KQED

Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This California county now requires masking in certain settings

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County’s COVID-19 Community Level was raised from the CDC’s “low” to “medium” on Thursday, according to a press release from the county. In accordance with state guidance, masks are now required in certain non-health care, high-risk settings, according to the press release from the Alameda County Health Care Services […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
cupertinotoday.com

COVID-19 Levels in Santa Clara County Surpass 2021 Peak

Santa Clara County’s wastewater monitoring program has detected a sharp increase in COVID-19 levels over the past month, according to a statement released by the county this week. The wastewater monitoring report revealed that the County’s four sewer sheds are currently in the high category for COVID-19 concentration levels....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023

San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave

Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. While transmission of respiratory syncytial virus has begun to plateau in Santa Clara County, the county’s top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 and flu transmission continue to rise.
Daily Californian

‘Nothing was being done’: Community demands Elizabeth Hoover’s resignation

UC Berkeley doctoral candidates Ataya Cesspooch and Sierra Edd and doctoral student Breylan Martin published a collective statement Nov. 11 about campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who released a statement Oct. 20 rescinding her previous claim to Native American ancestry. As of press time, the collective statement has garnered 350...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront

SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

