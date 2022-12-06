Read full article on original website
JJ Redick talked with Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla about joining staff, but turned it down
Just a few days after the Ime Udoka suspension dropped and Joe Mazzulla was named Celtics’ interim coach, Mazzulla was apparently already out doing some recruiting. Longtime NBA veteran JJ Redick just happened to be in Boston after the news dropped, so the two met up. Redick said he talked with Mazzulla about potentially joining the Celtics staff, though it didn’t end up happening. Redick recently disclosed that information on his podcast, “The Old Man and The Three,” where he had the Celtics’ Derrick White on as a guest.
Brooklyn Nets Resting Five Players Reminiscent Of Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili Against Miami Heat in 2012
Ten years ago, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was fined for resting three starters in a nationally-televised game against the Heat
Four takeaways as Celtics crush Suns 125-98 in historic blowout for third straight win
The Celtics put together their most impressive win of the year on Wednesday night, a nearly wire-to-wire beatdown of the Phoenix Suns for their third straight victory. Boston built a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and kept their foot on the gas for the next two quarters, leading by a season-high 45 points on multiple occasions in the third quarter which caused Monty Williams to wave the white flag midway through the frame.
Celtics Mailbag: Joe Mazzulla impact, trade risks vs. reward, minutes management
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Question: Why would you risk changing anything on a team this hot? — Stephen D. It’s a fair assessment especially on a squad that is...
Saints fined more than $500,000 for player believed to be faking injury
The apparent cost of allegedly faking an injury in the NFL: More than $500,000. The NFL slapped fines on the Saints’ organization, two coaches and defensive end Cameron Jordan, ESPN reported Saturday, after the league determined Jordan faked an injury Monday night. According to the report, the Saints were fined $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen was docked $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Jordan $50,000 for an apparent attempt to delay the game in the fourth quarter during a loss to the Bucs. The Saints will be appealing the fines and “deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game,” the team...
PHOTO GALLERY: Hoosier Fans Invade Las Vegas For Game With Arizona
Indiana basketball fans are firmly embracing the chance to go to Las Vegas this weekend, flooding into Sin City for the Hoosiers' big national television showdown with Arizona on Saturday. We caught up with several fans — and some of the basketball moms — on Friday at the MGM Grand.
Olivia Miles sets Irish triple-double mark, tops Merrimack
SOUTH BEND, Indiana (AP) — Olivia Miles became the first Notre Dame player with three career triple-doubles as the No. 5 Fighting Irish overwhelmed Merrimack 108-44 on Saturday. Miles, who last March became the first freshman, male or female, to record a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game, finished at 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in 28 minutes against the Warriors. The rebounding and assists matched career bests. “I come in every game saying I’m going to do X, Y and Z for the program,” Miles said. “When I start off well, when I control what I can control, I think it really helps our team. When I’m not playing great, it’s not like we don’t play great, but I’m trying to set the tone for my team. I feel like it’s my responsibility.” Miles passed Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jackie Young, who each notched a pair of triple-doubles during their careers.
Monty Williams benches Suns starters vs. Celtics in third quarter amid Boston blowout win
The Celtics have had their fair share of easy wins this year but they took things to new level during Wednesday’s victory against the Phoenix Suns. Despite playing without starter Al Horford (health and safety protocols), the Celtics dominated the middle two quarters against the top squad in the West entering Wednesday night, building their biggest lead of the year at 45 points midway through the frame.
Xander Bogaerts told Red Sox fan at Celtics game he was leaving before news broke
Hours before the world found out that Xander Bogaerts was leaving the Red Sox to sign with the Padres, Bogaerts broke the news to one Red Sox fan who happened to be in the right time at the right place. Bogaerts, who is training in Arizona this winter, attended the...
Bruins give up late goal, fall to Coyotes
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory Friday night. The Coyotes returned from a 14-game road trip to...
