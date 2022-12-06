ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, UT

School Gets All Clear From Threat

(Cedar City, UT) — The coast is clear after Cedar Middle School was placed on lockdown yesterday. Cedar City Police Department Sgt. Justin Ludlow said officers got reports of a threat on social media. Officers questioned one juvenile in response to the threats. Officers said at no point was the school in immediate danger.
CEDAR CITY, UT

