University Daily Kansan
Burnout and studying: Your guide to keeping sane during finals
Finals week begins in 10 days, 14 hours and 17 minutes (as of publishing this article), ending the fall 2022 semester at the University of Kansas. Students have many habits and strategies when it comes to the formidable task of completing the fall semester successfully. Throughout campus, some students can be found buried in projects and assignments, cramming for final exams and living off three hours of sleep and energy drinks; while others have no more than three hours of work a day, get eight hours of sleep and walk into their finals with confidence.
Lawrence scores perfect 100 on LGBTQ+ equality index in national survey
The Human Rights Campaign announced that Lawrence, Kansas was one of two cities in Kansas to achieve a perfect 100 rating on their Municipal Equality Index survey on Monday. The Municipal Equality Index (MEI) is a national benchmarking tool designed to inform municipal officials, policymakers and business leaders on how well cities across the nation embody LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services.
Student Senate Roundup: Senators reject senate restructure, accept new speaker position
On Wednesday, the University of Kansas’ full student senate again rejected a proposal to reformat representation within the body. Back in November, a bill to amend the Student Senate constitution to reformat representation within the student assembly was presented to the assembly and failed to pass. On Wednesday, Nathaniel Garcia, internal affairs director, presented the bill again in hopes of passing it through the assembly.
Kansas women’s basketball improve to 8-0 with a big win over No. 12 Arizona
In the battle between two undefeated teams, Kansas dominated No. 12 Arizona Wildcats on Thursday with a score of 77-50 The scoring for the Jayhawks came from Junior guard Chandler Prater and Senior center Taiyanna Jackson with 19 points each. The Jayhawks started out slow as the Wildcats took an...
