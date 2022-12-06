ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Glarus, WI

wisportsheroics.com

Breaking: Graham Mertz Announces Commitment To New School

The Wisconsin Badgers and Graham Mertz era didn’t go as many expected. The former four-star prospect out of high school had pretty high expectations when arriving in Madison. The Wisconsin QB entered the transfer portal and ends his Badger career with 5,405 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. Mertz has a career completion percentage of 59.5%. After a promising redshirt freshman season, he struggled in his sophomore year. He had a nice bounce back his junior year. He threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Today he made his decision on his next school.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Two new high-profile projects announced in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Riley Construction announced Tuesday two new high-profile projects in Madison. Madison Industrial Campus at 6002 Femrite Drive and Tradesman Commerce Park at 5525 Tradesman Drive are new efforts to expand Riley Construction’s footprint in Dane County. Madison Industrial Campus is a 169,000 square-foot industrial building...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh reacts to Jim Leonhard's departure

MADISON, Wis. — After not getting the head coaching job at Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard tweeted on Tuesday night that he will be the Badgers defensive coordinator in the upcoming Guaranteed Rate Bowl game, but then he will be leaving the program. What You Need To Know. Jim Leonhard tweeted...
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Grant Co. Sheriff: Two hospitalized after double-semi crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Colorado man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two semis Friday morning in the Township of Paris, Grant County Sheriff’s office said. Officials said the 39-year-old was pulling a 53-foot trailer around 6 a.m. northbound on Hwy 151...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39 fully reopened outside of DeForest after semi jack-knifed

DEFOREST, Wis. — A jack-knifed semi truck blocked parts of I-39 southbound north of DeForest for roughly three hours Friday morning, according to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT officials said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 124, just south of the ramp from Highway 60. The crash was finally cleared around 12:30 p.m. The...
DEFOREST, WI
nbc15.com

City leaders confident Portage battery plant will stay open

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - City officials are confident the Energizer battery manufacturing plant in Portage will stay open, despite closing rumors. NBC15 News looked into an anonymous tip from an employee that manufacturers at Energizer plants in Fennimore and Portage were told the future of their jobs wasn’t certain.
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Grant Co. issues missing endangered person alert

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a 34-year-old who has not been seen since he was at a friend’s home over the weekend. His loved ones told investigators it is not like him to be out of touch for so long.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Foottball: Badgers are a top option for Cincinnati TE de-commit

The influence of new Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell may be beginning to rub off, as a certain Cincinnati de-commit could be on his way to Madison within the coming weeks. Three-star tight end Jackson McGohan sat down with Clint Cosgrove of Rivals, following his de-commitment to Cincinnati, and acknowledged...
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Round Barn history revisted

I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Semi Crash Closes Highway 151 Friday Morning

The Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a crash of two semis on Highway 151 near Dickeyville Friday morning around 6am. 39 year old Yonos Abraham of Colorado was traveling north on Highway 151 in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham was passing another semi in the left lane of Highway 151. The road conditions were poor due to the rainy and snowy weather. Abraham lost control of the semi and entered the median causing the semi to jack-knife with the driver’s side of the cab facing northbound. At the same time, 61 year old Marc Shaner of Watertown was traveling south in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham’s semi traveled through the median and then into the southbound lanes in front of Shaner’ semi. The front of Shaner’s semi-tractor struck the driver’s side of Abraham’s semi-tractor due to the jack knife incident. After the collision, both semis came to rest across both southbound lanes of Highway 151 causing total blockage. Both tractors and trailers had heavy damages. Shaner was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque due to some minor injuries. Abraham was also taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and then later taken to Iowa City due to life threatening injuries. The southbound lanes were closed for approximately 4 hours and traffic was re-routed through Dickeyville during the investigation and recovery. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working with State Patrol Inspectors investigating the crash.
DICKEYVILLE, WI
x1071.com

UW-P Richland Students Present Petition To Save Campus

University of Wisconsin-Platteville Richland students delivered a petition with over 1,300 signatures to the UW Board of Regents Thursday asking to save in-person classes at their campus. But, UW System President Jay Rothman said the decision to shut down in-person instruction is still necessary. The campus has seen steep declines in enrollment over the years, with only about 60 students enrolled to date compared to 225 in 2018. To combat the enrollment gap, the students offered a proposal with suggestions on how to obtain more students on campus, namely by hiring a campus recruiter. Rothman told students he would consider the petition, but for now, the decision to end in-person classes will go forward.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
WIFR

Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
BELVIDERE, IL
nbc15.com

Dane County Clerk receives subpoena in 2020 election investigation

Abbas has served on the council since April of 2019. UW-Madison Defensive Coordinator and former Interim Head Coach Jim Leonhard announced Tuesday that he would be leaving the Badgers at the end of the season. Life sentence handed for 2019 Columbia County killing. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The West...
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

A vision for Voit: 1,500 homes and green space on Madison's east side

The future of 65 acres of Voit Farm on Madison’s east side could include a pedestrian/bike path connecting nearby green spaces, streets that lay flush with the curb, a dog park, a community garden and some 1,500 to 1,700 units of housing. At a neighborhood meeting on Thursday night,...
MADISON, WI

