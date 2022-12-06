Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Valley Medical Center Doctors Report Dangerously Long Patient Wait Times
Forty-one days for general surgery. Fifty-five days for neurosurgery. More than two months for urology. Those are some of the median patient wait times to see a specialist physician at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, which is a county hospital that serves our community’s underinsured and uninsured. “I had...
Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
This California county now requires masking in certain settings
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County’s COVID-19 Community Level was raised from the CDC’s “low” to “medium” on Thursday, according to a press release from the county. In accordance with state guidance, masks are now required in certain non-health care, high-risk settings, according to the press release from the Alameda County Health Care Services […]
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
cupertinotoday.com
COVID-19 Levels in Santa Clara County Surpass 2021 Peak
Santa Clara County’s wastewater monitoring program has detected a sharp increase in COVID-19 levels over the past month, according to a statement released by the county this week. The wastewater monitoring report revealed that the County’s four sewer sheds are currently in the high category for COVID-19 concentration levels....
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023
San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave
Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. While transmission of respiratory syncytial virus has begun to plateau in Santa Clara County, the county’s top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 and flu transmission continue to rise.
Drivers paid using SF’s new high-tech parking systems. They were ticketed anyway.
As San Francisco rolls out new parking meter technology, some drivers find themselves paying to park, but still ending up with a ticket. “Intuitively, you park, get out of your car and walk up to a meter and you pay it,” said East Bay resident Karl Carstensen, who was ticketed on Sept. 13 for an expired meter. “It’s the one right in front of your car.”
Daily Californian
‘Nothing was being done’: Community demands Elizabeth Hoover’s resignation
UC Berkeley doctoral candidates Ataya Cesspooch and Sierra Edd and doctoral student Breylan Martin published a collective statement Nov. 11 about campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who released a statement Oct. 20 rescinding her previous claim to Native American ancestry. As of press time, the collective statement has garnered 350...
sfstandard.com
‘Like a Piece of Luggage’: SF Sends Away More Foster Kids Than Any County in California
Laura Tate was 15 when foster care moved her from San Francisco to a home some 40 miles east in the suburbs. “At that time, I didn’t even know a Pittsburg existed in California,” Tate said. Tate was born in SF and grew up between Haight-Ashbury and the...
Courthouse News Service
Bay Area school district accused of using employee wages to cover its employer obligations
FREMONT, Calif. (CN) — A San Francisco Bay Area school district's employees claim they had no idea that for nearly 25 years their employer illegally deducted from their wages to cover annual costs toward their state health care plans rather than use district money as required. A group of...
6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
SFist
SF Cannabis Dispensaries Can Now Have Non-Transparent Roll-Up Security Gates, Which They Couldn’t Before
Today I learned that marijuana dispensaries are not allowed to have roll-up security gates that are not transparent. But also today, the SF Planning Commission removed that restriction for pot shops. District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai has had an interesting evolution when it comes to the exterior appearance of cannabis...
KTVU FOX 2
Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront
SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
4 top pho spots in San Jose, CA
From the most variety to the best flavorful meats, we break down some of the top phở restaurants in San Jose, CA.
Comments / 0