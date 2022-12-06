Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Student suspended, charged after social media threat at Cedar Middle School
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — For the second time in a week, a social media post circulating among students prompted law enforcement involvement at a school in Utah, with the recent incident ending in a student facing charges. On Thursday, Cedar Middle School briefly went into lockdown after the...
kuer.org
The Richfield fire has added to the small town’s existing housing challenges
Dozens of families are trying to pick up the pieces after a massive fire ripped through Ville 647, a former motel turned affordable housing in Richfield. While some local agencies are working to provide a helping hand, the question is for how long?. New Horizons Crisis Center in Richfield is...
8newsnow.com
Nevada State Police seek help identifying driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A semi-truck struck and killed a bicyclist on U.S. 95 before fleeing the scene. The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as 62-year-old Phillip Juskkiewicz, from Cedar City, Utah. Nevada State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. Police said the...
midutahradio.com
School Gets All Clear From Threat
(Cedar City, UT) — The coast is clear after Cedar Middle School was placed on lockdown yesterday. Cedar City Police Department Sgt. Justin Ludlow said officers got reports of a threat on social media. Officers questioned one juvenile in response to the threats. Officers said at no point was the school in immediate danger.
Comments / 0