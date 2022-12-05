Read full article on original website
Trump Org. Exec Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Donald Trump In Court: He 'Authorized' Rent In Tax Fraud Scheme
Donald Trump may have just announced that he officially intends to run for the 2024 presidency, but that’s not the only news that has broken about him. It’s just been revealed that major untaxed perks were “authorized” by the former president, according to his former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty of tax fraud in August and agreed to testify as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
Billionaire Trump neighbor says his Mar-a-Lago crowd aren't real friends: 'It's all transactional'
Mar-a-Lago is full of Trump admirers, but billionaire Jeff Greene said that the former president's status is what attracts them to the club.
Jared Kushner, Ivanka May Be 'FBI Informants' Against Donald Trump: Cohen
The former president's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen speculated the reason Ivanka Trump won't be returning to her father's 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump said it would be "nicer" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held off running for president until 2028.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance
Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
Estée Lauder Heir Becomes Third Trump Megadonor to Back Away From 2024 Bid
The 78-year-old heir to the Estée Lauder kingdom, Ronald Lauder, has known former President Donald Trump since the pair’s halcyon college days. Bosom buddies for years, the scion gave $100,000 to the Republican National Committee as it tried to propel Trump back into office in 2019. But this time around, Lauder declined to get aboard the bandwagon, according to CNBC. A spokesperson for the billionaire told the outlet on Wednesday that he would not back Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2024, and has no plans to financially contribute to his campaign. Lauder joins two other billionaire Republican megadonors—Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Citadel’s Ken Griffin—in giving Trump’s third run at the White House an unceremonious thumbs-down in recent days. Griffin and at least one other Trump defector, prominent businessman Andy Sabin (who swore he wouldn’t be donating “a fucking nickel”), are throwing their weight behind Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has not formally announced intentions to campaign. Lauder gave at least $10,000 to a pro-DeSantis political action committee last year, according to Florida campaign finance records.
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg testifies that he got raise after Trump children discovered tax scheme
When Eric and Donald Trump Jr. discovered that former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was cheating on his taxes, he was not disciplined, Weisselberg testified Friday.
Morning Joe celebrates Trump ‘losing’ America: ‘Desantis is GOP leader now’
Joe Scarborough celebrated the poor results for the GOP in the midterms. Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough took to the airwaves on Wednesday morning to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s loosening grip on the Republican Party following the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance. While congressional control is yet to...
HuffPost
Ex-Trump Org CFO Says Trump's Sons Raised Pay After Learning Of Scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks?. They gave him a raise, according to testimony...
‘You lost again Donald’: Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run
As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave." "YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Donald Trump says it's hard to be a 'Trump' in New York City in reaction to his organization's tax fraud conviction
Donald Trump said he plans to appeal a Manhattan jury's decision to convict the Trump Organization of tax fraud on Tuesday.
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Political experts don't think the Trump Org's felony status is enough to kill Donald Trump's chances in 2024
The Trump Organization was found criminally liable for its executives' tax fraud on Tuesday, facing up to $1.6 million in penalties and felony status.
Weisselberg Takes the Stand In Trump Criminal Trial, Discusses Tax Scheme's End
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, 75, took the stand yesterday in the company's ongoing criminal tax trial. Weisselberg -- who turned state's witness in August in exchange for a plea deal that includes prison time -- reportedly fought back tears on the stand as he was questioned about breaking the trust of the Trump family, whom he worked for for nearly 50 years.
Judge prevents Trump Organization lawyers from filing additional motions
New York Judge Juan Merchan has told the lawyers for the Trump Organization he will not accept any additional motions from them.
Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud; Trump brands 'witch hunt,' vows appeal
Two entities with the Trump Organization have been found guilty on multiple charges of tax evasion in a scheme in which top executives avoided paying personal income taxes.
Trump Organization found guilty on tax fraud charges
The Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud on Tuesday, after more than a day of jury deliberations, prosecutors confirmed.
