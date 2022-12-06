Read full article on original website
gadsdenmessenger.com
Ashville standout signs with JSU
Photo: Ashville High senior Emma Drinkard signed a track scholarship with Jacksonville State University on December 2 at Rose Chapel in Attalla. Pictured, sitting, from left: AHS cross country and track & field coach Michele Rogers, Emma, mom Kathryn Bailey, dad Calvin Bailey. Standing, from left: AHS athletic director/football coach Shea Monroe, Jay Stewart, Victor Hernandez, Greg Simpson, Andrew Ochoa. (Courtesy of Becky Staples Photography)
WAFF
40th Huntsville City Classic set for Dec 27-29
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a Huntsville and North Alabama tradition. The Huntsville City Classic, brings the state’s top Boys High School basketball teams to North Alabama to battle and test their respective skills during the Christmas Holiday break. The tournament, formerly known as The Huntsville Times Classic,...
footballscoop.com
Trent Dilfer reportedly lands defensive coordinator at UAB
Trent Dilfer is brining a familiar face with him to UAB as his defensive coordinator, according to reports today. Sione Ta'ufo'ou, who spent the past several years as Dilfer's defensive coordinator at Lipscomb Academy (TN), is following Dilfer to UAB in the same role, multiple outlets have shared. Over the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Full 2022 college football bowl schedule released
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the regular season in the books, the full college football bowl season has been filled out. The College Football Playoff will see No. 1 Georgia take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU in the the Fiesta Bowl.
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
wvtm13.com
Warm with showers at times through the weekend
Staying in the seventies through Saturday, a little cooler by Sunday and a round of heavy rain and storms rolls in midweek: check the video forecast for the latest. Friday’s normal high in Birmingham would be 58 degrees. The record high is 74°F from 1946, and you can expect it to be much closer to the record than normal as the December warmth hangs on for a few more days. A weak cold front moving into Alabama Friday stirs up some spotty showers and storms: first up north of Cullman and Hamilton in the morning, then nearer Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden midday through early evening.
Possible threat investigated at Vestavia Hills High School
A statement by one student to another led to Vestavia Hills High School securing its perimeters Thursday morning, but police said no weapons were found despite rumors to the contrary on social media. School officials did not label this morning’s actions as a lockdown but instead called it a secure...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
‘Foul play is suspected’: Suspect detained in Collinsville death investigation
A death investigation is underway after a woman was found unresponsive in Collinsville.
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
wbrc.com
Hallmark movie being made in Birmingham
wbrc.com
Local NASCAR driver brings first I Heart Mac & Cheese to Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bobby Reuse is opening an I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Hoover, which will make it the first in the state of Alabama. The fast casual restaurant is set to open on Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. The first 10 guests in line on opening day will receive free macaroni and cheese for one year.
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
Bessemer man enraged by 25 year murder sentence overturned courtroom table, punched TV
An outburst in a Jefferson County courtroom could lead to more charges for a Bessemer man who became more than irate after learning his sentence for a murder plea. Mario Wormley, 37, in August pleaded guilty to the 2018 shooting death of 28-year-old Quinton Lamar Riddle. The plea was entered as Wormley’s trial was set to begin.
Caution urged to motorists
CULLMAN, Ala. – Motorists are urged to use caution on the roads at all times and especially during rainy, foggy conditions due to reduced visibility and slick roadways. An early morning crash on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Cherokee Avenue and 24th Street SW ended with a vehicle partially under a tractor trailer. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle suffered on minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital according to Cullman Police Department’s Jeff Mize.
Washed-out road crossing in Cordova is keeping a family from safely accessing their home
They have to walk across a makeshift bridge just to get in and out of their home.
4 arrested on bribery, corruption charges following Alabama prison investigation
Four former officers with the Alabama Department of Corrections - one of them a 10-year veteran - have been arrested on corruption charges following an investigation. Limestone County Reserve Deputy Michelle Williamson said Alex Andrews, Andrew Taylor Roy, John Paul Ketterman and Shamarion Dozier are all being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
46-year-old ID’d as woman shot to death in Adamsville auto repair shop
Authorities have released the name of a woman shot to death in an Adamsville business over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Wendy Johnson Patellaro. She was 46 and lived in Birmingham. Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to Z Benz Shop at 3708...
Man arrested in Trinity after struggle with drug agents
One man is facing multiple drug-related charges after authorities say he tried to run and struggled with narcotics agents.
