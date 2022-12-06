Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
cititour.com
Essential by Christophe a New Dining Destination on the Upper West Side
Chef Christophe Bellanca’s first solo restaurant Essential by Christophe is now open on the Upper West Side. A departure from his years of helming the kitchens at fine dining establishments L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Le Cirque, Bellanca embraces à la carte-only service of elegant but unfussy dishes rooted in his French background, from spiced duck and beet tartare to braised wild black bass, orange souffle and a separate bar menu of deviled eggs, lobster pasta, duck polpette and more.
cititour.com
Chickenhawk Opens in Greenwich Village
Chickenhawk, a collaboration between business partners Chen Zeev (tech entrepreneur) and Josh Applebaum (Duck Season) is now roosting in the heart of Greenwich Village. The 16-seat eatery offers Nashville-Style Hot Chicken (which will remain a staple on the menu) with Hawksauce and pickles, as well as a monthly, globally-inspired menu showcasing a local chef. The lead off dish is Persian Fried Chicken (Persian spiced-infused oil, feta cheese dressing, and pickled red onion) courtesy of Chef Einat Admony of Balaboosta.
cititour.com
Around Town - 12 Days of Oysters, Island Jingle, Croissant Pop-Up and more...
12 Days of Oysters for Christmas. Beginning on December 12, Isla & Co. with locations in Manhattan and Williamsburg, will offer guests 12 East Coast oysters plus a specialty or classic cocktail like a Margarita or an Old Fashioned for $12. This seasonal winter special offer will be available at all Isla & Co. locations from opening until 6pm, Monday-Sunday, while supplies last. To redeem the offer, guests can book their table via Resy.
cititour.com
The Ivory Peacock Enters the Gin Game
The Ivory Peacock, an elegant new cocktail bar featuring the largest gin selection in New York City, has opened in Chelsea (28 West 26th Street). The Ivory Peacock’s grand Main Bar and showstopping Emerald Bar were designed by Tobin Ellis of Studio Barmagic, an award-winning bartender who leverages ergonomics to protect the physical wellbeing of bartenders. In addition, the design incorporates antique chandeliers from the Waldorf Astoria New York and The NoMad Hotel.
cititour.com
Tony Inn’s Taru Opens in Midtown
Located adjacent to the Baccarat Hotel, Taru (30 West 53rd Street), a new Japanese restaurant from celebrated chef Tony Inn, has opened. Taru’s main dining room, which seats 82 people, features innovative Japanese cuisine incuding Cherrywood Smoked Octopus with nori, hijiki, and apple; Crispy Mimiga (pig ears) with shichimi peppers; Furikake Duck Breast with umeboshi pickled plums, sesame, and nori; and Kabocha Korokke with karasumi bottarga and salted duck egg.
cititour.com
Marimekko Opens New Soho Store
Finnish design house Marimekko has opened a new experiential retail space in SoHo at 97 Wooster Street. The store embodies the brand’s optimistic and creative lifestyle philosophy. The studio-like and modular spatial concept evolves with different seasonal themes and has been designed to act as a platform for inspiring visual activations and events as well as a creative hub for Marimekko’s community.
Comments / 0