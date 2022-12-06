Read full article on original website
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Graham Mertz Announces Commitment To New School
The Wisconsin Badgers and Graham Mertz era didn’t go as many expected. The former four-star prospect out of high school had pretty high expectations when arriving in Madison. The Wisconsin QB entered the transfer portal and ends his Badger career with 5,405 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. Mertz has a career completion percentage of 59.5%. After a promising redshirt freshman season, he struggled in his sophomore year. He had a nice bounce back his junior year. He threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Today he made his decision on his next school.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Drops NCAA Tournament Regional In Five-Set Heartbreaker To Wisconsin
Penn State women’s volleyball (26-7, 13-7 Big Ten) faced Wisconsin (27-3, 19-1 Big Ten) in the NCAA Tournament regional round and lost in five sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20, 15-8) on Thursday night in Madison. Following Penn State’s win against UCF in the second round, it made its 34th...
nbc15.com
Two new high-profile projects announced in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Riley Construction announced Tuesday two new high-profile projects in Madison. Madison Industrial Campus at 6002 Femrite Drive and Tradesman Commerce Park at 5525 Tradesman Drive are new efforts to expand Riley Construction’s footprint in Dane County. Madison Industrial Campus is a 169,000 square-foot industrial building...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh reacts to Jim Leonhard's departure
MADISON, Wis. — After not getting the head coaching job at Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard tweeted on Tuesday night that he will be the Badgers defensive coordinator in the upcoming Guaranteed Rate Bowl game, but then he will be leaving the program. What You Need To Know. Jim Leonhard tweeted...
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, Wisconsin WR, removes name from transfer portal after committing to Minnesota
Markus Allen must have had a change of heart. The Wisconsin redshirt freshman wide receiver initially entered his name into the transfer portal and committed to Minnesota. However, on Wednesday Allen decommitted from the Gophers. He removed his name from the portal Thursday afternoon. That’s big news for the Badgers...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
nbc15.com
Grant Co. Sheriff: Two hospitalized after double-semi crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Colorado man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two semis Friday morning in the Township of Paris, Grant County Sheriff’s office said. Officials said the 39-year-old was pulling a 53-foot trailer around 6 a.m. northbound on Hwy 151...
I-39 fully reopened outside of DeForest after semi jack-knifed
DEFOREST, Wis. — A jack-knifed semi truck blocked parts of I-39 southbound north of DeForest for roughly three hours Friday morning, according to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT officials said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 124, just south of the ramp from Highway 60. The crash was finally cleared around 12:30 p.m. The...
nbc15.com
City leaders confident Portage battery plant will stay open
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - City officials are confident the Energizer battery manufacturing plant in Portage will stay open, despite closing rumors. NBC15 News looked into an anonymous tip from an employee that manufacturers at Energizer plants in Fennimore and Portage were told the future of their jobs wasn’t certain.
nbc15.com
Grant Co. issues missing endangered person alert
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a 34-year-old who has not been seen since he was at a friend’s home over the weekend. His loved ones told investigators it is not like him to be out of touch for so long.
x1071.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Foottball: Badgers are a top option for Cincinnati TE de-commit
The influence of new Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell may be beginning to rub off, as a certain Cincinnati de-commit could be on his way to Madison within the coming weeks. Three-star tight end Jackson McGohan sat down with Clint Cosgrove of Rivals, following his de-commitment to Cincinnati, and acknowledged...
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
x1071.com
Semi Crash Closes Highway 151 Friday Morning
The Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a crash of two semis on Highway 151 near Dickeyville Friday morning around 6am. 39 year old Yonos Abraham of Colorado was traveling north on Highway 151 in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham was passing another semi in the left lane of Highway 151. The road conditions were poor due to the rainy and snowy weather. Abraham lost control of the semi and entered the median causing the semi to jack-knife with the driver’s side of the cab facing northbound. At the same time, 61 year old Marc Shaner of Watertown was traveling south in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham’s semi traveled through the median and then into the southbound lanes in front of Shaner’ semi. The front of Shaner’s semi-tractor struck the driver’s side of Abraham’s semi-tractor due to the jack knife incident. After the collision, both semis came to rest across both southbound lanes of Highway 151 causing total blockage. Both tractors and trailers had heavy damages. Shaner was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque due to some minor injuries. Abraham was also taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and then later taken to Iowa City due to life threatening injuries. The southbound lanes were closed for approximately 4 hours and traffic was re-routed through Dickeyville during the investigation and recovery. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working with State Patrol Inspectors investigating the crash.
nbc15.com
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
x1071.com
UW-P Richland Students Present Petition To Save Campus
University of Wisconsin-Platteville Richland students delivered a petition with over 1,300 signatures to the UW Board of Regents Thursday asking to save in-person classes at their campus. But, UW System President Jay Rothman said the decision to shut down in-person instruction is still necessary. The campus has seen steep declines in enrollment over the years, with only about 60 students enrolled to date compared to 225 in 2018. To combat the enrollment gap, the students offered a proposal with suggestions on how to obtain more students on campus, namely by hiring a campus recruiter. Rothman told students he would consider the petition, but for now, the decision to end in-person classes will go forward.
WIFR
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
nbc15.com
Dane County Clerk receives subpoena in 2020 election investigation
Abbas has served on the council since April of 2019. UW-Madison Defensive Coordinator and former Interim Head Coach Jim Leonhard announced Tuesday that he would be leaving the Badgers at the end of the season. Life sentence handed for 2019 Columbia County killing. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The West...
captimes.com
A vision for Voit: 1,500 homes and green space on Madison's east side
The future of 65 acres of Voit Farm on Madison’s east side could include a pedestrian/bike path connecting nearby green spaces, streets that lay flush with the curb, a dog park, a community garden and some 1,500 to 1,700 units of housing. At a neighborhood meeting on Thursday night,...
