Major Winter Storm Could Hit Minnesota Next Week
(Chanhassen, MN) — Minnesota could get hit by a major winter storm early next week. National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein says the exact track of the system is uncertain, but one model suggests big snow across the state. He says that forecast indicates at least three to four inches and up to double-digit snowfall. Hasenstein says it’s a pretty safe bet Minnesota will receive some precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday. He says the big question mark is the form and severity.
MN Chamber says, use budget surplus to improve business climate in MN
A major business advocate, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, says the state’s massive budget surplus is an opportunity to update the state’s tax code to make Minnesota more attractive to businesses. Chamber President Doug Loon says Minnesota income taxes are sixth-highest in the country, affecting many small business owners — and corporate taxes…
St. Cloud State economist says low gas prices could foreshadow recession
Saint Cloud State University economist King Banaian says dramatically falling gas prices we’re seeing could foreshadow tough economic times in the near future. Banaian says low prices at the pump could be the result of a massive increase in supply — or indicate the onset of a recession:
Land O’ Lakes Official Debunks Butter Shortages
A leading butter supplier is easing supply concerns. Heather Anfang with Minnesota-base Land O’ Lakes says reports of a holiday butter shortage are false:. “There was less inventory this year as an industry in butter than last year, but last year was at a really high level. So I think that sparked some of this media around a butter shortage, but we prepare all year for the season and we’re ready, we’ve got product.”
Advocates want $1B of surplus to improve long term care in Minnesota
Advocates say a billion dollars (about six percent) of the state’s 17-plus billion-dollar surplus should go to beef-up the wages for senior caregivers. Kari Thurlow with the Long Term Care Imperative says they’ve been sounding the alarm for years about the workforce crisis in long-term care:. “Seniors were...
