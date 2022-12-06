Cardinals clearing route for ‘exciting’ prospect Jordan Walker to hit his way into 2023 plans

ST. LOUIS (AP) — For the first time in more than 18 years, the St. Louis Cardinals will have a new starting catcher. Willson Contreras and the Cardinals finalized an $87.5 million, five-year contract on Friday, a deal that includes a club option for 2028 that could make it worth $100 million for six seasons.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO