Jesse Owens, center, stands on the medals podium after winning the gold medal in the long jump at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. It was one of four gold medals Owens won at the Olympics that year. He holds an oak tree presented to gold medalists. [THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] uncredited

OAKVILLE — The granddaughters of 1936 Olympic champion Jesse Owens will be at the Jesse Owens Museum and Park in Oakville on Thursday afternoon to plant oak tree saplings descended from a sapling Owens received for winning four gold medals.