beckersdental.com
Overjet brings AI-powered dental imaging to Planet DDS
Planet DDS is partnering with Overjet to incorporate AI into its Apteryx and Denticon software. Apteryx XVWeb is a cloud-based dental imaging software. It allows practices to store and view clinical images for treatment planning, according to a Dec. 8 news release from Planet DDS. The goal of the AI...
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
beckersdental.com
How teledentistry, artificial intelligence grew in the dental industry in 2022
Artificial intelligence and teledentistry services expanded throughout the dental industry through new technology, company partnerships and innovative initiatives. Here are 21 ways the two services grew in dentistry this year:. Note: This list is not exhaustive. Pearl partnered with several dental companies to expand use of its artificial intelligence technology,...
beckersdental.com
Dr. Bill Dorfman joins Gen4 Dental Partners
Tempe, Ariz-based Gen4 Dental Partners is partnering with Bill Dorfman, DDS. Dr. Dorfman is a cosmetic and general dentist, entrepreneur, lecturer and author who practices at Century City Aesthetic Dentistry in Los Angeles. The DSO announced the partnership in a Dec. 6 news release. Gen4 Dental Partners has 76 locations...
beckersdental.com
MB2 Dental exec wants leaders to embrace vulnerability as 'a strength, not a weakness'
Susan Huff, chief integration officer of MB2 Dental, connected with Becker's Dec. 6 to reflect on the most valuable skill every leader should have, her favorite accomplishment of 2022 and more. Ms. Huff joined MB2 Dental in 2015 as vice president of business development. In 2016, she served as vice...
nexttv.com
Truthset Launches Collective To Verify Quality of Demo Data
Truthset, a data validation company, is launching Truthset Data Collective with 20 members and a suite of products designed to help the media evaluate the quality, accuracy and reliability of the data they're using for ad-buying transactions. “The current data ecosystem is built for scale, not accuracy,” said Scott McKinley,...
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
beckersdental.com
UCSF Health merges oral, medical records through Epic
San Francisco-based UCSF Health and UCSF Dentistry have integrated patients' oral health and medical records into Epic's electronic health record system. UCSF is the first academic health system in the West to merge oral health and medical records into an electronic health record, according to a Dec. 5 news release from UCSF.
salestechstar.com
Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives
The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences. Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
science.org
AI learns to write computer code in ‘stunning’ advance
Software runs the world. It controls smartphones, nuclear weapons, and car engines. But there’s a global shortage of programmers. Wouldn’t it be nice if anyone could explain what they want a program to do, and a computer could translate that into lines of code?. A new artificial intelligence...
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Microsoft and TUDelft Propose An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Approach That Creates Synthetic Expression-Based Face Wrinkles
Synthetic data has frequently been used for a range of computer vision tasks, such as object identification, scene comprehension, eye tracking, hand tracking, and complete body analysis. However, the development of full-face synthetics for face-related machine learning has been substantially hindered by the difficulty of modeling the human skull. Although realistic digital humans have been produced for films and video games, each character typically requires much artistic time. Because of this, the synthesis of facial training data in literature has been accompanied by simplifications or a focus on specific facial features, like the area around the eyes or the hockey mask.
aiexpress.io
What Is a Pretrained AI Model?
Think about attempting to show a toddler what a unicorn is. A superb place to begin is perhaps by displaying the kid photographs of the creature and describing its distinctive options. Now think about attempting to show an artificially clever machine what a unicorn is. The place would one even...
salestechstar.com
Fluent Commerce Cited by Independent Research Firm in Order Management System Overview Q4 2022
Fluent Commerce announced it has been recognized as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022. Fluent Commerce, a leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), announced it has been recognized for the first time by Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022.
marktechpost.com
Researchers Present An Optical Chip That Can Train Deep Neural Networks Using Direct Feedback Alignment
McKinsey has recently reported that Machine Learning applications have seen a skyrocketing rise of $165 billion yearly. But any Machine Learning model must be trained before performing any kind of task. But training is not an easy task. The training of Tesla’s Artificial Intelligence system might cost several million dollars...
ffnews.com
FF AWARDS: SmartStream Winners of Biggest Wow Moment in Artificial Intelligence
AI is the Future! SmartStream were the winners of the “Biggest Wow Moment in Artificial Intelligence” at this year’s FF Awards, as presented by the Founder of The Futurist Network, Brett King.
makeuseof.com
How the Creative Commons Zero (CC0) NFT Can Help You Protect Your Artwork
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain technology continue to combine art, technology, and entrepreneurship in innovative ways. With Creative Commons Zero (CC0) NFTs, you can relinquish your right to be credited as the original creator and maintain the freedom to spread your artwork through different mediums and the opportunity to profit from your creations.
marktechpost.com
Meet this Artificial Intelligence startup ‘VisualCortex’, helping bring video data to the enterprise with its Video Intelligence Platform
It has always been challenging to efficiently produce insights that solve real-world business challenges at scale. Moreover, video is today’s most incredible data mining opportunity – which is notoriously difficult to extract analyzable and valuable insights from, even with emerging computer vision technologies. The world’s largest underutilized pool...
Amalgam Rx Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- CB Insights today named Amalgam Rx to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005487/en/ Amalgam Rx Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List (Photo: Business Wire)
ABS Explores Future of Cutting-Edge Maritime Tech in Broad-Reaching Report
ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Will autonomous vessels dominate the oceans? Can artificial intelligence design an optimized offshore asset? Is nuclear power the ultimate energy source of the future? These are some of the questions facing maritime industry leaders as a wave of new technologies is poised to revolutionize the sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005783/en/ Cover Image: ABS Technology Trends (Graphic: Business Wire)
