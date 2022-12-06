Finals week begins in 10 days, 14 hours and 17 minutes (as of publishing this article), ending the fall 2022 semester at the University of Kansas. Students have many habits and strategies when it comes to the formidable task of completing the fall semester successfully. Throughout campus, some students can be found buried in projects and assignments, cramming for final exams and living off three hours of sleep and energy drinks; while others have no more than three hours of work a day, get eight hours of sleep and walk into their finals with confidence.

