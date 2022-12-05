ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump Org. Exec Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Donald Trump In Court: He 'Authorized' Rent In Tax Fraud Scheme

Donald Trump may have just announced that he officially intends to run for the 2024 presidency, but that’s not the only news that has broken about him. It’s just been revealed that major untaxed perks were “authorized” by the former president, according to his former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty of tax fraud in August and agreed to testify as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
Estée Lauder Heir Becomes Third Trump Megadonor to Back Away From 2024 Bid

The 78-year-old heir to the Estée Lauder kingdom, Ronald Lauder, has known former President Donald Trump since the pair’s halcyon college days. Bosom buddies for years, the scion gave $100,000 to the Republican National Committee as it tried to propel Trump back into office in 2019. But this time around, Lauder declined to get aboard the bandwagon, according to CNBC. A spokesperson for the billionaire told the outlet on Wednesday that he would not back Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2024, and has no plans to financially contribute to his campaign. Lauder joins two other billionaire Republican megadonors—Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Citadel’s Ken Griffin—in giving Trump’s third run at the White House an unceremonious thumbs-down in recent days. Griffin and at least one other Trump defector, prominent businessman Andy Sabin (who swore he wouldn’t be donating “a fucking nickel”), are throwing their weight behind Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has not formally announced intentions to campaign. Lauder gave at least $10,000 to a pro-DeSantis political action committee last year, according to Florida campaign finance records.
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Weisselberg Takes the Stand In Trump Criminal Trial, Discusses Tax Scheme's End

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, 75, took the stand yesterday in the company's ongoing criminal tax trial. Weisselberg -- who turned state's witness in August in exchange for a plea deal that includes prison time -- reportedly fought back tears on the stand as he was questioned about breaking the trust of the Trump family, whom he worked for for nearly 50 years.

