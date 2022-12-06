NYC Parks Launches New Tree Map — includes 150,000 newly mapped park trees and 650,000 previously mapped street trees. NYC Parks has launched a living tree map—the NYC Tree Map—showcasing nearly one million individually managed City trees that includes newly mapped, in-park trees that have unique IDs, species information, and maintenance status. Building on Parks’ previously launched Street Tree Map, this empowers New Yorkers to digitally interact with all 800,000+ landscaped park and street trees in real time. It allows them to find the specific location of each park and street tree in the city; see tree species and how each tree contributes to a healthier, more resilient city; record their stewardship activity; report tree conditions directly to Parks staff; and for the first time ever, see the results of any completed inspections and recent tree work.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO