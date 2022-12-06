Read full article on original website
Poly Cloud Mansion | Zhoushan, China | Guangzhou S.P.I Design
The project is in Zhoushan, a city in the south of China. The design takes water as a carrier, and depicts the natural artistic conception with simple, delicate, and gentle strokes. Simple geometric lines are used to emphasize the quality and art of the site. The quiet and warm “Island...
Qingdao Junlan Residential Area | Qingdao, Shandong, China | SHUISHI
Qingdao Junlan Residential Area is a design-led project of natural aesthetics and cultural inheritance. It creates product value through design, thus influencing the users’ experience and emotions. The project takes stones as the carrier, imparting the naturally formed stones with culture and vitality that have a charming glow although so many years have passed. It creates a state of humility and elegance in a pristine way, giving a more concrete definition to natural aesthetics.
Vanke Shenzhen • VEGA VILLA | Shenzhen, China | GND Jiedi Landscape Design
Vanke Vega Villa Coastal Mansion is a comfortable and livable low-density luxury residence. The project is located in the international coastal resort area, on the central peninsula of Dameisha and Xiaomeisha. It enjoys the ultimate scenery surrounded by the 270° mountain, sea, bay, and city panorama, a 5-level viewing promenade, and a 2.3-kilometer coastline. In addition, the project is also surrounded by business areas, such as a helipad, Dameisha Yacht Club, Yunhai Valley Golf Club, and Sheraton Hotel Group, providing a unique high-end lifestyle to residents.
NYC Parks Launches New Tree Map
NYC Parks Launches New Tree Map — includes 150,000 newly mapped park trees and 650,000 previously mapped street trees. NYC Parks has launched a living tree map—the NYC Tree Map—showcasing nearly one million individually managed City trees that includes newly mapped, in-park trees that have unique IDs, species information, and maintenance status. Building on Parks’ previously launched Street Tree Map, this empowers New Yorkers to digitally interact with all 800,000+ landscaped park and street trees in real time. It allows them to find the specific location of each park and street tree in the city; see tree species and how each tree contributes to a healthier, more resilient city; record their stewardship activity; report tree conditions directly to Parks staff; and for the first time ever, see the results of any completed inspections and recent tree work.
