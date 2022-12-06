12 Days of Oysters for Christmas. Beginning on December 12, Isla & Co. with locations in Manhattan and Williamsburg, will offer guests 12 East Coast oysters plus a specialty or classic cocktail like a Margarita or an Old Fashioned for $12. This seasonal winter special offer will be available at all Isla & Co. locations from opening until 6pm, Monday-Sunday, while supplies last. To redeem the offer, guests can book their table via Resy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO