies. The high is 35 degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
Nine Couples Nominated for 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Nine farm couples and individuals will compete next month to become the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, organizers say a special awards weekend is being planned for January 27-29 at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc, where the candidates will be interviewed, tested and evaluated by a panel of judges.
WISCONSIN STATE
Shopping Downtown Neenah: Day two

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve had so much fun shopping downtown Neenah and there’s so much to show, that we’re doing it again today. Be sure to stop at Great Harvest Bread Co. at 116 West Wisconsin Avenue. In addition to tasty gift baskets, they have take-and-bake items to feed your holiday crowd. Find out more at http://neenahgreatharvest.com/.
NEENAH, WI
SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
DE PERE, WI
If you’re using the Bay of Green Bay this Winter you should be especially cautious

Recent water rescues serve as chilly reminders that early-season ice on any Wisconsin waterbody is thin, weak, and potentially life-threatening to anyone looking to get a jump on winter fun. Gavin Brault Wisconsin Conservation Warden says, “the Bay is a very different body of water versus an inland lake were there are some streams flowing into it but on the Bay it’s obviously a big body of water.”
GREEN BAY, WI
All But Two Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report Sub $3.00 Gas Prices

Nearly all seven counties we cover are reported sub $3.00 gas prices this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc and Door Counties are the only areas still above that $3.00 mark. Since last week, Manitowoc County’s average price dipped 10 cents to $3.03 per gallon, while Sheboygan...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Local farm group works toward sustainability

PORTAGE/WAUPACA COUNTY – Sustainability has been a hot topic in recent years, but it can sometimes feel distant, out-of-reach to the average person. Aiming to change this perception, the Farmers for Tomorrow Watershed Council (FTWC) is a group of farmers in North Central Wisconsin who hope to improve groundwater quality in the local watershed through education about and the implementation of responsible and sustainable farming practices.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
It's 'Great Being Home'

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NeighborWorks of Green Bay launched a new housing assistance program today designed to help Green Bay employees work towards. According to Realtors.com, The average price of a home in Green Bay is around $249,000, while the average income per household is $52,000. But, NeighborWorks...
GREEN BAY, WI
Oshkosh Residents Asked for Input in Name for New Elementary School

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to having a name for its new elementary school. The district has narrowed the list down to four names. An online public survey will help pick the winning name. The four finalists are:. Jessie Jack Hooper.
OSHKOSH, WI
Holiday Spotlight: Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market

(WFRV) – With more than 80 flavors of brats you will find a flavor everyone enjoys at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market. They have convenient locations in Suamico and Crivitz. You can learn more at pelkinsmeat.com.
Apartment Proposed For Downtown Green Bay Location

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the last remnants of the old Port Plaza Mall in downtown Green Bay could soon be getting new life and it’s a building the city has had its eye on because it owns the parking lot next to it, which has major development potential.
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc Public Utilities Welcomes Residents to Exchange Old Christmas Lights

Many people have already hung their Christmas decorations, and others are still working on them, but what do you do with your old lights that no longer work?. Manitowoc Public Utilities is inviting Manitowoc residents to bring strands with incandescent bulbs to Lights at Lincoln Park located at 1215 North 8th Street on Friday (December 9th) to exchange them for new lights.
MANITOWOC, WI
Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public for any information about a suspicious incident reported by a child early Thursday afternoon. The child was left in a vehicle while a parent went inside a store on the 1000-block of N. Washburn St. The child says an older man approached the vehicle and asked if the child wanted candy. He also told the child he had a puppy.
OSHKOSH, WI
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide

(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
APPLETON, WI

