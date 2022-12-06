ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EC police probe vandalism to gov't property

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

Elizabeth City Police

Destruction/damage/vandalism of government property was reported Oct. 21 in the 210 block of S. Water Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.

Burglary/breaking & entering was reported Oct. 21 in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.

Resist, delay and/or obstruct an officer was reported Oct. 22 in the 700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of commercial property was reported Oct. 22 in the 1010 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of residential property and larceny was reported Oct. 22 in the 700 block of Richardson Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.

Robbery (of $48) and motor vehicle theft (stealing victim’s vehicle) were reported Oct. 23 in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Oct. 23 in the 110 block of Selden Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.

Welfare check was reported Oct. 23 in the 1410 block of Northway Drive. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.

Aggravated assault (by arguing with victim and then shooting him) was reported Oct. 23 in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: R.W. Lewis.

Simple assault was reported Oct. 23 in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.

Possession of Schedule VI of a controlled substance (marijuana) was reported Oct. 28 in the 1700 block of River Road. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.

Damage to property (convenience store merchandise) was reported Oct. 28 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.

Aggravated assault (by suspect assaulting victim with knife) was reported Oct. 28 in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.

Fictitious tag was reported Oct. 29 in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.

Hit and run (from motor vehicle crash causing serious bodily injury) was reported Oct. 29 at Ehringhaus Street/Brooks Avenue. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.

Simple assault (by family member fighting) was reported Oct. 29 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.

False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported Oct. 29 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: B.J. Morgan.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Oct. 30 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: M.W. Marriner.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and driving under the influence were reported Oct. 30 in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.

Stolen property offenses was reported Oct. 30 in the 490 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.

Possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana and carrying a concealed gun were reported Oct. 30 in the 500 block of S. Water Street. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.

Suicide (by subject attempting to cut herself with a knife) was reported Oct. 30 in the 200 block of Charles Street. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.

Larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (air conditioning parts valued at $5,000) were reported Nov. 4 in the 100 block of E. Burgess Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.

