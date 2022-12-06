Frontier Christmas: Old Jail Museum in Palo Pinto ablaze for visitors at 16th annual holiday extravaganza

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant Continues a Holiday Tradition
A holiday tradition at a Fort Worth landmark will bring something good for families come Christmas morning. Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant hosted its Annual Christmas Luncheon on Monday. Friends, customers, and vendors were invited to lunch with one request: Bring an unwrapped toy for a boy or girl. This...
Thousands Gather for Memorial Service for 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
Thousands turned out for Athena Strand's memorial service. The 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver.Photo byLeslie Yu/UnsplashonUnsplash. Thousands came together to remember the life of 7-year-old girl Athena Strand. Strand was the 7-year-old girl that was kidnapped and murdered by a delivery driver. Fox 4 reports that Athena's mother gave her first public statement since her child was murdered. A vigil was held in Wise County on Tuesday.
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s New Concert Venue Gets its Promised Tim Love Restaurant — Your First Look at Tannahill’s Tavern
The true tavern food includes duck confit shepherd's pie at Tannahill's. (Photo by Kevin Marple) Fort Worth celebrity chef Tim Love pulled out all the stops in opening his Tannahill’s Music Hall in conjunction with Live Nation back in October. Now Cowtown’s new live music venue has been joined by its promised Tavern, which is supplying fuel for the shows. And more.
Eater
Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?
The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
fortworthreport.org
Winter break is coming for Fort Worth students. Here’s when it starts and ends.
Students across Fort Worth are counting down the days. Yes, for Christmas and other holidays. But also for the start of their two-week winter break. Unsure of when the break starts for your school district? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city.
wbap.com
Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability
WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
When to expect rain over North Texas weekend & impacts from cold front on Saturday
Friday's rain seems to be through as the morning turns to be cloudy, warm and humid in North Texas with some patchy fog here and there, that's how the weekend for the region is kicking off.
Two masked men captured with large quantities of stolen mail in Lake Worth
wo people are behind bars after being captured with a load of stolen mail in Lake Worth where the two were caught red-handed stealing mail from two US Postal Service blue boxes.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
klif.com
Fort Worth family visits site where 13-year old’s body was found
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – The family of a Fort Worth boy whose body was found by a TxDOT worker on November 16th is pleading for information about what happened to him. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was last seen alive by his loved ones on November 9th when he left his home around 7:30 p.m.
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
inforney.com
Swiss chocolate firm lands in AllianceTexas north of Fort Worth
The AllianceTexas development is the sweet spot for a global candy firm. Swiss chocolate company Läderach has planted its flag in the huge industrial development with a new distribution center. Läderach is taking more than 42,000 square feet of shipping space in the Alliance Northport 5 building in Northlake...
kswo.com
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
Dallas Observer
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
kut.org
Family mourns murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from North Texas
The community of Paradise, Texas, is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
