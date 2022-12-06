Read full article on original website
AP_000333.955f2c2ec73141b3bd3312a45b8e312f.2218
3d ago
What is your purpose to keep pushing a story are you looking for people to hate each other more and more and more what’s your endgame
Reply(1)
10
Helen Jackson
3d ago
is this the only thing people got to worried about is cops taking down signs shouldn't be allowed on the poles poles belong to the city and state
Reply(1)
7
burpee bean
3d ago
He was responsible for his own death therefore no justice for him
Reply(3)
14
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Related
Akron student charged after gun found before basketball game
A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday evening after he brought a gun to Firestone Community Learning Center, Akron police said.
‘Harrowing’: 3 men arrested following robbery, kidnapping, hostage situation in Akron
Three men have been arrested after a robbery and kidnapping in Akron Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Police: 17-year-old student arrested after bringing gun to Akron school while attending sporting event
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a 17-year-old boy Friday afternoon after being caught with a gun while attending a school sporting event. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Firestone CLC prior to a school basketball game, according to Lt. Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department.
Warren man charged with rape
The victim said the suspect physically and sexually assaulted her.
Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
WKYC
Police: Student found with loaded gun inside Akron's Firestone CLC prior to boys basketball game vs. Buchtel
AKRON, Ohio — A Firestone Community Learning Center student was arrested late Friday afternoon after allegedly being found with a loaded gun inside the Akron high school. According to police, the 17-year-old senior was planning to attend Firestone's boys basketball game against Buchtel on Friday evening when he asked a staff member if he could get something from his locker.
cleveland19.com
1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night. The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound...
See video of escaped inmate’s capture in Wadsworth neighborhood
Two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria have been found and arrested.
Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
cleveland19.com
233 firearms collected in Summit County gun buyback event
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Arlington Church of God and the Summit County sheriff and prosecutor’s office hosted a Gun Buyback and Safety initiative on Dec. 3 at the Arlington Church of God which resulted in the collection of hundreds of surrendered firearms. According to a news release,...
WTOV 9
Three members of Carrollton Exempted Village Schools facing several charges
CARROLL COUNTY, OH — Three members of the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools were indicted on Wednesday by the Carroll County Grand Jury. Superintendent Dr. David Quattrochi, along with school board member Michael Pozderac and his wife Jackie, a teacher in the district are each facing ten charges. The charges...
WFMJ.com
Ex-cop who held George Floyd down will be sentenced from Columbiana County prison
A moment of history that shook the nation for months will continue to be played here in the Valley as former a Minneapolis Police Officer will sit in a prison located a half hour south of Youngstown as he is sentenced for his part in the death of George Floyd.
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 8, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
spectrumnews1.com
Greater Cleveland Congregations concerned over juvenile bindover numbers
CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Congregations held a public hearing to discuss discretionary juvenile bindover. Juvenile bindover is when a person under the age of 18 is transferred from the juvenile system to the adult system. Ben Sperry, with Greater Cleveland Congregations, explained how this affects Cuyahoga County. Sperry...
cleveland19.com
Summit County non-profit donates money to replace military member’s stolen baby stroller
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two days ago, a Summit County serviceman came home for the holidays and became the victim of a crime. We interviewed Ryan Sullivan and his wife Abigail on Tuesday. Sullivan is in the military and is stationed in Texas. When he came home to visit his mom in Akron for the holidays someone broke into his truck and stole his baby stroller, baby monitors, and diapers for his newborn son.
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Duo wanted for stealing over $1,000 in items from Summit County business
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the duo caught on camera stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a business in Green. The incident happened on Nov. 30 at SalonCentric, located at 3700 Massillon Rd., according to a department Facebook post. Anyone with...
‘Respect for this mom’: Woman holds son accountable after attempted shop break-in
An incredible turn of events have unfolded after a shop owner began a crusade to identify the suspect who vandalized his business during an attempted break-in.
56-year-old inmate dies hours after being booked at Cuyahoga County Jail
A 56-year-old man who was booked into Cuyahoga County Jail Thursday morning was found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead early Friday morning, according to officials.
cleveland19.com
Federal grand jury indicts Kent bank robbery suspect
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man for the armed robbery of a Kent bank in May. According to Kent police, Trevon Kilpatrick walked into the Huntington Bank in the 100 block of E. Main St. on May 31. Kilpatrick allegedly pointed a gun...
Comments / 20