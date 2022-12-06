Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed
It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady Posts Funny Message To Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL right now, as he leads the league with 14.5 sacks and is a prime candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. He will face a stiff test this Sunday when he and his team...
Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for 'Hard to Get' Win Over Panthers
While the Seahawks are favorites over the Raiders, Pete Carroll is making sure they avoid another upset loss.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Expressed Interest In Signing Aging WR Desean Jackson — But Team Never Called
It was clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers organization believed help at the wide receiver position was necessary when the front office drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin III in the second and fourth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, respectively. JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency along with James Washington...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Baker Mayfield, wife Emily hit the town to celebrate improbable Rams win
Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield beelined for the club after a comeback win over the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football.” After his splashy Rams debut — which included a phenomenal 98-yard game-winning drive — Mayfield and his wife Emily were spotted at Poppy, a high-fashion nightclub, where celebs and fellow athletes frequent, including Giants star Saquon Barkley. In photos and videos posted by a female friend on Instagram, the quarterback can be seen double-fisting drinks, while his wife held what appeared to be a glass of champagne. Other videos showed the place packed while celebrating Mayfield, who became a sensation in...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith on the mend after battling illness
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury but still made his weekly appearance at the podium to speak to the media. Smith discussed his status last from Sunday when he faced off against the Rams while battling...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
Yardbarker
Former DE Chris Long on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'There's reason to be excited'
Former DE Chris Long spent 11 seasons of his career hunting quarterbacks. Now he's giving praise to the Steelers' rookie QB. "I think there’s reason to be excited about Kenny Pickett," Long said on "The 33rd Team" podcast. "For a guy that you found, not at the top of the first round, but deeper in the first round, you’ve got to be pretty happy with the way he’s looked."
Yardbarker
2 Raiders Players That Were Duds On Thursday Night Football
Week 14’s Thursday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders was an instant classic. It was quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s first game with the Rams, and after just two days of being able to prepare, he led them back from a 16-3 fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win in the closing seconds.
Yardbarker
Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff
Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
Yardbarker
49ers not placing Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn't landing on injured reserve ahead of Week 14. "What I can tell you, as of right now, we're not going to move Jimmy to IR," 49ers general manager John Lynch told San Francisco radio station KNBR on Friday, per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think we're just going to carry him on our roster, and we're going to kind of see how this rehab process goes. There's a natural healing process that has to take place."
Yardbarker
Bills Get More Bad Injury News For Sunday’s Game
The Buffalo Bills got some bad news heading into their AFC East rivalry game against the New York Jets. With the Bills being 1-2 in the AFC East, they can’t afford another loss to the Jets. However, news of an injury to an important defensive player might hurt their...
Colin Cowherd Believes 1 Prominent NFL Coach Might Retire
Could the Rams lose head coach Sean McVay to retirement this offseason? Colin Cowherd thinks there's a possibility that'll happen. While previewing this Thursday's game between the Raiders and Rams, Cowherd talked about how difficult this season has been for the defending champions. They currently have a 3-9 record. Cowherd...
Yardbarker
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
Yardbarker
Packers Analyst Calls Out A Shocking Davante Adams Stat
In the four games that Adams hasn’t eclipsed the four-catch mark, the Raiders have wound up losing. As a Packer, Adams developed an excellent rapport with Aaron Rodgers. In his final four seasons as a member of the Packers, Adams was averaging 7.6 receptions per game. It’s evident that...
Yardbarker
Final Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw
The Vikings have three key players listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Lions in Detroit. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw has cleared concussion protocol, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced, but his status for the game is still up in the air. Darrisaw took the final step on Friday, practicing without a red no-contact jersey. He told reporters that he's ready to go, but the Vikings will have the final say. O'Connell said that it's about making sure Darrisaw is completely, 100 percent ready to go.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
