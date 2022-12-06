(Chanhassen, MN) — Minnesota could get hit by a major winter storm early next week. National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein says the exact track of the system is uncertain, but one model suggests big snow across the state. He says that forecast indicates at least three to four inches and up to double-digit snowfall. Hasenstein says it’s a pretty safe bet Minnesota will receive some precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday. He says the big question mark is the form and severity.

