Read full article on original website
Related
Connecticut's wealthy hedge-fund haven, home to Shonda Rhimes and the billionaire owner of the Mets, is losing federal 'high-cost' housing status after its home price gains lagged the US
The federal government said that the area is simply not keeping up with rising home prices in the rest of the country.
China has been blocking Hollywood films for years, but ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ could be a huge boost to the Communist Party
James Cameron and the Chinese government may have one thing in common: wanting the long-awaited Avatar sequel to do well in China.
Looks like the inflation Grinch plans to stick around. Buckle up, America
It's the holiday season but millions of Americans are suffering the effects of high inflation. And new PPI data reveals that inflation is even higher than we thought just last month.
The Other American Jailed in Russia on Marijuana Charges
The case of 61-year-old Marc Fogel has eerie parallels to that of Brittney Griner. But there’s little sign Fogel will be released any time soon.
John F. Floyd Commentary: 1916 editorial on challenges facing the US still rings true
“Anyone whose labors take him into the far reaches of the country, as ours lately have done, is bound to mark how the years have made the land grow fruitful. “This is indeed a big country, a rich country in a way no array of figures can measure, and in a way past...
How tea triggered the greatest theft in history | GARY COSBY JR.
That’s what started me drinking hot tea. Being an Alabama boy by birth, the only way I had consumed tea was Southern style: iced and sweet. My wife opened me to an entirely new way of drinking tea and that eventually led me to purchase Colonial Bohea, a tea that was an American favorite during our colonial years.
What are the odds of a white Christmas?
Here's where to go if you want to wake up Christmas morning and see the picturesque snowy scene described in the classic Bing Crosby song.
Comments / 0